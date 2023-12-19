Seoul Bowl Bothell 22833 Bothell Everett Highway
Korean BBQ Bowls
Korean BBQ Bowls
- Build Your Own Bowl$11.00
Create your own combination of Korean favorites and unique toppings.
- Bulgogi Beef Bowl$14.50
Most Popular Bowl. Thinly shredded, marinated ribeye beef caramelized in our bulgogi sauce (Soy sauce base). Bowl has all toppings and Yum Yum on top of White rice.
- Spicy Pork Bowl$14.25
Shredded pork shoulder caramelized in spicy sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
- BBQ Chicken Bowl$14.25
Sliced chicken thighs slow cooked in sweet sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
- Organic Fried Tofu Bowl$14.00
Organic tofu bowl comes with All Toppings & Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
- Rice$3.00
A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.
- Japchae Noodles 8oz side$4.00
Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.
- Sweet Mash Potato 8oz$3.50
Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber. A refreshing add on.
- Kimchi 8oz$5.00
House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.
- Pickled Radish (8oz)$4.00
House Made Pickled Radish. Normally served as a palette cleanser with wings; these radishes go well with spicy foods.
- Soy Egg$1.75
Soy Marinated Hardboiled Egg
- To-Go Bag$0.10
Korean Rice Burritos
- Bulgogi Rice Burrito$13.50
Bulgogi Beef, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
- Spicy Pork Rice Burrito$13.50
Spicy Pork, Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime.
- BBQ Chicken Rice Burrito$13.50
BBQ Chicken Rice, Cilantro-Basil Salad Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Yum Yum & Sesame Salad Dressing, Onions, Corn & Flour Tortilla. Comes With a Wedge of Lime. Burrito is Large enough for a Meal, but you can add a side fry.
Extra Sauces (2oz)
Korean Fried
Korean Fried Chicken
- Seoul Traditional Wing 8PC$16.50
8 pieces of delicious flaky wings. Feeds 1-2 people. Does not come with sauce.
- Seoul Traditional Wing 16PC$27.50
16 Pieces of the best chicken around. Feeds 2-4 people. Check out our side sauces for dipping options.
- Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC$18.00
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Multiple sauces only available on 16PC wings. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings!
- Sauced Chicken Wing 16PC$30.00
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings.
- Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Sweet and Spicy Crispy Chicken patty drizzled in Yum Yum and wing sauce with Jalapenos and Sweet Asian Salad. Side of fries included.
- Spicy Tofu Sandwich$14.99Out of stock
The vegetarian option of our chicken sandwich.
Korean Sides
- Bulgogi Kimchi Cheese Fries$7.00+
Fries, Choice of Bulgogi or Spicy Pork, Kimchi, Mozzarella, Parsley, Sweet Soy, Yum Yum
- Sweet Spicy Rice Cakes$5.00
14 piece rice cakes in Sweet Spicy Sauce
- Mandu Potsticker$4.00+
Potstickers coated in Sweet Soy
- Kimchi 8oz$5.00
House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.
- Bburinkle Cheddar Fries$4.75
Small Side of fries tossed in a seasoned Cheddar dry rub.
- Extra Fries$4.00
- Extra Sauce