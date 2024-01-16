Seize the Bagel - Orchards 9609 NE 117th Ave Suite 2700
Food In Store
Bag Fee
Bagels
- Avocado Bagel Toast
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.$6.00
- Bagel + 2 oz Side of Cream Cheese$3.00
- Bagel + Butter
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!$3.00
- Bagel + Butter + Jam/Honey$3.75
- Bagel + Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).$4.25
- Bagel + Lox Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.$5.50
- Bagel + PB
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.$4.25
- Bagel + PBJ
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.$4.75
- Bagel + Salmon Mousse
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.$5.50
- Bagel - Single
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!$1.35
- Bagel Sliced/Toasted Plus$2.00
- Baker's Dozen
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.$15.00
- Half Dozen$7.50
- Work Place Special
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.$22.50
- FREE BAGEL + CC FOR TEACHERS 5/8/24!
Cafe Drinks
- Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.$3.00
- Blackberry White Mocha
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!$5.00
- Cafe Latte
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.$4.00
- Cafe Mocha
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.$4.50
- Cappuccino
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.$4.00
- Caramel Macchiato
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.$5.00
- Chai Latte
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)$4.50
- Cold Brew
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.$4.50
- Drip Coffee
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.$3.00
- Good Neighbor $1 Drip Coffee$1.00
- Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.$3.00
- Hot Coffee Box
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!$20.00
- Hot Tea
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.$3.00
- London Fog
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.$4.25
- Pistachio Cold Brew with Cold Foam
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!$5.50
- Pistachio Latte
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!$5.00
- Raspberry White Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, with white chocolate and raspberry flavorings.$5.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel flavoring finished with a touch of sea salt.$5.00
- Snickerdoodle Latte
Cinnamon, vanilla + brown sugar swirled in steamed milk and espresso!$5.00
- Steamer
Steamed milk with flavoring (No caffeine).$3.00
- Vegan Dirty Chai Latte
We now have a David Rio Chai / Espresso blend that is completely vegan! Choose your milk sub!$5.75
- Mother's Day Week: $5 Cafe Drink$5.00
- Mother's Day Sat+ Sun: BOGO $5 Cafe Drink$5.00
Desserts
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Mix of white and dark chocolate covered espresso beans.$5.00
- Cinnamon Bun
Our fresh, baked-from scratch, pull-apart brioche cinnamon bun with a buttery cream cheese frosting is an OG delight. Warm slightly for maximum enjoyment!$4.75
- Cookie: Chocolate Chip
Our over-sized, delicious, classic chocolate chip cookie!$3.75
- Cookie: Frosted Snickerdoodle
Our delicious Snickerdoodle, frosted with mint and semi sweet chocolate shavings (vegan).$3.75
- Cookie: Molasses
Our over-sized molasses cookie is chewy on the inside, with a crisp outside, surrounded in turbinado sugar (vegan)!$3.75
- Cookie: PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie
House-made nostalgia with real ingredients! Our upscale oatmeal sandwich has 2 chewy oatmeal cookies, filled with dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans, sandwiching a creamy filling.$4.25
- Cookie: White Chocolate Macadamia$3.75
- Cupcake
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, and garnished with candied peanuts (it's vegan!)!$4.75
- Danish
Our sweet brioche pastry, filled with tart lemon curd and blueberries.$4.25
- Hand Pie
A delicious combination of sweet apple, walnut and caramel goodness.$4.75
- Muffin
Our house-made, jumbo-sized banana muffin with chocolate chips and a crumb topping that tastes like Grandma's, only better!$4.25
- Scone
Made from scratch, raspberry and white chocolate scone, covered in almond vanilla glaze, garnished with raspberry dust and mini white chocolate chips.$4.25
Egg Sandos
