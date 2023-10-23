Selva Coffee House
Coffee
Traditional 7oz fluffy Cappuccino, moderate temp, ready to enjoy!
Double ristretto pulled shot with perfect steamed milk lightly on drawn in. Traditional 5.4oz
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. 2 shots 2 oz of milk
Traditionally made, double shot with dallop of foam on top
Simply just a double shot of espresso.
hot water with 2 shots pulled on top
12oz of fresh drip coffee
8oz of classic drip coffee with 4 oz of steamed milk
Using Ghost Rider Beans from Proud Mary, potent cold brew with a creamy cold finish. served with no ice
Non Coffee
Wild Foraged Chaga, Organic Peruvian Cacao, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Madagascar Vanilla, and Monk Fruit Sweetener TASTE PROFILE The millennial version of the mocha frappuccino. Sweet, light, and delish — like drinking coffee ice cream!
Carefully Ground Matcha mixed with perfectly steamed milk. This bright and vibrant powdered green tea is as ubiquitous as it is popular: found in coffee shops, smoothies, and bakeries, the Uji, Kyoto-native matcha is endlessly reinventing itself since its origin over a millennium ago. Despite its widespread Western presence, fresh matcha is a painstaking labor of love from leaf (slowly shade-grown) to sorting (stalks/veins removed) to grinding (slowly ground) to your cup. Our beloved Kodemari is not only marvelous to mix, but an excellent daily sipper for your personal ritual.
Spicy Chai Melded with steamed milk topped with cinnamon/anise
Stepped Earl Grey Tea, Honey and steamed milk. add Lavender for a extra treat:D
Decaf Chai Turmeric, with steamed milk layered in
perfect Blend of Iced Black Tea, with house made lemonade, topped with a lemon slice
Hot Coco with steamed milk folded in, topped with house made whipped cream.
Using Kodemari Matcha, with a mix of morracan mint for a perfect touch to the mouthfeel and naturally sweet. served with nitro for that perfect silky taste. with oatmilk served with no ice.
Spirit Teas
tasting notes Hawthorn berries • Baked peach • Mead There is a specialness to the meeting place; to the ordained melding point of ideas and desires. Plucked from the high slopes of Santikhiri (Peace Hill) in northwestern Thailand, Ambrosia breakfast is testament to the interconnection of three kingdoms: insect, plant and animal. Tender tea shoots are bitten by jassids, which cause the plant to release an alluring scent, attracting predators of the insect. Producer Mr. Lu’s task is to court the jassids to his garden—a delicate balance—and pluck the bitten shoots. To those hesitant of the notion of bug-bitten leaves, there’s a famous Thai quip: “Mai pen rai,” meaning, simply, “nevermind.”
Sandalwood • Apricot • Honeycomb Not far from the Bao Shan range in Yunnan lies a tiny village home to Hui People, a Muslim-Chinese minority. It was here that we met Mr. Ji, his family, and fellow farmhands. Though mostly a traditional pu’er cultivator, each year the village produces around a hundred kilograms of beautiful Yunnan green tea. We are the first supplier outside of China to offer their work. We are proud to present the Crescent Green among our New Standards. True to pu’er farming: his methods are rustically simple, but effective. The end result is a supremely drinkable green tea with honey-like sweetness, low astringency and new terroir.
Rosemary • Hay • Wildflowers Sprung from the loamy slopes of Dehong, the western extremity of the Yunnan province, this ‘Snow Phoenix’ is produced solely from the handpicked unopened buds of the tea plant's new flush growth. In similar fashion to its cousin, Silver Needle, the extreme discretion in harvesting only the newest sprouts on the plants instills something soft, aromatic and rife with nutrients. In the words of Lohas, the production team behind this, they are a “dyed in the wool traditionalist” with an eye for “quality, rather than quantity,” and this tea is produced organically. We first encountered this tea by chance four years ago and have been keen to share it ever since.
Turkish Delight • Clingstone peach • Walnut A tea of many names, the Taiwanese-styled Dong Feng Mei Ren is the face of more oxidized oolongs. Born in 1933 in Hsinchu, it is exemplary in classical craftsmanship. Without the aid of green leafhoppers biting the leaves, expert skill in timely plucking, and lengthy withering, it would lack the famous rosy, stone-fruit flavors its known for. In the mid-1990s, the tea made its way to Thailand, where its similar landscape but early summers produced a beautifully singular interpretation. In a similar journey, our dear friend, Mr. Lu, brought his craft from Nantou to Doi Mae Salong, transforming Taiwanese teas into Thai treasures.
Honey • Dried apple • Baby's breath This eponymous dried golden blossom is an appropriate sipper for every season. A native of the Mediterranean, chamomile has been consumed for thousands of years. The word "chamomile" comes from the Greek word meaning "earth-apple", so called because of the apple-like scent of the plant. Though typically an Egyptian specialty import, ours comes from Croatia. The pieces are very even, that have been sorted following handpicking making for a soft, honey-like infusion.
