Seoul Bowl Kirkland 13706 100th Avenue Northeast
Korean BBQ Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
Create your own combination of Korean favorites and unique toppings.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl
Most Popular Bowl. Thinly shredded, marinated ribeye beef caramelized in our bulgogi sauce (Soy sauce base). Bowl has all toppings and Yum Yum on top of White rice.
Spicy Pork Bowl
Shredded pork shoulder caramelized in spicy sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
BBQ Chicken Bowl
Sliced chicken thighs slow cooked in sweet sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
Organic Fried Tofu Bowl
Organic tofu bowl comes with All Toppings & Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
Children's Bowl
Smaller Portion Bowl comes with Rice only and Limited Toppings.
Rice
A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.
Japchae Noodles 8oz side
Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.
Sweet Mash Potato 8oz
Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber. A refreshing add on.
Soy Egg
Hardboiled eggs marinated in a house soy blend.
To-Go Bag
Extra Sauces (2oz)
$Yum Yum$
$Sweet Soy$
Kid Friendly Sauce. Used to marinade Beef, Chicken, Tofu & Kimchi Fries.
$Chili Chili$
Mild Ketchup base sauce.
$Heat Wave$
Yum Yum With added spice
$Korean Hot$
Gochujang base with Sesame & Spices
$Sesame Drsg.$ (Standard on salad)
$Sweet Spicy (8oz)$
The delicious sauce that goes on our Sweet and Spicy Wings! Goes good on anything.
Korean Fried
Combos
Back To School Bowl Combo
Our Back To School Combo! A Customizable Bowl, Canned Soda, and your choice of 6pc Mandu Potstickers or Rice Cakes.
Family Pack #1
For 2-4 people. 16pc wings, Lg kimchi fry, 8pc mandu, 4 cans soda
Family Pack #2
For 4-6 people. 32pc wings, 2 Lg kimchi fry, 16 Mandu, 8 can drinks
UFO BURGER
Pancaked Korean Sandwich with a side of fries
Korean Fried Chicken
Seoul Traditional Wing 8PC
8 pieces of delicious flaky wings. Feeds 1-2 people. Does not come with sauce.
Seoul Traditional Wing 16PC
16 Pieces of the best chicken around. Feeds 2-4 people. Check out our side sauces for dipping options.
Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Multiple sauces only available on 16PC wings. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings!
Sauced Chicken Wing 16PC
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings.
Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Sweet and Spicy Crispy Chicken patty drizzled in Yum Yum and wing sauce with Jalapenos and Sweet Asian Salad. Side of fries included.
Spicy Tofu Sandwich
The vegetarian option of our chicken sandwich.
Korean Sides
Bulgogi Kimchi Cheese Fries
Fries, Bulgogi, Kimchi, Mozzarella, Parsley, Sweet Soy, Yum Yum
Sweet Spicy Rice Cakes
14 piece rice cakes in Sweet Spicy Sauce
Mandu Potsticker
Potstickers coated in Sweet Soy
Kimchi 8oz
House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.
Bburinkle Cheddar Fries
Small Side of fries tossed in a seasoned Cheddar dry rub.