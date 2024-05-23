COMING SOON!
Selah
Smoothies
- Wild Child
Strawberries, blueberries, milk, and protein powder.$9.75
- Bushwhacker
Chocolate, coconut, and vanilla protein powder, blended with coffee ice cubes. (No rum :( but still delicious!)$9.75
- Key Lime Pie
Key lime juice, a dash of coconut, and vanilla -- the perfect blend for a beach day!$9.75
- Mango Tango
Mango, coconut, and lime juice blended with coconut water. Sure to make your tastebuds dance!$8.75
- Sunrise
Orange Juice, pineapple, coconut, and banana, with a little grenadine!$8.75
- Grass Island
Coconut water, pineapple, banana, ginger and spinach!$8.75
- Pina Colada
Milk, coconut creme, and pineapple!$8.75
- Goldwater
Banana, protein powder, milk, cinnamon, and nut butter$9.75
- Captain Blue
Coconut water, blue spirulina, mango, and pineapple$9.75
- 'Da Smoothie
Strawberries and bananas, blended with coconut water or milk$8.75
SIGNATURE LATTES
- Sea Turtle
Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, and Caramel$7.00
- Island Girl
Coconut and Macadamia$7.00
- FOMO Chill
White Chocolate and Caramel$7.00
- Bushwhacker
Yes, we make everything taste like chocolate and coconut on this island!$7.00
- Torpedo
Brewed coffee topped with a shot, for when you really need to get moving!$7.00
- Beach Rat
Dark Chocolate$7.00
- Morganite
Toasted coconut and vanilla matcha$7.00
- CC's Dirty Chai
Chai latte with a shot of espresso$7.00
Brewed Coffee
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso
You okay? Or are you just European?$3.75
- Americano
Espresso topped with water$5.50
- Cappuccino
Espresso with a lil bit of milk, lil bit of foam$5.00
- Latte
Espresso with a lotta bit of milk$6.00
- Flat White
A double shot of espresso served with 4 oz of steamed milk$5.00
- Breve
Espresso and Steamed Half & Half$5.50