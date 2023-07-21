Señoritas Wine Bar
DRINKS
Sparkling
GL - Maschio Prosecco
Sangria Option not available at this time Flavors of white peach, lemon, and grapefruit. Light and refreshing.
GL - JP Chenet Rosé
Sangria option not available at this time Notes of strawberry and raspberry. Fine bubbles with balanced finish.
GL - Mumm Brut
Sangria option not available at this time Notes of citrus, red apple, stone fruit, and vanilla. Hints of honey and gingerbread spice on the finish.
BTL Chic Cava
White fruit notes. Refreshing acidity and light anise notes on the finish.
BTL El Rey House
BTL Mumm Napa Brut
BTL Maschio Prosecco
BTL St Kilda
BTL Brilla Prosecco
White Wine/Rose
Bramíto Della Sala Chardonnay
Italy - 2018 - Harmonious mix of tropical fruits and citrus. Well balanced throughout the palate.
Cambria Chardonnay
Santa Maria Valley - 2018 - Estate Winery. Yellow peach and tangerine. Bright and lifted acidity with a long finish.
Campo Viejo Rosé
Spain, Garnacha - 2018 - Flavors of cherry, blackberry, and strawberry. Creamy texture and light acidity for a refreshing finish.
Colomé Torrontés
Argentina - 2018 - Notes of grapefruit, lychee and spices. Long mineral finish.
Feudi Falanghina
Italy - 2017 - Notes of apple and pear. Soft floral, nuttiness, and orange peel on the palate. Medium body with high acidity on finish.
Il Poggione Rosé
Italy, Sangiovese - 2018 - Flowing cherries, flowers and spice. Nice body for rosé being 100% Sangiovese.
Mahua Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough - 2019 - Juicy on the palate with passion fruit and grapefruit.
Mer Soleil Chardonnay
Monterey County, Santa Lucia Highlands - 2017 - Hints of toasted nuts and brioche. Flavors of lemon and vanilla. Rich creamy feel. "sea and sun"
Moillard Chardonnay
France, Bourgogne - 2016 - Rounded mouth feel, without being heavy or creamy. Dried fruit and floral.
BTL Pinot Grigio
Pears, nectarines and baked apples notes. Slightly sweet honey kissed finish.
Söhne Riesling
Germany - Rich peaches and apples. Crisp and fruity with slightly sweet finish.
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Sonoma, Russian River Valley - 2018 - Flavors of lemon, green apple, lime and vanilla. Nicely balanced long, flavorful finish.
Studio Rosé
France, Cinsault - 2018 - Floral and citrus on the nose and palate. Wine also shows a little bit of salinity due to the vineyards proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.
BTL White Zin
Joel Gott Rosé
Calafuria
Bottega Pinot Grigio
Belcreme Chardonnay
Red Wine
A to Z Pinot Noir
Loads of fruit mainly berries. Juicy on the palate with light tannins.
Elouan Pinot Noir
Dark cherry, baking spices and button mushroom. Slight earthiness and spice on the finish.
Louis Jadot Beaujolais
Strawberry, black cherry, and baking spices. Wine is juicy, but not as light on the palate as most of its Beaujolais brethren.
Yalumba Grenache
Plum and light cherry notes. Relaxed tannins as to not over power the acidity and slightly savory finish. Vegan friendly.
22 Pirates Blend
Syrah based blend. Dark plum, blackberry and medium tannins on the palate.
Achaval Ferrer Malbec
Malbec based blend. Blackberry, raspberry and violets. Hint of smokiness on the finish to go with its medium tannins.
Château Ste. Michelle 'Indian Wells' Cabernet
Dark fruit aromas and flavors. Rich on the palate without being too full.
St Francis Merlot
Black plum, brandied cherries, and super dark chocolate. Light to medium dusty tannins.
Terra D'Oro Petite Sirah
Ripe blue and black fruit. An almost cobbler like juiciness. Balanced acid and tannins on the finish.
Rayun Carménère
Red fruits, spices and green herbs. Medium bodied with a pleasing slightly long finish.
Prisoner
Zinfandel based blend. Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove, and loads of berries. Smooth and luscious finish.
Bonanza
Conundrum Red
Quilt Red Blend
Elouan Magnum
Vitiano
Rolling Smoke
Barnard Griffin
Penfolds Cabernet
Ghost Runner
La Crema Pinot Noir
Dynamite Cab
Terrazas Malbec
Hess Cab
Beirut Red Blend
Sterling Pinot Noir
Tunnel Elms Merlot
Sweet Wine
M. Chapoutier Banyuls
France - 2017 - Black and red fruits with hints of cocoa. Late harvest grenache.