- The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!$5.00
- The Degen
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato herb cream cheese on a Hot 'n Spicy bagel.$8.25
- The Supreme
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.$8.25
Frozen Drinks
- Frozen Blackberry White Mocha
Frozen blended coffee, blackberry and white mocha flavors!$5.75
- Frozen Blended Coffee
Dairy-based blended coffee in two flavors.$5.00
- Frozen Butterbeer
Harry and friends inspired us to create our own espresso version of butterbeer. Top it with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle... it'll transport you straight to Hogsmeade.$5.75
- Frozen Fruit Smoothie
Dr. Smoothie dairy-free fruit smoothies in several flavors.$5.00
Iced + Bottled Drinks
- Columbia Gorge Juice (Bottled)
Fresh, 100% organic juices, with fruit sourced locally from Columbia Gorge Juice.$4.50
- Fountain Drinks
Our fountain drink line up includes coke products, tea and juice.$3.00
- Fresh Lemonade
Refreshing, tart lemonade: Add a flavor if you'd like!$3.50
- Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh, cold, tart OJ!$3.50
- Kombucha (Bottled)$4.75
- Milk (Bottled)
Darigold in three flavors!$3.50
- Red Bull (Canned)
Get energized with canned Red Bull + Lion Heart Kombucha!$4.75
- Soda (Bottled)
Bottled Coke products.$3.50
- Spring in a Cup
Layered sweet green tea, fresh lemonade and raspberry!$4.25
- STB Energy Quencher
Quench your thirst and energize your mind! Choose your flavor, choose your energy source (also see featured seasonal Quenchers)$5.25
- Tea (Bottled)
Gold Peak Tea in two flavors$3.50
- Water (Bottled)
Bottled Smart Water$3.50
Packaged Spreads
Salads + Sides
- Bagel Chips
New!! Our house-made Everything Bagel Chips (v) served with a generous portion of cream cheese, salmon mousse or lox cream cheese! For vegan option, simply choose a vegan cream cheese flavor!
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup (+ Bagel Chips)
STB fav, creamy, cheesy broccoli soup comes with our house-made bagel chips for dunking.$5.50
- Fresh Cut Fruit
Seasonal fresh cut fruit, two sizes.
- Fruit + Yogurt Parfait
Fresh strawberries layered in vanilla yogurt, with a side of Bob's Red Mill granola (nut-free).$4.50
- Kettle Chips
Kettle Chips + our new house-made Everything Bagel Chips!!$2.50
- Mac + Cheese (+ Bagel Chips)
Our creamy and satisfying White Cheddar Macaroni + Cheese, served with a side of house-made Everything Bagel Chips!$5.50
- Pulled Pork Taco Salad (+ Bagel Chips)
Crisp romaine lettuce, Cubano pulled pork, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!$9.75
- Vegan Avocado Taco Salad (+ Bagel Chips)
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!$9.75
Second Chance
Signature Sandos
- Beef Dip
Updated! Our Beef Dip features hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions and NOW garlic chive cream cheese (new!), all on your bagel of choice, with a side of au jus.$10.50
- BLATT
Our BLATT (formally known as the Turkey Club or BLT) includes Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado (new!), Turkey, Tomato and mayo on the bagel of your choice!$10.50
- Build Your Own Deli Sando
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich! Choose bagel (v/o), meat (v/o, cheese (v/o) and deli toppings... Add on if you choose!$9.50
- Cubano
Updated! It's the Cubano you know and love, with some additions! Our Cubano now includes garlic-citrus Pork, ham (new), bacon (new), swiss, pickle, honey mustard (new)... all on a Snickerdoodle bagel (new), to give you all the taste sensations!$10.50
- Reuben
Your choice of bagel with hot pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut, and reuben sauce on the bagel of your choice!$10.50
- S.TB
Updated! S.TB (formally known as South of the Border) includes our all-natural chicken breast, pepper jack cheese (new), jalapeño cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) with a lime sour cream drizzle (new!) on a Jalapeño bagel!$9.50
- Super Nova
Updated! Our Super Nova Lox sandwich has Nova lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) and capers on the bagel of your choice!$11.50
- Very Veggie
Updated! Our Very Veggie sandwich has been slightly updated to include avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, pickled red onion (new), romaine, cilantro (new), and veggie cream cheese (v/o)... all on the bagel of your choice!$9.50
Student Specials
Retail / Merch
STB Merch
- Gift Card
Seize The Bagel gift card in different denominations.