Retail coffee bags
Made by everyday people, for everyday people. Proud Mary's Humbler blend is designed to cut through milk and create a fudgy latte or a bitter-sweet and syrupy espresso. Its flavor profile is approachable and easy to brew, making great coffee accessible to everyone. At Proud Mary, we utilize only fresh seasonal components direct from our amazing producer partnerships at origin. Many hands have helped make this blend special, and by drinking Humbler you are supporting a sustainable supply chain and our direct relationships with producers from around the world.
Proud Mary's Angel Wings blend is designed to cut through milk and create a sweet and caramelly latte or espresso. Its flavor profile is interesting and easy to brew - a real crowd pleaser! Angel Wings is comprised of washed processed coffees from El Salvador and Honduras. The El Salvador brings the caramel and base - the Honduras bring the fruit and the treble. At Proud Mary, we utilize only fresh seasonal components direct from our amazing producer partnerships at origin. Many hands have helped make this blend special, and by drinking Angel Wings you are supporting a sustainable supply chain and our direct relationships with producers from El Salvador and Honduras.
The Gicherori washing station is part of the Kibugu Farmer’s Cooperative. The cooperative started in 1994 and currently supports around 1200 coffee farmers who manage between 100 to 1000 coffee trees each. Gicherori sits on the slopes of Mount Kenya, and the coffee is grown in rich volcanic soil. SL-28 and SL-34 are the most commonly grown varieties in this area and are recognized for their high-quality potential and drought resistance. For this lot, members of the cooperative delivered fresh coffee cherries to the washing station where they are depulped and then fermented overnight in tanks with clean water. Once the fermentation is complete, the coffee parchment is washed and dried on raised beds. This process creates a clean and sparkling coffee.
Urisar's grandfather purchased El Paraíso in 1965, but at that time, it was dedicated to livestock, corn, and tobacco. Today, coffee is the primary crop. After Urisar finished studying agronomy in 2002, he began to farm a parcel of land passed down by his mother. This land is high up in the mountains of Huehuetenango, reaching an impressive 2000 masl! The cooler temperatures at this altitude are ideal for the slow maturation of coffee cherries, leading to a more complex cup. Since 2019 our export partner, San Miguel Coffees, has worked closely with Urisar, providing assistance and feedback to him and his community to help improve the quality of each harvest. We're really excited about this new relationship with Urisar, and have some big things planned for the future! Did we mention that he has also planted Geisha?
Álvaro Coli has long been producing some of our favourite coffees from Brazil. Natural processed coffee from his main farm, Sítio da Torre, has placed several times in the Brazil Cup of Excellence! Álvaro is very proactive in his farming philosophy and always works to make it more sustainable and in harmony with the surrounding environment. Sítio da Torre sits at some of the highest elevations in the Mantiqueira da Minas region, reaching around 1300 masl. This coffee is complex with notes of tropical fruits and chocolate and has a creamy mouthfeel.
Located in southwestern Colombia, Huila is nestled in-between the Central and Eastern ranges of the Andes, with the middle area called the Magdalena Valley. The variation in elevation results in Huila being one of the country's most unique and complex regions of coffee production. The most impressive quality behind the coffees coming out of Huila lies in the people producing them. While Huila accounts for nearly 20% of the country's production, 80% of coffee producers operate on less than three hectares. This coffee is decaffeinated using a Natural EA Decaf process. Ethyl Acetate (EA) is a naturally occurring ester, found in bananas and fermented sugar cane, that is used as a solvent to bond with and remove caffeine from green coffee. The beauty of the Natural EA process is that it helps preserve most of the original flavors of the coffee while adding fruity notes and some complexity to the cup. With notes of orange, stone fruit, and malt.
Specialty drinks
Traditional latte with rice milk/milk of choice, cinnamon, butterfly pea syrup(blue) best served iced
Roasted Coconut Matcha w/ a hint of Agave
Vietnamese coffee 4 long pull shots, sweet condensed milk
White Peony Lemon Latte (iced shaken)
Drip Coffee, Two shots of espresso, star anise syrup, topped with steam milk
Blueberry Ginger Latte, Blue berry compote made inhouse, infused with ginger syrup also made in house
Banana Foster Latte, Iced or Hot Inhouse banana syrup, caramel, cinnamon
house made Triple berry Shrub, sparkling water
Matcha, mint, nitro oatmilk
A full Bouquet of flavors, Elderflower, Hibiscus, Rose, and Lavender.
House made Lavender, organic honey Latte
Rose, Cardamon latte
Ambrosia Black Tea, Lavender/rose syrup, topped with steam milk. (london fog)