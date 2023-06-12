FOOD

Appetizers

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$6.95

Chips and Guacamole

$6.95

Chips Pico and Guacamole

$7.95

Nachos

$10.25

Corn tortillas chips topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Queso Fundido

$10.25

Melted Chihuahua cheese served with flour or corn tortillas.

Flautas

$14.95

Served by order of four crispy corn tortillas filled with smashed potatoes and shredded chicken breast topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream.

Tamales

$4.50

Homemade corn dough stuffed with meat. Steamed in a corn husk.

Tacos

Tacos

$3.50

Individual Tacos.Traditional Style topped with onions and cilantro with the tortilla of your choice Corn or Flour.

Birria Tacos

$13.95

Three corn tortilla smothered in birria consomme and filled with Birria beef served with onion and cilantro on top and special sauce and consomme on the side.

Taco Plate

$13.95

Served by order of three tacos all the same kind of meat, accompanied with rice and beans ,topped with onion and cilantro.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.95

Served by order of three tacos, shrimp cooked on the grill accompanied with rice and beans, topped with special sauce (made with Pico de Gallo, cucumber and mango).

Fish Taco Plate

$14.95

Served by order of three tacos, tilapia fillet cooked on the grill accompanied with rice and beans, topped with special salsa (made with Pico de Gallo, cucumber and mango),onion and cilantro.

Quesadillas/Burritos

Kids Quesadillas

$8.25

Served with corn or flour tortilla.

Quesadillas

$10.25

All quesadillas are filled with cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side. Served only with flour tortilla 12".

Soup/Salad

Fiesta Salad

$11.25

A combination of romaine lettuce, corn, beans, homemade chipotle dressing, topped with cheddar cheese and corn tortilla strips.

Chicken Soup

$8.25

Homemade chicken broth with carrots, corn kernels, potatoes, onions, and strips of chicken breast, topped with chopped cilantro.

Tortilla Soup

$8.25

Made with a delicious broth of toasted dried guajillo peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and chicken, topped with cheese, avocado, cilantro and corn tortilla strips.

Tlalpeno Soup

$8.25

Homemade broth with, carrots, potatoes, zucchini and chicken, topped with cilantro, avocado and fresh cheese

Entrees

Alambre

$14.95

Bell pepper and onions mixed with meat, topped with chopped bacon and cheese. Served with corn tortillas.

Enchiladas

$14.95

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, vegetables, or cheese, topped with the sauce of your choice, cheese and sour cream. Accompanied with rice and beans.

Fajita Plate

$15.95

Peppers and onions mixed with meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. Accompanied by three flour tortillas; rice and beans.

Fajita Regular

$14.95

Peppers and onions mixed with meat served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. Accompanied by three flour tortillas.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$16.95

Chicken breast grilled and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and corn tortillas.

Pollo con Mole

$16.95

Made with mixed peanuts. Marinated chicken breast topped with mole sauce, radish, and onions served with rice, beans, and three corn tortillas on the side.

Pollo Milanesa

$16.95

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and three corn tortillas on the side.

Carne Asada

$18.00

Thin-sliced rib eye grilled steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and three corn tortillas on the side.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.00

Thin-sliced rib eye grill steak topped with tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and onions served with rice, beans, and three corn tortillas on the side.

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Battered Poblano peppers stuffed with Chihuahua cheese,served over chipotle sauce topped with sour cream and accompanied whit rice,beans and three corn tortillas on the side.

Tostadas

$4.95

Open face crispy corn tortilla (thin), topped with beans, lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream.

Sopes

$4.95

Open face homemade corn tortilla (thick), topped with beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream.

Tortas

$12.75

Mexican sandwich served in a bun, spread with refried beans, avocado, chipotle dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and pickled jalapeños.

Quesa Birria

$14.95

Three crispy corn tortillas smothered in birria consomme and filled with cheese and beef,served with special sauce and birria consomme on the side.

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.75

Flan

$6.75

Churros

$6.75

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$12.25

Dry style burrito filled with rice, beans, cheese, and scramble eggs. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Corn tortilla chips simmered with the sauce of your choice (tomatillo/guajillo/chipotle) topped with fresh cheese, sour cream and onions. Served with side of beans

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Three corn tortillas smothered with red or green sauce, topped with egg, lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.95

Scrambles eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, served with rice, beans and three corn tortillas.