- STB T-shirt
Let the #circulargoodness abound! Super soft comfortable unisex fit, poly-cotton blend. Abstract dozen bagels on front, circular goodness on the back... Designed by our daughter, right here in Vancouver, WA!$22.50
- STB Hat
Mesh back, fully adjustable. One size fits all.$20.00
- STB Diner Mug
Our 10 oz diner mug in light gray. Carpe caffeine on the front, STB logo on the back.$12.00
- Tote Bag - BAGEL LOVER
The perfect gift for yourself, or the Bagel Lover in your life!$10.00
- Tote Bag - CIRCULAR GOODNESS
Send bagels and goodies in this Circular Goodness tote!$10.00
- STB Everything Seasoning
Our seasoning blend for our Everything Bagels packaged for take home, gifting, etc. ... Bagel not included. ;)$7.50
Catering
- Afternoon Delight Box
A fantabulous selection of baked goods (12 goodies total)! Mix it up and choose from our house-made Cinnamon Buns, Apple Dulce Hand Pies, Scones (White Chocolate Raspberry or Blueberry Lavender) + Cookies (PNW Oatmeal Dream Pies or Frosted Snickerdoodle). *This box contains nuts.$45.00
- Apple Dulce Hand Pie Packs
Featured Flavor: Apple Dulce; available in 4- or 12-Packs!
- BYO Sando Trays (serves 12)
Select your bagel flavors, deli meats, deli cheeses + toppings, and let your guests build their own bagel sandwich! Serves 12. (Flavors divided evenly, unless specified in comments.)$125.00
- Carrot Cake Cupcake Pack
Our delicious carrot cupcakes in 4- and 12-packs
- Catered Bagel Chips + Dip
House-made Everything Bagel Chips with your choice of cream cheese to dip! Choose Group serving for 4-6 people (each) or individual sets for everyone!
- Cinnamon Bun Packs
Our pull-apart brioche Cinnamon Buns with a buttery cream cheese frosting. Oh and don't forget to warm slightly (in oven) for maximum enjoyment!
- Danish Packs
Choose Lemon Blueberry or Boston Cream Pie danish flavors (or both!) and whether you'd like a 4- or 12-pack.
- Epic Cookie Packs
Our over-sized cookies, with choice of flavor (chocolate chip or molasses) and pack size.
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
A variety* of fresh cut fruit available in two sizes (*usually includes strawberries, pineapple, melon and blueberries).
- Frosted Lemon Snickerdoodle Packs
Frosted Lemon Snickerdoodle cookies (vegan), available in 4-packs and 12-packs!
- Hot Coffee Box
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!$20.00
- Hot Tea Box
Hot Tea Box: Includes 12 Smith Tea bags (2 of each variety)$20.00
- Individual Fruit Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each)
Individual servings of fresh fruit, available in sets of four. Includes forks.$12.00
- Individual Parfait Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each) with Granola on side
Our Parfait 4-Packs include four small vanilla yogurt / fresh fruit cups, along with four 2 oz. packages of Bob's Red Mill Granola. Includes spoons.$12.00
- Lemonade: Gallon
Lemonade serves 12, includes cups.$15.00
- Morning Sweets Box
A delightful mixed selection of our house-made Muffins (Banana Chocolate Chip + Coffee Cake), Danish (Lemon Blueberry + Boston Cream Pie) and Scones (Blueberry Lavender + White Raspberry Chocolate)!$45.00
- Muffin Packs
Your choice of Banana Chocolate Chip or Coffee Cake Cinnamon Streusel muffins (or both)!
- Orange Juice: Gallon
OJ serves 12, includes cups.$15.00
- PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie Packs
Our upscale oatmeal sandwich cookie in packs of 4 or 12: Chewy oatmeal, dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans with a creamy filling.
- Scone Packs
Choose Raspberry White Chocolate, Blueberry Lavender or mix!
