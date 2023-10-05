COMIDA - FOOD

Specialties

Vato Loco Special

$24.99Out of stock

8 oz certified angus steak served with rice beans, 2 chiles toreados, cebolla guisada, guacamole, pico de gallo, 3 handmade corn tortillas and a fountain drink.

Nachos Machos Jr.

$12.50

Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, choice of meat, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

La Revolucion

$64.99

Platter of 20 tacos on freshly made corn tortillas with your choice of meat(s). Cilantro, onion and guacamole on the side.

El Burro

$11.85

Burrito served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion and cilantro wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla.

La Mula

$6.75

Two stacked freshly made corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, cheese, cilantro and onion.

Quesadilla Fina

$10.85

14" flour tortilla filled with cheese your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and guacamole.

Nachos Machos

$15.50

Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, 3 meats (asada, pastor and chicken) guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Papas Paisas

$13.50

Fries topped with nacho cheese and your choice of meat, onion cilantro and sour cream.

Taco Tijuana

$3.50

Handmade corn tortilla with your choice of carne asada, chicken, or al pastor topped with cilantro, onion and guacamole.

A La Carte

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Nachos w/Cheese

$5.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Regular Flour Quesadilla

$5.50

Regular Corn Quesadilla

$3.00

Sides

Chips & Guac

$5.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side of Meat

$5.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

2 Flour Tortillas

$4.00

8oz Rice

$3.50

8oz Beans

$3.50

4oz Guacamole

$3.50

3 Chiles Toreados

$2.50

3 Tortillas

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Cebollas Guisadas

$2.00

Fries

$3.50

Nopales

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

BEBIDAS - DRINKS

Beer

Budlight

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Ultra

$7.00

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Bottled Drinks

Coca Medio Litro

$4.25

Monstor

$4.49

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Smartwater

$3.50

Canned Soda

$2.00

SNACKS

Sweets

Gansito

$1.50

Paleta de Payaso

$1.00

Chips

Sabritas

$3.50

Hot Cheetos

$1.00

Hot Cheetos w/Cheese

$1.50

MERCH

Clothing

T-Shirt

$25.00