Sides

Avocado

$3.75

Cheese

$2.95

Cheese Large

$6.45

Chile Toreado

$2.50

Chipotle Sauce Small

$1.95

Chipotle Sauce Large

$5.95

Chips

$2.95

Cilantro

$1.25

Egg

$1.50

Fried Onions

$2.50

Fried Peppers

$3.00

Green Sauce Large

$5.95

Green Sauce Small

$1.95

Guacamole Large

$10.95

Guacamole Small

$4.50

Guajillo Sauce Large

$5.95

Guajillo Sauce Small

$1.95

Jalapenos Large

$5.25

Jalapenos Small

$1.75

Lettuce

$1.75

Limes

$1.25

Mole

$3.95

Mole Sauce Large

$10.95

Onions

$1.75

Pico de Gallo Small

$3.75

Pico de Gallo Large

$7.50

Poblano Cream Large

$6.95

Poblano Cream Small

$2.25

Red Sauce Large

$5.95

Red Sauce Small

$1.95

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Side of Meat

$3.95

Side of Shrimp

$4.75

Side of Vegetables

$3.75

Sour Cream Large

$5.25

Sour Cream Small

$1.95

Tomatillo Sauce Large

$5.95

Tomatillo Sauce Small

$1.95

Tomatoes

$1.75

Tortillas

$1.25

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Beans

$2.00

Catering

Taco Tray

$65.00

Twenty tacos traditional style (topped with onions and cilantro) made with the tortilla of your choice corn or flour.

Seafood Taco Tray

$79.95

Twenty tacos traditional style (topped with onions and cilantro) made with the tortilla of your choice corn or flour.

Fajita Tray

$75.95

Include 25 flour or corn tortillas ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side) Green and red sauce on the side . Good for 7-10 people.

Fajita Seafood Tray

$85.95

Include 25 flour or corn tortillas ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side) Green and red sauce on the side . Good for 7-10 people.

Meat Tray

$135.00

Include 50 tortillas, onions, cilantro on the side .Green and red sauce on the side. Good for 10-15 people. Container Size: Half size foil deep steam table pan.

Half Meat Tray

$69.95

Include 30 tortillas, onions ,cilantro on the side. Green and red sauce on the side. Good for 7-10 people.

Alambre Tray

$75.95

Include 25 corn or flour tortillas. Green and red sauce on the side . Good for 7-10 servings .Container Size: Half size foil deep steam table pan.

Quesadilla Tray

$59.95

Includes six kids quesadillas, each quesadilla would be cut in four small triangles ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side). Green and red sauce on the side

Quesadilla Shrimp Tray

$69.95

Includes six kids quesadillas, each quesadilla would be cut in four small triangles ( lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side). Green and red sauce on the side

Sopes Tray

$60.95

Include 12 sopes. Green and red sauce on the side

Tostadas Tray

$59.95

Include 12 tostadas. Green and red sauce on the side

Burrito Tray

$110.00

Include 10 burritos,the sauce of your choice ( Tomatillo,mole,chipotle,guajillo or poblano cream sauce)

Tray Rice

$38.00

Container size: Half size foil deep steam table pan. Good for about 15 to 20 servings

Tray Beans

$45.95

Container Size: Half size foil deep steam table pan. Good for about 20 servings

Bucket Guacamole

$59.95

Good for 15 to 20 servings

Bucket Pico de Gallo

$46.95

Good for 15 to 20 servings

Half Bucket Guacamole

$29.95

Good for 10 servings

Half Bucket Pico de Gallo

$25.00

Good for 10 servings

Half Tray Rice

$24.95

Good for 10 servings

Half Tray Beans

$26.95

Good for 10 servings

Tray Chips

$15.00

Good for 8 10 People

Nacho Tray

$49.95

Include green and red sauce . Good for 4-6 people.Container size: Full size foil deep steam table pan.

Nacho Tray W/Meat

$59.95

Include green and red sauce . Good for 4-6 people.Container size: Full size foil deep steam table pan.

Shrimp Sope Tray

$79.95

Include 12 sopes. Green and red sauce on the side

Shrimp Tostada Tray

$69.95

Include 12 tostadas. Green and red sauce on the side

Deluxe Topping

$0.50

Deluxe means add lettuce, cheese and sour cream on top of the tacos, cost $0.50 for each taco

Drinks

Drinks

Mexican Sodas

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Can Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Beer & Wine

Beer

$6.00

Red Wine

$10.00

White Wine

$9.00