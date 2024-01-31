Senor Big Ed
Puerto Rican Dishes
- #1 Pastel Plate$14.25
Puerto Rican tamale made with Casaba Root or Green Plantain
- #2 Relleno de Papa y Pastelillo$13.99
Fried mashed potato ball with ground beef plus one cheese or ground beef turnover
- #3 Bistec Encebollado$17.75
Steak with grilled onions
- #4 Pollo en Fricassee$14.99
Chicken stew
- #5 Chuleta de Puerco$15.99
Fried Pork Chops
- #6 Carne Guisada$14.99
Stewed Beef
- #7 Alcapurria y un Pastelillo$13.99
green banana fritter w/ ground beef & 1 cheese or Ground beef turnover
- #8 Pernil de Cerdo$14.99
Roasted Pork leg
- #9 Canoa de Platano Maduro$14.25
Open yellow Plantain filled with ground Beef and topped w? melted cheese
- #11 Mofongo Relleno$17.50
Mashed Green Plaintain Stuffed with Pork Rinds, Garlic, and Oil
- #10 Bistec Empanizado$17.75
Breaded Steak
- Sampler Plate$18.99
Pastel, 1 pastelillo de Carne, 1 pastelillo de Queso, 1 alcapurria, tostones y maduros
- #2 (2) Pastelillos$13.99
- Jibarito Sandwich Plate$17.99
- Jibarito Sandwich$11.99
Puerto Rican Side Orders
- Pastel$5.25
Puerto Rican Pastel w/ Pork
- Dozena de Pasteles$55.00
- Pastelillo de Carne$4.25
Meat turnover
- Pastelillo de Queso$3.99
Cheese turnover
- Alcapurria$4.50
- Relleno de Papa$3.99
- Yuca al Mojo$5.99
- Tostones$5.75
- Maduros$5.75
- Mofongo$8.99
- Mofongo Relleno$10.99
- Sandwich De Bistec$12.99
- Tostones Rellenos$10.99
Tostones topped with Meat
- TostoNachos$14.99
Tostones topped w/ ground beef, guac, sourcream & Cheese
- Tostones de Pana$5.75
Bread Fruit Tosotnes
- Sorullitos
- 8oz Arroz Con Gandules$4.99
Spanish Rice w/ Pigeon Peas & Pork
- 16oz Arroz Con Gandules$7.25
Spanish Rice w/ Pigeon Peas & Pork
- 32oz Arroz Con Gandules$9.50
Spanish Rice w/ Pigeon Peas & Pork
- 8oz Habichuelas$4.99
Stewed Beans (contains Pork)
- 16oz Habichuelas$7.25
Stewed Beans (contains Pork)
- 8oz Arroz Blanco$3.75
White Rice
- 16oz Arroz Blanco$6.75
White Rice
- 32oz Arroz blanco$7.50
White Rice
- 8oz Black Beans$4.99
- 16oz Black beans$7.25
- 32oz Black beans$9.50
Mexican Food
- Quesadilla/Cheese$7.50
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
- Quesadilla/Cheese & Green Chile Strips$7.99
Cheese & Ortega Chiles
- Meat Quesadilla$9.99
- Torta$10.50
Meat, lettuce,onion. cilantro, guacamole& Cheese
- Gordita Sandwich$10.50
Meat, lettuce,onion. cilantro, guacamole& Cheese
- Asada Fries$10.99
Meat, Cheese, Guacamole & Sourcream
- Super Nachos$10.99
Meat, Beans, Onion,Guacamole, sourcream &Tomato
Tacos
- Hard Taco$3.25
Meat, lettuce,onion. cilantro, guacamole& Cheese
- Soft Shell$2.75
Onion, Cinlantro & Tomato
- Super Taco$3.99
Meat, Lettuce,onion. cilantro, guacamole& Cheese
- Hard Fish Taco$3.99
Meat, Lettuce,onion. cilantro, guacamole& Cheese
- 5 Taquitos$6.75
Lettuce & Guacamole
- 5 Soft Tacos$10.50
Onion, cilantro, & Tomato
Burrito
- Super Burrito$9.99
Meat, beans, lettuce,onion. cilantro, guacamole& Cheese
- Super Vegeterian$8.99
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Onion,Tomato, Guacamole & Cheese
- Meat, Beans, & Cheese$9.50
Meat, Bean & Cheese
- All Meat & Cheese Burrito$9.25
Meat & Cheese Burrito
- Chorizo & Egg Burrito$8.25
Chorizo, beans, cheese
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.50
Beans & Cheese only
- Red Burrito$8.50
- Green Burrito$8.50
- Wet Green$10.99
- Wet Red$10.99
- Big Ed Burrito$10.25
- Chile Relleno Burrito$8.50
- Big ED Wet RED$14.99
Beef, Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Rice,Guacamole, Cheese, Topped with sauce, cheese & Chips
- Big Ed Wet Green$14.99
Beef, Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Rice,Guacamole, Cheese, Topped with sauce, cheese & Chips
Tostada
Miscellaneous
- Nachos$5.50
Chips & Cheese
- 8oz Guacamole$4.50
- 4oz Guacamoe$1.25
- 8oz Sourcream$4.50
- 4oz Sourcream$1.25
- House Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Tomato & Dressing
- Tortilla Chips$2.00
- French Fries$5.25
- 8oz Mexican Rice$4.25
- 8oz Beans$4.25
- 16oz Mexican Rice$6.50
- 16oz Beans$6.50
- 32oz Beans$8.50
- 32oz Rice$8.50
- 8oz Sauce Red or Green$3.50
- 32oz Chile Verde w/Meat$9.99
- 32oz Sauce$7.50
A La Carte
Combinations
- #1 Taquitos (3)$11.25
lettuce & Guacamole
- #2 Cheese Enchiladas (2)$11.25
- #2 Meat Enchiladas (2)$11.99
- #3 Red Chile Colorado$11.50
- #4 Chie Verde$11.50
- #5 Chorizo & Eggs$11.99
- #6 Soft tacos (2)$11.25
- #7 Gordita$13.99
- #8 Asada Burrito$13.99
Beans,Rice, Meat, Onion & Cilantro
- #9 Torta$13.99
- #10 Chile Rellenos$11.99
- #11 Tamales$13.25
Pork Tamales
- #12 Tostada$12.99