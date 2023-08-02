Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Create your own combination of Korean favorites and unique toppings.

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$14.50

Thinly shredded, marinated ribeye caramelized in sweet sauce. Bowl has all toppings and Yum Yum

Spicy Pork Bowl

Spicy Pork Bowl

$14.25

Shredded pork shoulder caramelized in spicy sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce.

Korean BBQ Bowls

Korean BBQ Bowls

Stick with our standard bowls, or make it just the way you like it!
BBQ Chicken Bowl

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$14.25

Sliced chicken thighs slow cooked in sweet sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce.

Organic Fried Tofu Bowl

Organic Fried Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Most Popular with All Toppings & Yum Yum

Children's Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Smaller Portion Bowl comes with Rice only and Limited Toppings.

Rice

Rice

$3.00

A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.

Japchae Noodles 8oz side

Japchae Noodles 8oz side

$4.00

Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.

Kimchi 8oz

Kimchi 8oz

$5.00

House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.

Sweet Mash Potato 8oz

Sweet Mash Potato 8oz

$3.50

Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber.

Pickled Radish (8oz)

Pickled Radish (8oz)

House Made Pickled Radish. Normally served as a palette cleanser with wings; these radishes go well with spicy foods.

Soy Egg

Soy Egg

$1.75

Soy Marinated Hardboiled Egg

Extra Sauces (2oz)

Yum Yum

Yum Yum

$0.75
Sweet Soy

Sweet Soy

$0.75

Kid Friendly Sauce. Used to marinade Beef, Chicken, Tofu & Kimchi Fries.

Chili Chili

Chili Chili

$0.75

Mild Ketchup base sauce.

Heat Wave

Heat Wave

$0.75

Yum Yum With added spice

Sweet Spicy (8oz)

Sweet Spicy (8oz)

$2.00

The delicious sauce that goes on our Sweet and Spicy Wings! Goes good on anything.

Sesame Drsg.

Sesame Drsg.

$0.75

Sesame Drsg. added to all salads

Korean Hot

Korean Hot

$0.75

Gochujang base with Sesame & Spices

Beverages

Drinks

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Milkis

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Alcohol

Original Soju

$12.00Out of stock

Flavored Soju

$13.50Out of stock

Hite Beer

$4.00Out of stock