- Su Special (Dozen Sliced Bagels + Dozen Cream Cheese Servings)
A dozen sliced bagels (option to individually wrap) with a dozen individual servings of cream cheese!! Includes knives + napkins.$28.50
- Super Nova Lox Tray (serves 12)
Your choice of a dozen sliced bagels (divided evenly unless otherwise noted), sliced Nova Lox, plain cream cheese, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber and capers. Includes tongs, plates, knives + napkins. Serves 12.$160.00
- The Basic Egg Sando Tray (serves 12)
A dozen hot, individually wrapped Basic Sandos, served in a hot-hold pan. Choice of bagel flavor (divided evenly), egg omelet (v/o) and cheddar (v/o). Add a hot pan of breakfast meats or a cold tray of veggies if you'd like! Includes plates + napkins.$60.00
- Vegan Snickers Cupcake Pack
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, garnished with candied peanuts, available in 4-packs and 12-packs.
Catering Orders (24-hour Notice)
Catering Online
- Afternoon Delight Box
A fantabulous selection of baked goods (12 goodies total)! Mix it up and choose from our house-made Cinnamon Buns, Apple Dulce Hand Pies, Scones (White Chocolate Raspberry or Blueberry Lavender) + Cookies (PNW Oatmeal Dream Pies or Frosted Snickerdoodle). *This box contains nuts.$45.00
- Apple Dulce Hand Pie Packs
Featured Flavor: Apple Dulce; available in 4- or 12-Packs!
- BYO Sando Trays (serves 12)
Select your bagel flavors, deli meats, deli cheeses + toppings, and let your guests build their own bagel sandwich! Serves 12. (Flavors divided evenly, unless specified in comments.)$125.00
- Cinnamon Bun Packs
Our pull-apart brioche Cinnamon Buns with a buttery cream cheese frosting. Oh and don't forget to warm slightly (in oven) for maximum enjoyment!
- Danish Packs
Choose Lemon Blueberry or Banana Cream Pie danish flavors (or both!) and whether you'd like a 4- or 12-pack.
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
A variety* of fresh cut fruit available in two sizes (*usually includes strawberries, pineapple, melon and blueberries).
- Hot Coffee Box
Coffee box serves 8-10, and features our house-blend, dark-roast coffee. Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!$20.00
- Hot Tea Box
Hot Tea Box: Hot water box comes with 12 individually packaged Smith Tea bags (2 each of: Lord Bergamot, British Brunch, White Petal, Fez, Meadow + Peppermint Leaves). Includes cups, lids, individual creamers, sweeteners + stir sticks if you'd like!$20.00
- Individual Fruit Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each)
Individual servings of fresh fruit, available in sets of four. Includes forks.$12.00
- Individual Parfait Cups, 4-Pack (8 oz each) with Granola on side
Our Parfait 4-Packs include four small vanilla yogurt / fresh fruit cups, along with four 2 oz. packages of Bob's Red Mill Granola. Includes spoons.$12.00
- Kettle Chips
Add chips to event to enjoy more options! Choose flavor and quantities!$2.50
- Lemonade: Gallon
Lemonade serves 12, includes cups.$15.00
- Morning Sweets Box
A delightful mixed selection of our house-made Muffins (Banana Chocolate Chip + Coffee Cake), Danish (Lemon Blueberry + Boston Cream Pie) and Scones (Blueberry Lavender + White Raspberry Chocolate)!$45.00
- Muffin Packs
Your choice of Banana Chocolate Chip or Coffee Cake Cinnamon Streusel muffins (or both)!
- Orange Juice: Gallon
OJ serves 12, includes cups.$15.00
- Packaged Cream Cheese
Packaged cream cheese in four sizes.
- Packaged Lox Cream Cheese
Packaged lox cream cheese in four sizes.
- PNW Oatmeal Dream Pie Packs
Our upscale oatmeal sandwich cookie in packs of 4 or 12: Chewy oatmeal, dried apricot, dried cherry + pecans with a creamy filling.
- Scone Packs
Choose Raspberry White Chocolate, Blueberry Lavender or mix!
- Su Special (Dozen Sliced Bagels + Dozen Cream Cheese Servings)
A dozen sliced bagels (option to individually wrap) with a dozen individual servings of cream cheese!! Includes knives + napkins.$28.50
- Super Nova Lox Tray (serves 12)
Your choice of a dozen sliced bagels (divided evenly unless otherwise noted), sliced Nova Lox, plain cream cheese, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber and capers. Includes tongs, plates, knives + napkins. Serves 12.$160.00
- The Basic Egg Sando Tray (serves 12)
A dozen hot, individually wrapped Basic Sandos, served in a hot-hold pan. Choice of bagel flavor (divided evenly), egg omelet (v/o) and cheddar (v/o). Add a hot pan of breakfast meats or a cold tray of veggies if you'd like! Includes plates + napkins.$60.00
- Vegan Snickers Cupcake Pack
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, garnished with candied peanuts, available in 4-packs and 12-packs.