Fonseca 'Bin 27' Porto
Portugal - Port, meant for after dinner. Blackberry, plum, cherry and currant. Full and rich on the palate.
Royal Tokaji Late Harvest
Hungary - 2017 - Dried Apricots and hints of orange peel and bouquets of herbs. Medium sweet and well balanced acidity for a clean finish.
Stella Moscato
Sicily, Italy - 2019 - White peach, pineapple and flowers. Light bodied and bright on the palate.
Honey Bubbles Moscato
Italy - Honey, peach and orange. Higher abv at 11% than most moscatos (4-7%). Medium bubbles to give a richer mouth feel.
Serena Sweet Red
Piedmont, Italy - 2019 - Strawberry pie, fresh raspberry and rose petals. Blend of moscato and brachetto.
Begonia Sangria 1 Liter
Tintero
Sangria Carafe
Sangria Growler With Gift Box
Sangria Growler Refill
Banfi
Additional Bottles
Bollinger Cuvée
Champagne, France - NV Very fine bubbles. Hints of roasted apples and peaches. On the palate flavors of pear, brioche and spicy aromas.
GH Mumm Grand Cordon
Champagne, France - NV Aromas of ripe peach, apricot and pineapple. With hints of vanilla, caramel, yeast, dried fruit, and honey on the palate.
Cakebread Chardonnay
Napa Valley - 2018 Aromas of ripe golden apple, white peach, and oak. Flavor notes of apple and pear with fresh acidity. Clean finish with appealing mineral notes.
Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
Napa/Sonoma Valley - 2018 Tropical fruit of kiwi, guava and passionfruit. Juicy on the palate with a lively acidic finish.
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley - 2018 Aromas and flavors of cocoa, cassis and ripe dark berries. Caymus' signature style is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe velvety tannins.
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley - 2016 Layers of blackberry, black cherry, sweet spice, black pepper and oak. Full-bodied with chewy tannins, balanced by refreshing acidity and a long finish.
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Alexander Valley - 2015 Notes of maraschino cherries, blackberry bramble and baking spices. Juicy mid-palate with structured tannins providing an elegant character with a long and expressive finish.
Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley - 2017 Aromas of dark berries, currants, raspberry sorbet and baking spices. Plush mouthfeel with lingering flavors of dark fruit and well rounded tannins.
Shafer
Crown Point Cabernet Sauvignon
Beer
Dome Faux'm
Cream ale, Houston TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Austin Eastsider Pineapple Cider
Austin TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
El Hefe
Hefeweizen, Katy TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Bat Outta Helles
Lager, San Antonio TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Crawford Bock
Bock, Houston TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Lagunitas IPA
Petaluma CA 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Art Car IPA
Houston TX 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Xingu
Black lager, Brazil 6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Bud Light
6 packs of all beers available for discounted price. Call us at 210-375-6395 to place an order for 6 packs!
Modelo
Summer Ale
Stella Artois
Mich Ultra
Spring Ale
FOOD
Charcuterie Boards
3 for 15
This board or $6 individual selections will come with bread, olives, mini pickles, whole grain mustard, fig puree, and grapes. Prosciutto, Caciotta al Tartufo, and grapes unavailable at this time.
Bresaola
Beef, cured top round, lean
Caciotta al Tartufo
Cow/Sheep milk, semi-soft with cheese with black truffles, slight tang and bitterness
Calabrese
Pork, spiced with paprika and red pepper
Chevre
Goat milk, soft and spreadable, mild, and from TX
Fontina
Cow milk, semi-firm cheese with elasticity. Creamy on the palate and slightly nutty.
Genoa
Pork, classic salami, main seasonings salt, pepper, and garlic.
Gorgonzola Dolce
Cow milk, soft, blue, and buttery. Not overly pungent, slight sweetness on the finish.
Smoked Cheddar
Cow milk, firm, aged at a minimum of 6 months, slight heat from the jalapenos, made in TX
Prosciutto
Pork, from Parma, aged 18 months
Smoked Idiazabel
Sheep milk, firm, slight tangyness, definitive smoky flavor without being overpowering.
Soppressata
Pork, bolder flavors than Genoa, larger peppercorns for seasoning
Toscana
Pork, similar to the more traditional finocchio salami, the main difference is instead of using fennel seed, this salami uses fennel pollen. Still gives the flavor profile without being too in your face
Aosta Valley
Genoa Salami, Fontina Cheese and crackers. Not part of our menu going forward, limited availability.
Veneto
Calabrese Salami, Asiago Cheese and crackers. Not part of our menu going forward, limited availability.