Senor Sisig Valencia
Drinks (Valencia)
N/A Bevs
- Ube Horchata$5.00
- POG Fresca$4.00
- Guava Iced Tea$4.50
- Calamansi Ginger Limeade$4.50
- Half & Half$4.50
- Tepache Pineapple SpiceOut of stock
- Tepache Ginger Manzana$5.00
- Tepache Grapefruit Lime$5.00
- Olipop Orange Squeeze$4.00
- Olipop Root Beer$4.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Bottled Coke$3.75
- Jarritos Mineragua$3.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Dasani Bottled Water$2.00
Bbot Food (Valencia)
Classic Menu
The Señor Sisig Burrito
- Pork Señor Sisig Burrito
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce$15.50
- Chicken Señor Sisig Burrito
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce$14.50
- Tofu Señor Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauceOut of stock
- Tocino Señor Sisig Burrito
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and our cilantro cream sauce$15.50
- Combo Señor Sisig Burrito$13.50
California Sisig Burrito
- Pork California Sisig Burrito
Pork sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$16.50
- Chicken California Sisig Burrito
Chicken sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$15.50
- Tofu California Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de galloOut of stock
- Tocino California Sisig Burrito
Filipino sweet pork wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ french fries inside, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$16.50
- Combo California Sisig Burrito$14.50
- No Meat California Burrito$13.50
Tosilog Burrito
Sisig Nachos
- Pork Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos$16.50
- Chicken Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos$15.50
- Tofu Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nosOut of stock
- Tocino Sisig Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos$16.50
- Combo Sisig Nachos$14.50
Sisig Fries
- Pork Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ pork sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos$16.50
- Chicken Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ chicken sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos$15.50
- Tofu Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ tofu sisig, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nosOut of stock
- Tocino Sisig Fries
Crispy shoestring french fries topped w/ Filipino sweet pork, nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalape̱nos$16.50
- Combo Sisig Fries$14.50
Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Pork Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Pork sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara$16.50
- Chicken Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Chicken sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara$15.00
- Tofu Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Tofu sisig w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of acharaOut of stock
- Tocino Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Filipino sweet pork w/ steamed rice and topped w/ diced onions & diced jalapeños. Served with a side of achara$16.50
- Combo Sisig w/ Steamed Rice$15.00
Sisig Salad
- Pork Sisig Salad
Pork sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese$15.50
- Chicken Sisig Salad
Chicken sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese$14.50
- Tofu Sisig Salad
Tofu sisig w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheeseOut of stock
- Tocino Sisig Salad
Filipino sweet pork w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, our cilantro cream sauce, and shredded cheese$16.50
- Combo Sisig Salad$13.50
The Whole Barnyard Burrito
Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Pork Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Pork sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.$18.50
- Chicken Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Chicken sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.$17.50
- Tofu Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Tofu sisig with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.Out of stock
- Tocino Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Filipino sweet pork with monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy nacho cheese sauce.$18.50
Sisig Cali-Changa
- Pork Sisig Cali-Changa
Pork sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.$16.50
- Chicken Sisig Cali-Changa
Chicken sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.$15.50
- Tofu Sisig Cali-Changa
Tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.Out of stock
- Tocino Sisig Cali-Changa
Filipino sweet pork in a deep fried Cali burrito with nacho cheese inside. Topped with sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.$16.50
Sisig Nacho-rrones
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Pork
Pork sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño$16.50
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Chicken
Chicken sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño$15.50
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Tofu
Tofu sisig on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeñoOut of stock
- Sisig Nacho-rrones - Tocino
Filipino sweet pork on house made deep fried pork rinds topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño$16.50
- RBC
Rice, bean & cheese burrito$6.25
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese$5.25
- Cheese Nachos$4.25
- Cheese Fries$4.25
- Chili Lime Chicharrones$5.00
- Chips & Guac$8.00
- Chips & Pico$4.00
Kids Menu & Side Items
VEGANO Sisig Taco
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Taco
Vegan chicken on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegan cilantro cream sauce$5.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Taco