Online Food + Drink
Salads + Sides
- Fresh Cut Fruit
Seasonal fresh cut fruit, two sizes.
- Strawberry + Yogurt Parfait
Fresh strawberries layered in vanilla yogurt, with a side of Bob's Red Mill granola (nut-free).$4.50
- Pulled Pork Taco Salad with House-Made Bagel Chips
Crisp romaine lettuce, Cubano pulled pork, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!$9.75
- Vegan Avocado Taco Salad with House-Made Bagel Chips (v)
Crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, lime cilantro black beans, chipotle pesto roasted corn, bell pepper, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing, now served with our house-made bagel chips!$9.75
- White Cheddar Mac + Cheese with House-Made Bagel Chips
Our creamy and satisfying White Cheddar Macaroni + Cheese, served with a side of house-made Everything Bagel Chips!$5.50
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup with House-Made Bagel Chips
STB fav, creamy, cheesy broccoli soup comes with our house-made bagel chips for dunking.$5.50
- Bagel Chips + Cream Cheese Dip (v/o)
New!! Our house-made Everything Bagel Chips (v) served with a generous portion of cream cheese, salmon mousse or lox cream cheese! For vegan option, simply choose a vegan cream cheese flavor!$6.00
- Chips
Kettle Chips + our new house-made Everything Bagel Chips!!$2.50
Bagels + Spreads
- Baker's Dozen
Choose 13 bagel flavors from our large selection.$15.00
- Work Place Special
Our quick + easy Work Place Special comes with a dozen bagels of your choice, unsliced and bagged with two 8oz tubs of cream cheese.$22.50
- Single Bagel
Bagel as is... choose your flavor!$1.35
- Featured: El Fuego Bagel with Roasted Hatch Chile Cream Cheese
El Fuego makes a come back (for a limited time)! Our featured bagel has a spicy twist with chipotle adobo, cilantro and parmesan... Try it with our featured spread, Roasted Hatch Chile Cream Cheese!$4.25
- Avocado Bagel Toast
Bagel of choice served open-faced with double avocado, everything seeds and Cholula hot sauce.$6.00
- Bagel with Cream Cheese + add-ons (v/o)
Choice of bagel and your choice of cream cheese (many flavors to choose from, including vegan cream cheese flavors!).$4.25
- Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel spread with our nova lox cream cheese.$5.50
- Bagel with Salmon Mousse
Choice of bagel with our salmon mousse spread.$5.50
- Bagel with Peanut Butter
Choice of bagel with crunchy peanut butter.$4.25
- Bagel with PB+J
Choice of bagel with peanut butter and strawberry jam.$4.75
- Bagel with Butter add-ons (v/o)
Bagel with choice of butter; Add on if you'd like!$3.00
- Packaged Salmon Mousse
Packaged salmon mousse in four sizes.
- Packaged Lox Cream Cheese
Packaged lox cream cheese in four sizes.
- Packaged Cream Cheese
Packaged cream cheese in four sizes.
