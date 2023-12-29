Señor Sisig SF Spark Social
- Sisig Taco$4.75
Your choice of protein on one 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, and our cilantro cream sauce.
- The Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
Choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce
- California Sisig Burrito$14.50
Choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tosilog Burrito$15.00
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, fresh sliced tomatoes & a fried egg. Served w/ a side of vinegar
- Sisig Nachos$14.50
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños
- Sisig Fries$14.50
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños
- Sisig Rice Bowl$13.50
Steamed rice topped w/ choice of protein, diced onions, diced jalapeños & achara
- Sisig Salad$13.50
Choice of protein w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, fried flour tortilla strips and our calamansi dressing.
- Sisig Crunch-a-dilla$16.50
Choice of protein with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.
- The Whole Barnyard$20.50
French fries topped with pork, chicken, tofu, tocino, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried egg rolled in a flour tortilla - CONCEPTUALIZED BY MR. JEREMY FISH