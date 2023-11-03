Seoul Bowl Seattle University 722 12th Avenue
Korean BBQ Bowls
Korean BBQ Bowls
- Build Your Own Bowl$11.00
Create your own combination of Korean favorites and unique toppings.
- Bulgogi Beef Bowl$14.50
Most Popular Bowl. Thinly shredded, marinated ribeye beef caramelized in our bulgogi sauce (Soy sauce base). Bowl has all toppings and Yum Yum on top of White rice.
- BBQ Chicken Bowl$14.25
Sliced chicken thighs slow cooked in sweet sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
- Spicy Pork Bowl$14.25
Shredded pork shoulder caramelized in spicy sauce. Bowl comes with all toppings and Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
- Organic Fried Tofu Bowl$14.00
Organic tofu bowl comes with All Toppings & Yum Yum sauce on top of White rice.
- Rice$3.00
A generous portion of fluffy steamed Rice.
- Japchae Noodles 8oz side$4.00Out of stock
Stir Fried Glass-Noodles with added vegetables.
- Kimchi 8oz$5.00
House Made fermented Kimchi. We made sure its not too sour with just the right amount of spice.
- Sweet Mash Potato 8oz$3.50
Chilled Mashed potato with Corn, Raisins and Cucumber. A refreshing add on.
- Pickled Radish (8oz)$4.00
House Made Pickled Radish. Normally served as a palette cleanser with wings; these radishes go well with spicy foods.
- Soy Egg$1.75
Soy Marinated Hardboiled Egg
- Side of rice 10oz$3.00
Extra Sauces (2oz)
Korean Fried
Korean Fried Chicken
- Seoul Traditional Wing 8PC$16.50
8 pieces of delicious flaky wings. Feeds 1-2 people. Does not come with sauce.
- Seoul Traditional Wing 16PC$27.50
16 Pieces of the best chicken around. Feeds 2-4 people. Check out our side sauces for dipping options.
- Sauced Chicken Wing 8PC$18.00
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Multiple sauces only available on 16PC wings. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings!
- Sauced Chicken Wing 16PC$30.00
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauce on side? Check out the Seoul wings.
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Brioche Bun, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Asian Salad, Jalapenos, Sweet Spicy Sauce, Yum Yum
- Sweet & Spicy Fried Tofu Sandwich$14.99
Sweet & Spicy Fried Tofu Sandwich comes with our seasoned fried tofu, Asian salad, soy pickled jalapeno, our house special yum yum sauce on top of a toasted brioche bun. Sandwich includes a side of Fries.
- $Sweet Spicy (8oz)$$2.00
The delicious sauce that goes on our Sweet and Spicy Wings! Goes good on anything.
Family Combo
- Family Pack #1$50.00
For 2-4 people. 16pc wings, Lg kimchi fry, 8pc mandu, 4 cans soda
- Family Pack #2$95.00
For 4-6 people. 32pc wings, 2 Lg kimchi fry, 16 Mandu, 8 can drinks
- Back To School Bowl Combo$20.00
Our Back To School Combo! A Customizable Bowl, Canned Soda, and your choice of 6pc Mandu Potstickers or Rice Cakes.
Korean Sides
- Bulgogi Kimchi Cheese Fries$7.00
Fries, Bulgogi, Kimchi, Mozzarella, Parsley, Sweet Soy, Yum Yum
- Sweet Spicy Rice Cakes$5.00
14 piece rice cakes in Sweet Spicy Sauce
- Mandu Potsticker$4.00
Potstickers coated in Sweet Soy
- Housemade Kimchi 8oz$5.00
8oz serving of House Made Korean Kimchi
- Bburinkle Cheddar Fries$4.75
Small Side of fries tossed in a seasoned Cheddar dry rub.
- Extra Fries$4.00
Additional Side of Salted Fries
- Extra Sauce