Egg Sandos All Day
- The Basic (Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!) (v/o)
Egg omelet (v/o) + cheese (v/o) on a bagel... add on if you'd like! We call the vegan version the Conscious Chris Epicwich!$5.00
- The Degen
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato herb cream cheese on a Hot 'n Spicy bagel.$8.25
- The Supreme
Egg omelet, ham, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.$8.25
Signature Sandos
- Super Nova
Updated! Our Super Nova Lox sandwich has Nova lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) and capers on the bagel of your choice!$11.50
- Beef Dip
Updated! Our Beef Dip features hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions and NOW garlic chive cream cheese (new!), all on your bagel of choice, with a side of au jus.$10.50
- Cubano
Updated! It's the Cubano you know and love, with some additions! Our Cubano now includes garlic-citrus Pork, ham (new), bacon (new), swiss, pickle, honey mustard (new)... all on a Snickerdoodle bagel (new), to give you all the taste sensations!$10.50
- BLATT
Our BLATT (formally known as the Turkey Club or BLT) includes Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado (new!), Turkey, Tomato and mayo on the bagel of your choice!$10.50
- S.TB
Updated! S.TB (formally known as South of the Border) includes our all-natural chicken breast, pepper jack cheese (new), jalapeño cream cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro (new), tomato, pickled red onion (new) with a lime sour cream drizzle (new!) on a Jalapeño bagel!$9.50
- Very Veggie (v/o)
Updated! Our Very Veggie sandwich has been slightly updated to include avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers, pickled red onion (new), romaine, cilantro (new), and veggie cream cheese (v/o)... all on the bagel of your choice!$9.50
- Build Your Own Deli Sandwich (v/o)
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich! Choose bagel (v/o), meat (v/o, cheese (v/o) and deli toppings... Add on if you choose!$9.50
Cafe Drinks
- Seasonal: Blackberry White Mocha (contains dairy)
Espresso + steamed milk + blackberry + white chocolate!$5.00
- Seasonal: Pistachio Latte (v/o)
A creamy, nutty blend... Espresso + steamed milk + nutty pistachio!$5.00
- Seasonal: Snickerdoodle Latte (v/o)
Cinnamon, vanilla + brown sugar swirled in steamed milk and espresso!$5.00
- Seasonal: Pistachio Cold Brew
Our smooth, sweet vanilla cold brew, topped with pistachio cold foam!$5.50
- Raspberry White Mocha (contains dairy)
Espresso, steamed milk, with white chocolate and raspberry flavorings.$5.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha (v/o)
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate and caramel flavoring finished with a touch of sea salt.$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato (v/o)
An espresso drink built from the bottom up: vanilla flavoring, steamed milk, foam, espresso with a caramel drizzle.$5.00
- Cafe Mocha (v/o)
Infusion of espresso, steamed milk and rich chocolate.$4.50
- Cafe Latte (v/o)
Espresso at the bottom, layered with steamed milk and thin layer of foam.$4.00
- London Fog (v/o)
We start with Lord Bergamot Smith Tea, add steamed milk and vanilla flavoring.$4.25
- Cappuccino (v/o)
Espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream.$4.00
- Cold Brew (v)
Espresso beans ground and soaked at room temperature water for 12 hours or more ... A super-smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee.$4.50
- Chai Latte (contains dairy)
Tiger Spice Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)$4.50
- Vanilla Chai Latte (contains dairy)
Elephant Vanilla Chai by David Rio, steamed in milk. (Contains caffeine, dairy, sugar)$4.50
- Vegan Dirty Chai Latte (v)
We now have a David Rio Chai / Espresso blend that is completely vegan! Choose your milk sub!$5.75
- Hot Chocolate (v/o)
Hot chocolate, classic or vegan.$3.00
- Americano (v)
Espresso diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.$3.00
- House Drip Coffee, STB Dark Roast (v)
House-brewed, dark roast, drip coffee.$3.00
- Hot Tea, by Smith (v)
We carry local fav, Smith Tea, in six varieties.$3.00
Frozen Drinks
- Seasonal: Frozen Blackberry White Mocha (caffeinated, dairy-based)
Frozen blended coffee, blackberry and white mocha flavors!$5.75
- Frozen Butterbeer (caffeinated, dairy-based)
Harry and friends inspired us to create our own espresso version of butterbeer. Top it with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle... it'll transport you straight to Hogsmeade.$5.75
- Frozen Blended Coffee (caffeinated, dairy-based)
Dairy-based blended coffee in two flavors.$5.00
- Frozen Fruit Smoothie (v)
Dr. Smoothie dairy-free fruit smoothies in several flavors.$5.00
Ice Cold Drinks
- Seasonal: Spring in a Cup
Layered sweet green tea, fresh lemonade and raspberry!$4.25
- Seasonal: Spring Energy Quenchers, 24 oz.
