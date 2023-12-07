Selbys Grab and Go
Breakfast
- Chicken and Waffles$14.99
Golden brown waffle with three Big Mama's Fried Chicken wings.
- Hot cakes with choice of meat$11.99
Two fluffy hot cakes with choice of meat.
- Waffle with choice of meat$11.99
Golden brown waffle with choice of meat
- Two eggs with choice of meat & home fries$11.99
Two eggs prepared to order with choice of meat
- Big Mama's breakfast platter$21.99
Two eggs with grits, home fries and a choice of meat.
- Little Mama's breakfast platter$14.99
Two eggs, home fries and a choice of meat.
- BLT on Texas toast$14.99
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat$8.99
Eggs and choice of meat on a country biscuit, Texas toast, white bread or wheat bread
- Omlette with homefries$14.99
Fluffy three egg omelette with your choice of toppings served with home fries.
Lunch or Dinner
- Grilled salmon ceasar salad$16.99
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled salmon.
- Grilled chicken ceasar salad$14.99
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled chicken.
- Big Mama's fried chicken basket with fries$14.99
2 pc. Big Mama's Fried Chicken and fries.
- 2 pc fried whiting basket with fries$14.99
2 pc fried whiting with fries.
- 1 pc catfish basket and fries$14.99
1 pc fried catfish with fries.
- 8 pc. Wing basket and fries$12.99
6 pc. wings and fries
- 28th Street Philly Cheesesteak with fries$14.99
10" roll loaded with chopped ribeye, choice of cheese, onions and peppers.
- Chicken Cheesesteak with fries$14.99
10" roll loaded with grilled chicken and choice of onions, peppers and cheese.
- Salmon Cheesesteak with fries$19.99
10" roll loaded with grilled salmon, spinach and choice of cheese.
- Soulful Mega Burger with fries$14.99
Souful burger with choice of Cheese
- Big Mama's fried chicken dinner$21.99
3 pc. Big Mama's fried chicken and choice of 2 sides.
- Jerk chicken dinner$21.99
Jerk Chicken and choice of 2 sides
- Fried whiting 3pc$21.99
3 pc. Fried whiting
- Catfish dinner$23.99
1 pc. fried catfish dinner with 2 sides.
- 10 pc. Wing basket with fries$15.99
10 pc. Wing basket with fries.
- 12 pc. wing basket with fries$18.99
12 pc. wing basket with fries.
- 4 pc whole wing basket with fries$14.99
Four Big Mama's whole chicken wings with fries.
- Whole wings 4pc dinner$21.99
4 whole Big Mama's chicken wings and 2 sides.
- Rib dinner$23.99
Rib dinner with 2 sides.