FUZE Kitchen
MENU
- Bowl$7.99+
- Burrito$7.99+
- Tacos$2.99+
- Quesadilla$2.99+
- Nachos$6.99+
- Kids$1.99+
- Wings$7.99+
- Lunch Special 30/30/30 Tacos$200.00
- Chicken/Beef Sandwich$6.99
- Salads$6.99+
- Plate
- Extra add On$1.49+
- Break Fast$6.99+
- Enchiladas$10.99+
- Bebida (Drinks)$1.69+
- Side Items Chip and Salsa or Fries$2.49+
- Chicken Soup (Menudo)$8.99+
- Grilled chicken salad$7.99
- Chips$1.69
- Sambusa$1.50+
- Flautas de Pollo$9.99
- Pechuga a la Plancha$9.99
- Tortas (Sandwich)$9.99
- Chicharrones$0.99
- Pan/ Cake$1.99+
- Angus Tounge Taco (Lengua de vaca)$3.49+
- Torta Sandwich with Tounge meat$10.99
- Chile Relleno$9.99
- House Margarita$17.00
- Almost Paradise Margarita$18.00
- Spicy Mami$18.00
- Kiwi Margarita$18.00
- Pina Querida$18.00
- Michelada$18.00
- Mojitos$20.00
- Cantaritos$18.00
- Paloma$18.00
- Moscow Mule$16.99
- Beer Bottles
Online Menu
Bowls/ Burritos
- Vegetarian$8.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
- Tofu$9.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, tofu, as well as your choice of topping.
- Chicken$10.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
- Pork$10.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, pork, as well as your choice of toppings.
- Steak$11.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, steak, as well as your choice of toppings.
Plates
- Fish$16.99
Comes with beans, rice and salad.
- Taco$12.99
3 tacos your choice chicken or pork, Steak (additional $2). Comes with Beans, Rice and Salad.
- Fajita Texana (Fajita Combination)$16.99
Comes with Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, beans, rice and salad.
- Fajita$12.99
Your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Steak. Comes with beans, rice and salad.
- Chicken$12.99
Leg (1) and thigh (1) comes with beans, rice and salad.
Tacos
Nachos
Gorditas
Quesadillas/Enchiladas
Sandwich
Sambusa
- Vegetarian$1.99
Medium spicy lentil filling freshly baked triangle pastry.
- Chicken$1.99
Medium spicy chicken filling freshly baked triangle pastry.
- Meat$2.59
Medium spicy ground beef filling in freshly baked triangle pastry.
- Veggie Plate$7.99
Comes with 4 Sambusas and your choice of two side items.
- Beef/Chicken Plate$8.99
Comes with 4 Sambusas and your choice of two side items.
Wings
- 5 Wings$6.49
With side of small fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.
- 10 Wings$9.99
With side of small fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.
- 20 Wings$17.99
With side of medium fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.
- 40 Wings$32.49
With side of large fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.
- 50 Wings$42.99
With side of large fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.
- 100 Wings$77.99
With side of large fries. Sauce options: FUZE Sauce, House, Salsa Raja, Hot Marietta, Lemon Pepper and BBQ.
Salads
Soup
Breakfast
- Veggie Omelets$6.49
Comes with freshly cooked beans, your choice of potato and cheese, as well as your choice of toppings.
- Meat Omlets$8.99
Comes with freshly cooked beans, your choice of potato and cheese, as well as your choice of toppings.
- Egg Sandwich$6.49
All sandwiches come with beans, potato, cheese as well as your choice of toppings.
- Chicken or Beef Sandwich$8.99
All sandwiches come with beans, potato, cheese as well as your choice of toppings.
- Bacon & Egg sandwich$6.49
All sandwiches come with beans, potato, cheese as well as your choice of toppings.