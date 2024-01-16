Skip to Main content
Seoul Flava
Seoul Flava 16350 East Arapahoe Road Foxfield
16350 East Arapahoe Road, Foxfield, CO 80016
Seoul Bowls
Soul Plates
Choose Your Flava
Seoul Flava Fusion
Sides
Beverages
Hot Dog Soup
$6.00
Fried Rice Spam
$15.00
Fried Rice Hot Link
$15.00
Fried Rice A La Carte Spam
$9.00
Fried Rice A La Carte Hot Link
$9.00
Kalbi Plate
$19.00
Fried Chicken Plate
$17.00
Fried Shrimp Plate
$17.00
Fried Chicken and Shrimp Plate
$17.00
Hot Link Breakfast Burrito
$8.00
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$8.00
Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Green Chile Cheese French Fries
$10.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Jasmine Rice
$4.00
Veggie of The Day
$4.00
Water Kimchee
$4.00
DK Dynamite Salsa & Chips
$5.00
Eggroll (1)
$2.00
Eggrolls (3)
$5.00
French Fries
$4.00
Water
$2.00
Soda
$1.00
Juice
$1.00
Seoul Flava Location and Hours
(720) 400-5178
16350 East Arapahoe Road, Foxfield, CO 80016
Closed
• Opens Monday at 8AM
All hours
