Seoul Bowl Bellevue 500 Bellevue Way Northeast
Popular Items
Build Your Own Bowl
Create your own combination of Korean favorites and unique toppings.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl
Thinly shredded, marinated ribeye caramelized in sweet sauce. Bowl has all toppings and Yum Yum
Spicy Pork Bowl
Shredded pork shoulder caramelized in spicy sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce.
Korean BBQ Bowls
BBQ Chicken Bowl
Sliced chicken thighs slow cooked in sweet sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce.
Organic Fried Tofu Bowl
Most Popular with All Toppings & Yum Yum
Children's Bowl
Smaller Portion Bowl comes with Rice only and Limited Toppings.
Rice
A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.
Japchae Noodles 8oz side
Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.
Kimchi 8oz
House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.
Sweet Mash Potato 8oz
Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber.
Pickled Radish (8oz)
House Made Pickled Radish. Normally served as a palette cleanser with wings; these radishes go well with spicy foods.
Soy Egg
Soy Marinated Hardboiled Egg
Extra Sauces (2oz)
Yum Yum
Sweet Soy
Kid Friendly Sauce. Used to marinade Beef, Chicken, Tofu & Kimchi Fries.
Chili Chili
Mild Ketchup base sauce.
Heat Wave
Yum Yum With added spice
Sweet Spicy (8oz)
The delicious sauce that goes on our Sweet and Spicy Wings! Goes good on anything.
Sesame Drsg.
Sesame Drsg. added to all salads
Korean Hot
Gochujang base with Sesame & Spices