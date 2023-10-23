Childs Pose by Proud Mary

$21.00

Urisar's grandfather purchased El Paraíso in 1965, but at that time, it was dedicated to livestock, corn, and tobacco. Today, coffee is the primary crop. After Urisar finished studying agronomy in 2002, he began to farm a parcel of land passed down by his mother. This land is high up in the mountains of Huehuetenango, reaching an impressive 2000 masl! The cooler temperatures at this altitude are ideal for the slow maturation of coffee cherries, leading to a more complex cup. Since 2019 our export partner, San Miguel Coffees, has worked closely with Urisar, providing assistance and feedback to him and his community to help improve the quality of each harvest. We're really excited about this new relationship with Urisar, and have some big things planned for the future! Did we mention that he has also planted Geisha?