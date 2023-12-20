Señor Sisig SF Ferry Building
Food
Main Menu
- Sisig Taco$4.75
Your choice of protein on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.
- The Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
Choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- California Sisig Burrito$14.50
Choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tosilog Burrito$15.00
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar
- Sisig Nachos$14.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños
- Sisig Fries$14.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños
- Sisig Rice Bowl$13.50
Steamed rice topped w/ choice of protein, diced onions, diced jalapeños & achara
- Sisig Salad$13.50
Choice of protein w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried flour tortilla strips and our calamansi dressing.
- Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
Choice of protein with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- The Whole Barnyard$20.50
French fries topped with pork, chicken, tofu, tocino, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried egg rolled in a flour tortilla - CONCEPTUALIZED BY MR. JEREMY FISH
Ferry Building Exclusives
- Sisig Torta$17.50
Choice of protein with melted monterey jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pinto beans, pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños served on an ACME roll
- Ube Macapuno Churros$9.00
Mini churros made with AMCE batter, tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with macapuno sauce, ube sauce and toasted coconut flakes.
Kids Menu
Vegano Menu
- VEGANO Sisig Taco$5.00
Choice of vegan protein on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito$14.00
Choice of vegan protein with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce
- VEGANO California Sisig Burrito$15.00
Choice of vegan protein with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- VEGANO Silog Burrito$13.00
Choice of vegan protein with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.
- VEGANO Sisig Nachos$15.00
Choice of vean protein with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- VEGANO Sisig Fries$15.00
Choice of vegan protein with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños
- VEGANO Sisig Rice Bowl$13.00
Choice of vegan protein served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara
- VEGANO Sisig Salad$14.00
Choice of vegan protein w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressing
- VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
Choice of vegan protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.