Seoul Bowl Alderwood Mall 3000 184th Street Southwest #852
Korean Fried
Korean Fried Chicken
- Chicken Tender Combo 4PC$14.00
Fresh Chicken Tenders, combo'd with a Side of Fries, Drink, & your choice of Pickled Radish or Sesame Salad. Dipping Sauces Included.
- Chicken Tender Combo 6PC$17.00
Fresh Chicken Tenders, combo'd with a Side of Fries, Drink, & your choice of Pickled Radish or Sesame Salad. Dipping Sauces Included.
- Seoul Traditional Wing 8PC$17.00
Fresh, seasoned, made to order Korean Fried Chicken Wings. Come with a Side of Fries.
- Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC$19.00
Traditional Korean Fried Chicken Wings tossed in your Choice of Sauce. Comes with a Side of Fries.
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Patty, topped with Salad, Jalapenos and Sweet & Spicy served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- Sweet & Spicy Fried Tofu Sandwich$10.00
Korean Sides
- Bulgogi Kimchi Cheese Fries$7.00
Fully Loaded Fries, contains Bulgogi, Kimchi, Mozzarella, and Sauce.
- Mandu$4.00
Chicken & Vegetable mixed Potsticker.
- Bburinkle Cheddar Fries$4.75
Additional Side of Fries, coated in Cheddar Dry Seasoning.
- Extra Fries$4.00
Additional Side of Salted Fries.
- Sweet & Spicy Rice Cakes$5.00
Fried Rice Cakes coated in Sweet & Spicy.
- Housemade Kimchi 8oz$6.00
8oz serving of House Made Korean Kimchi
Korean BBQ Bowls
Korean BBQ Bowls
- Build Your Own Bowl$11.00
Create your own Bowl with all of our Korean Favorites!
- Bulgogi Beef Bowl$15.50
Thinly Shredded, Marinated Ribeye on top of White Rice. Toppings include Sweet Asian Salad, Kimchi, Cucumber Kimchi, Roasted Corn, Pickled Radish, Sweet Mash Potato, Stir Fry Kale, Pickled Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, and Yum Yum Sauce.
- Spicy Pork Bowl$15.25
Shredded Pork Shoulder Caramelized in our Homemade Spice. Toppings include Sweet Asian Salad, Kimchi, Cucumber Kimchi, Roasted Corn, Pickled Radish, Sweet Mash Potato, Stir Fry Kale, Pickled Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, and Yum Yum Sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Bowl$15.25
Sliced Chicken Thighs Caramelized in our Homemade Sweet Blend. Toppings include Sweet Asian Salad, Kimchi, Cucumber Kimchi, Roasted Corn, Pickled Radish, Sweet Mash Potato, Stir Fry Kale, Pickled Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, and Yum Yum Sauce.
- Organic Fried Tofu Bowl$15.25
Crispy, Crunchy, Organic Fried Tofu. Toppings include Sweet Asian Salad, Kimchi, Cucumber Kimchi, Roasted Corn, Pickled Radish, Sweet Mash Potato, Stir Fry Kale, Pickled Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, and Yum Yum Sauce.
Korean Rice Burritos
- Bulgogi Beef Rice Burrito$14.00
Bulgogi Beef, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
- Spicy Pork Rice Burrito$14.00
Spicy Pork, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
- BBQ Chicken Rice Burrito$14.00
BBQ Chicken Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
Extra Sauces 2oz
- Yum Yum 2oz$0.75
Sweet Onion, Mayo & Garlic Blend.
- Sweet Soy 2oz$0.75
Soy Blend with Sweet Juices.
- Chili Chili 2oz$0.75
Sweet, Mild Chili Blend.
- Korean Hot 2oz$0.75
Gojujang Base with Sesame & Spices.
- Heat Wave 2oz$0.75
Spicy, Creamy Yum Yum with Assorted Chili Blend.
- Sweet & Spicy 8oz$2.00
Our Trademark Sauce (양념).