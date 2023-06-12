Senoritas Mexican Taqueria - Havertown
Appetizers
Chips and Pico de Gallo
Chips and Guacamole
Chips Pico and Guacamole
Nachos
Corn tortillas chips topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese served with flour or corn tortillas.
Flautas
Served by order of four crispy corn tortillas filled with smashed potatoes and shredded chicken breast topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream.
Tamales
Homemade corn dough stuffed with meat. Steamed in a corn husk.
Tacos
Tacos
Individual Tacos.Traditional Style topped with onions and cilantro with the tortilla of your choice Corn or Flour.
Birria Tacos
Three corn tortilla smothered in birria consomme and filled with Birria beef served with onion and cilantro on top and special sauce and consomme on the side.
Taco Plate
Served by order of three tacos all the same kind of meat, accompanied with rice and beans ,topped with onion and cilantro.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Served by order of three tacos, shrimp cooked on the grill accompanied with rice and beans, topped with special sauce (made with Pico de Gallo, cucumber and mango).
Fish Taco Plate
Served by order of three tacos, tilapia fillet cooked on the grill accompanied with rice and beans, topped with special salsa (made with Pico de Gallo, cucumber and mango),onion and cilantro.
Quesadillas/Burritos
Soup/Salad
Fiesta Salad
A combination of romaine lettuce, corn, beans, homemade chipotle dressing, topped with cheddar cheese and corn tortilla strips.
Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken broth with carrots, corn kernels, potatoes, onions, and strips of chicken breast, topped with chopped cilantro.
Tortilla Soup
Made with a delicious broth of toasted dried guajillo peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and chicken, topped with cheese, avocado, cilantro and corn tortilla strips.
Tlalpeno Soup
Homemade broth with, carrots, potatoes, zucchini and chicken, topped with cilantro, avocado and fresh cheese
Entrees
Alambre
Bell pepper and onions mixed with meat, topped with chopped bacon and cheese. Served with corn tortillas.
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, vegetables, or cheese, topped with the sauce of your choice, cheese and sour cream. Accompanied with rice and beans.
Fajita Plate
Peppers and onions mixed with meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. Accompanied by three flour tortillas; rice and beans.
Fajita Regular
Peppers and onions mixed with meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. Accompanied by three flour tortillas.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Chicken breast grilled and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas.
Pollo con Mole
Made with mixed peanuts. Marinated chicken breast topped with mole sauce, radish, and onions served with rice, beans, and three corn tortillas on the side.
Pollo Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and three corn tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada
Thin-sliced rib eye grilled steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and three corn tortillas on the side.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Thin-sliced rib eye grill steak topped with tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and onions served with rice, beans, and three corn tortillas on the side.
Chiles Rellenos
Battered Poblano peppers stuffed with Chihuahua cheese,served over chipotle sauce topped with sour cream and accompanied whit rice,beans and three corn tortillas on the side.
Tostadas
Open face crispy corn tortilla (thin), topped with beans, lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream.
Sopes
Open face homemade corn tortilla (thick), topped with beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream.
Tortas
Mexican sandwich served in a bun, spread with refried beans, avocado, chipotle dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and pickled jalapeños.
Quesa Birria
Three crispy corn tortillas smothered in birria consomme and filled with cheese and beef,served with special sauce and birria consomme on the side.
Brunch
Breakfast Burrito
Dry style burrito filled with rice, beans, cheese, and scramble eggs. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips simmered with the sauce of your choice (tomatillo/guajillo/chipotle) topped with fresh cheese, sour cream and onions. Served with side of beans
Huevos Rancheros
Three corn tortillas smothered with red or green sauce, topped with egg, lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambles eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, served with rice, beans and three corn tortillas.
Sides
Avocado
Cheese
Cheese Large
Chile Toreado
Chipotle Sauce Small
Chipotle Sauce Large
Chips
Cilantro
Egg
Fried Onions
Fried Peppers
Green Sauce Large
Green Sauce Small
Guacamole Large
Guacamole Small
Guajillo Sauce Large
Guajillo Sauce Small
Jalapenos Large
Jalapenos Small
Lettuce
Limes
Mole
Mole Sauce Large
Onions
Pico de Gallo Small
Pico de Gallo Large
Poblano Cream Large
Poblano Cream Small
Red Sauce Large
Red Sauce Small
Side of Bacon
Side of Meat
Side of Shrimp
Side of Vegetables
Sour Cream Large
Sour Cream Small
Tomatillo Sauce Large
Tomatillo Sauce Small
Tomatoes
Tortillas
Side Rice
Side Beans
Catering
Taco Tray
Twenty tacos traditional style (topped with onions and cilantro) made with the tortilla of your choice corn or flour.
Seafood Taco Tray
Twenty tacos traditional style (topped with onions and cilantro) made with the tortilla of your choice corn or flour.
Fajita Tray
Include 25 flour or corn tortillas ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side) Green and red sauce on the side . Good for 7-10 people.
Fajita Seafood Tray
Include 25 flour or corn tortillas ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side) Green and red sauce on the side . Good for 7-10 people.
Meat Tray
Include 50 tortillas, onions, cilantro on the side .Green and red sauce on the side. Good for 10-15 people. Container Size: Half size foil deep steam table pan.
Half Meat Tray
Include 30 tortillas, onions ,cilantro on the side. Green and red sauce on the side. Good for 7-10 people.
Alambre Tray
Include 25 corn or flour tortillas. Green and red sauce on the side . Good for 7-10 servings .Container Size: Half size foil deep steam table pan.
Quesadilla Tray
Includes six kids quesadillas, each quesadilla would be cut in four small triangles ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side). Green and red sauce on the side
Quesadilla Shrimp Tray
Includes six kids quesadillas, each quesadilla would be cut in four small triangles ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side). Green and red sauce on the side
Sopes Tray
Include 12 sopes. Green and red sauce on the side
Tostadas Tray
Include 12 tostadas. Green and red sauce on the side
Burrito Tray
Include 10 burritos,the sauce of your choice ( Tomatillo,mole,chipotle,guajillo or poblano cream sauce)
Tray Rice
Container size: Half size foil deep steam table pan. Good for about 15 to 20 servings
Tray Beans
Container Size: Half size foil deep steam table pan. Good for about 20 servings
Bucket Guacamole
Good for 15 to 20 servings
Bucket Pico de Gallo
Good for 15 to 20 servings
Half Bucket Guacamole
Good for 10 servings
Half Bucket Pico de Gallo
Good for 10 servings
Half Tray Rice
Good for 10 servings
Half Tray Beans
Good for 10 servings
Tray Chips
Good for 8 10 People
Nacho Tray
Include green and red sauce . Good for 4-6 people.Container size: Full size foil deep steam table pan.
Nacho Tray W/Meat
Include green and red sauce . Good for 4-6 people.Container size: Full size foil deep steam table pan.
Shrimp Sope Tray
Include 12 sopes. Green and red sauce on the side
Shrimp Tostada Tray
Include 12 tostadas. Green and red sauce on the side
Deluxe Topping
Deluxe means add lettuce, cheese and sour cream on top of the tacos, cost $0.50 for each taco