Try our new springy flavor choices, with either Red Bull or Gold Lotus for energy!$5.25
- STB Energy Quencher, 24 oz.
Quench your thirst and energize your mind! Choose your flavor, choose your energy source (also see featured seasonal Quenchers)$4.50
- Bottled Organic Columbia Gorge Juices
Fresh, 100% organic juices, with fruit sourced locally from Columbia Gorge Juice.$4.50
- Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh, cold, tart OJ!$3.50
- Fresh Lemonade (+ flavors)!!
Refreshing, tart lemonade: Add a flavor if you'd like!$3.50
- Energy Drinks: Red Bull + Kombucha
Get energized with canned Red Bull + Lion Heart Kombucha!$4.75
- Bottled Soda
Bottled Coke products.$3.50
- Fountain Drinks
Our fountain drink line up includes coke products, tea and juice.$3.00
- Bottled Tea
Gold Peak Tea in two flavors$3.50
- Bottled Water
Bottled Smart Water$3.00
- Bottled Milk
Darigold in three flavors!$3.50
Sweets
- Berry Vanilla Cupcake (v)
Vegan berry vanilla cupcake with a mix-berry jam center, frosted in raspberry with a freeze-dried strawberry garnish!$4.75
- Bing Bong
Another classic reinvented! Devils food cake with a cream center and covered in a chocolate glaze.$4.75
- Raspberry Passion Fruit Tea Cake
Have you heard of Lamington Tea Cake? Our baker has made this traditional tea cake for us this Summer! It's a butter cake, sandwiching raspberry jam, drenched in passion fruit syrup and surrounded in finely shredded coconut! The PERFECT afternoon treat with a tea or coffee!$4.75
- Snickers Cupcake (v)
Moist, rich chocolate cake with a peanut butter cream topping, and garnished with candied peanuts (it's vegan!)!$4.75
- Marionberry Hand Pie
Our delicious, buttery, flaky crust surrounding delicious marionberry + oat-filled goodness.$4.25
- Apple Dulce Hand Pie
A delicious combination of sweet apple, walnut and caramel goodness.$4.75
- Campfire Bop Tart
A classic favorite reinvented! Chocolate- and marshmallow-filled, flaky pie pastry with chocolate glaze + mini marshmallows!$4.75
- Cinnamon Bun
Our fresh, baked-from scratch, pull-apart brioche cinnamon bun with a buttery cream cheese frosting is an OG delight. Warm slightly for maximum enjoyment!$4.75
- Orange Roll
Bringing in a family favorite! Our family has long-loved orange rolls at holiday time, and we decided we needed that this summer. Soft, sweet rolls with a citrus orange frosting. YUM.$4.75
- Frooty Pebbles Scone
Made from scratch, a fruity-raspberry scone, with raspberry glaze, garnished with Fruit Pebbles cereal!$4.25
- Blueberry Lavender Scone
Scratch-made blueberry scone filled with blueberries and infused with lavender flavor, topped with a sweet and tart blueberry glaze.$4.25
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Made from scratch, raspberry and white chocolate scone, covered in almond vanilla glaze, garnished with raspberry dust and mini white chocolate chips.$4.25
- Strawberry Almond Danish
Soft brioche danish with sweet cream cheese filling, strawberry and sliced almonds.$4.25
- Banana Cream Pie Danish
Our house-made sweet brioche danish, filled with sweetened cream cheese, caramel + fresh banana - topped with fresh cream and dark chocolate shavings!$4.25
- Lemon Blueberry Danish
Our sweet brioche pastry, filled with tart lemon curd and blueberries.$4.25
- Strawberry Almond Danish
Our sweet brioche pastry, sweetened cream cheese + strawberry jam, topped with sliced almonds.$4.25
- Cherry Almond Muffin
House-made sweet almond and cherry muffin, topped with an almond drizzle + sliced almonds.$4.25
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Our house-made, jumbo-sized banana muffin with chocolate chips and a crumb topping that tastes like Grandma's, only better!$4.25
- Coffee Cake Muffin
Our jumbo, house-made, soft, buttery cinnamon and vanilla cake, topped with a crunchy cinnamon streusel. It's all that.$4.25