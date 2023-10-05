Señor Esparza Tacos 251 S Irwindale Ave
COMIDA - FOOD
Specialties
Vato Loco Special
8 oz certified angus steak served with rice beans, 2 chiles toreados, cebolla guisada, guacamole, pico de gallo, 3 handmade corn tortillas and a fountain drink.
Nachos Machos Jr.
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, choice of meat, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
La Revolucion
Platter of 20 tacos on freshly made corn tortillas with your choice of meat(s). Cilantro, onion and guacamole on the side.
El Burro
Burrito served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion and cilantro wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla.
La Mula
Two stacked freshly made corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, cheese, cilantro and onion.
Quesadilla Fina
14" flour tortilla filled with cheese your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and guacamole.
Nachos Machos
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, 3 meats (asada, pastor and chicken) guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Papas Paisas
Fries topped with nacho cheese and your choice of meat, onion cilantro and sour cream.
Taco Tijuana
Handmade corn tortilla with your choice of carne asada, chicken, or al pastor topped with cilantro, onion and guacamole.