Tofu sisig on a 6" corn tortilla topped with onions, lettuce, fresh jalapeños & our vegancilantro cream sauceOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO Sisig TacoOut of stock
VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauce$14.00
- Tofu VEGANO Señor Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & our vegan cilantro cream sauceOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO Señor Sisig BurritoOut of stock
VEGANO California Sisig Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO California Sisig Burrito
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo$15.00
- Tofu VEGANO California Sisig Burrito
Tofu sisig with french fries, vegan shredded cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole & pico de galloOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO California Sisig BurritoOut of stock
VEGANO Silog Burrito
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Silog Burrito
Vegan chicken with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.$13.00
- Tofu VEGANO Silog Burrito
Tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.Out of stock
- Combo VEGANO Silog Burrito
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with adobo garlic rice, fresh tomatoes and a vegan scrambled egg. Served with an optional side of peppered vinegar.Out of stock
VEGANO Sisig Nachos
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Nachos
Vegan chicken with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños$15.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Nachos
Tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeñosOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Nachos
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with corn tortilla chips topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeñosOut of stock
VEGANO Sisig Fries
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Fries
Vegan chicken sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeños$15.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Fries
Tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeñosOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Fries
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig with french fries topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapeñosOut of stock
VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Vegan chicken sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of achara$13.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of acharaOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO Sisig w/ Steamed Rice
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig served with steamed rice and topped with diced onions, diced jalapeños & a side of acharaOut of stock
VEGANO Sisig Salad
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Salad
Vegan chicken sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheese$14.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Salad
Tofu sisig with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cilantro cream sauce & vegan shredded cheeseOut of stock
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Salad
Combo proteins w/ shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan shredded cheese, fried tortilla strips and calamansi dressingOut of stock
VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Vegan chicken sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.$17.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Tofu sisig with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.$17.00
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Crunch-a-dilla
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig protein with vegan shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, and guacamole layered with a crispy tostada and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of spicy vegan nacho cheese sauce.Out of stock
- No Protein VEGANO Crunch-a-dilla$17.00
VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa
- Vegan Chicken VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa
Vegan chicken sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.$15.00
- Tofu VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa
Tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.Out of stock
- Combo VEGANO Sisig Cali-Changa
Vegan chicken and tofu sisig in a deep fried Cali burrito with vegan nacho cheese inside. Topped with vegan sour cream, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and guacamole.Out of stock
- No Protein VEGANO Cali-Changa$15.00
VEGANO Kids Menu & Side Items
Specials
A la Carte
- Pork Sisig A La Carte
Pork sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge$14.50+
- Chicken Sisig A La Carte
Chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge$13.00+
- Tofu Sisig A La Carte
Tofu sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge$11.50+
- Tocino A La Carte
Filipino sweet pork with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge$14.50+
- Vegan Chicken Sisig A La Carte
Vegan chicken sisig with diced jalapeños and onions, a side of achara and lime wedge$12.00+
- Side of Achara
Side of pickled vegetables$1.25
- Side of Adobo Rice
Scoop of adobo garlic rice$2.50
- Side of Cilantro Cream Sauce$0.75
- Corn Tortillas
2 warm corn tortillas$1.00
- Flour Tortilla
Warm flour tortilla$0.75
- Side of Fries
Side of plain french fries$3.00
- Side of Guacamole$1.50+
- Side of Nacho Cheese$1.00
- Side of Pickled Jalapeños$0.75
- Side of Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side of Pinto Beans
Side of pinto beans$1.00
- Side of Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Silog It (Fried Egg)
Fried egg$1.50
- Side of Sour Cream$0.75
- Side of Steamed Rice
Side of plain tortilla chips$2.00
- Side of Tortilla Chips
Side of plain tortilla chips$2.00
