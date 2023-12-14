Seoul Pocha Restaurant 1520 NW 23rd St
Food
Starter, Side Dishes
- Steam egg bromb - 폭탄 계란찜$9.99
lightly seasoned fluffy steamed eggs
- Dry seafood snacks with nuts - 마른안주$17.99Out of stock
- Rolled egg omelet - 계란말이$19.99Out of stock
lightly seasoned made by thinly frying and rolling eggs serves with house sauce and ketchup
- Corn cheese - 콘치즈$11.99
Corn cheese ( corn + cheese ) is dish made with corn kernels and mozzarella cheese.
- Fried eggs with Spam - 스펨후라이$14.99
Spam with Sunnyside up eggs serves with light black peppers and salt.
- Pupa Soup - 번데기탕$13.99
Using silk moth pupae as an ingredient fully cooked with veggies with pepper spray.
- Seasoned Sea Snails with noodle - 골뱅이무침$19.99Out of stock
A food eaten by mixing noodle and vegetables such as whelk , cabbage, and cucumber in a red pepper paste-based sauce
- Side of ramen noodle - 라면사리$1.99
non-flavored ramen noodle
- Bowl of rice - 공기밥$0.01
bowl of rice
Korean ramen noodle - 라면
- Carbonara hot chicken flavor ramen - 까르보나라 불닭 볶음면$9.99
an alfredo sauce base no soup base ramen noodle
- Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen - 불닭 볶음면$9.99
SPICY chicken , and is a type of ramen that is mixed or stir-fried without soup.
- Jja pa guri with beef- 소고기 짜빠구리$14.99
It is a mixture of Chapagetti and Neoguri come with small portion of bulgogi on the top using 2 bags of noodles.
- Shin ramyun - 신라면$9.99
SPICY nongshim shin ramyun noodle soup.
Fried Dishes - 튀김류
- Boneless Fried Chicken - 순살 후라이드 치킨$21.99
Deep fried house batter boneless chicken serves with cabbage house sauce on the side
- Cheese Pork Katsu - 치즈 돈까스$19.99
Deep fried pork katsu with chunk of mozzarella cheese inside serves with cabbage house sauce on the side
- Fried Calamari - 오징어 튀김$10.99
Fried calamari comes with Tartar sauce
- Fried Cream & Spicy Shimp - 칠리크림 새우$21.99
Half chilly Half cream deep fried shrimps
- Fried Dumplings 6pcs - 만두 튀김$10.99
Fried dumplings serves with special house sauce on the side
- Fried Shrimps 6pcs - 새우튀김$12.99
- Fried Tofu with seasoning - 두부강정$14.99
fried tofu with seasoning serves with green onions on the top
- Pork Katsu - 돈까스$17.99
Deep fried pork katsu serves with cabbage house sauce on the side
- Trio french fries - 삼종감자튀김$12.99
Deep fried 3 different types of potato fries
- Boneless Seasoned Fried Chicken - 순살 양념 치킨$24.99
Deep fried house batter boneless chicken serves with cabbage house sauce on the side. Seasoned with special sauce.
Tteok Bok Ki - 떡볶이류
- Mara tteokbokki - 마라 떡볶이$17.99Out of stock
- Rose tteokbokki - 로제떡볶이$18.99
House made rose sauce! Stir frying or boiling rice cake and additional ingredients in seasoning. Little spicy
- Sotteok Sotteok - 소떡소떡$10.99
deep fried little smokies and rice cake. covered with special house sauce
- Tteokbokki - 떡볶이$14.99
House made tteok bok ki sauce Stir frying or boiling rice cake and additional ingredients in seasoning. Little spicy
Soup, Stew Dishes - 탕류
- Budae Jjigae - 부대찌개$26.99
Rich kimchi seasoned soup A stew made by boiling press ham , sausages , bacon , minced meat , baked beans, etc. as main ingredients
- Clam-mussel soup - 조개 홍합탕$19.99
A soup made with mussels and clams boiled in it
- Fish cake soup - 어묵탕$18.99
Fish cakes various other seafood and vegetables are boiled in hot broth in a pot
- Kimchi Jjigae - 김치찌개$17.99
It is a stew dish based on kimchi . Along with soybean paste stew , it is the most preferred Korean dish among Koreans
- Pupa soup - 번데기 탕$12.99
boiling pupa it with red pepper powder, pepper, and a little water .
- White Seafood soup - 백짬뽕$19.99
Pork broth base Jjamppong noodles and all kinds of seafood added.
- Spicy seafood soup - 짬뽕탕$19.99
A type of Korean-style Chinese dish made by adding noodles to a spicy broth made by stir-frying vegetables , seafood , meat , etc. and boiling it in broth.
- Spicy soft tofu soup - 순두부찌개$13.99
A Korean stew dish made by boiling and seasoning soft tofu.
- Samgyetang - 삼계탕$19.99
chicken dish made by boiling young chicken with glutinous rice , ginseng , jujube , chestnuts
Stir-fried Dishes - 볶음류
- Bulgogi - 소불고기$22.99
thinly slicing the Beef marinating it in seasoning, and then grilling it over a fire.
- Stir fried chicken teriyaki - 치킨데리야키 볶음$18.99
Korean style stir fried chicken teriyaki.
- Stir fried Spicy Pork - 제육볶음$19.99
Stir-fried pork with a red pepper paste- based seasoning.
- Stir fried Pork with beansprouts - 삼겹숙주 볶음$22.99
Stir fried pork belly with bean sprouts and teriyaki sauce
- Stir fried sausage with vegies - 소세지 야채볶음$15.99
Stir fried little smokies with fresh veggies
- Stir fried spicy chicken - 매운 닭볶음$23.99
Spicy stir fried chicken seasoned with special house sauce
- Stir fried spicy octopus - 낚지볶음$21.99Out of stock
made with stir-fried octopus in spicy seasoning.
- Stir fried Tofu with Kimchi - 두부김치$17.99
Stir fried Kimchi and steamed tofu with sesame seed
- Stir fried Tofu with Kimchi&Pork - 삼겹살 두부김치$19.99Out of stock
Stir fried Kimchi and pork belly and steamed tofu with sesame seed
Korean pancakes - 전 류
- Kimchi pancake - 김치전$16.99
Kimchi Pancake with slice of pork serves with house sauce
- Mungbean pancake - 녹두전$15.99Out of stock
mung bean pancake with slice of pork serves with house sauce
- Potato pancake - 감자전$15.99
Potato pancake
- Seafood pancake - 해물파전$19.99
seafood mixed pancake with green onions serves with house sauce
Alcohol
Beers - 맥주
- Bud light 12 fl. oz. can- 버드 라이트$3.99
- Budweiser 12 fl. oz. can - 버드와이져$3.99
- Coors light 12 fl. oz. can - 콜스라이트$3.99
- Corona Extra 12 fl. oz. bottle -코로나 엑스트라$4.99
- Guinness Extra 11.2 fl. oz. bottle - 기네스 엑스트라$4.99
- Heineken 12 fl. oz. bottle - 하이네켄$4.99
- Michelob Ultra 12 fl. oz. bottle - 미켈롭 울트라$3.99
- Miller light 12 fl. oz. can - 밀러 라이트$3.99
- Modelo 12 fl. oz. can - 모델로$3.99
- Stella Artois 11.2 fl. oz. bottle - 스텔라 아르투아$5.49
Soju Cocktail - 칵테일 소주
Soju - 소주
Flavor Soju - 과일향 소주
- Jinro - Grape Fruit 375ml 진로 자몽$14.99
- Jinro - Green Grape 375ml 진로 청포도$14.99
- Jinro - Peach 375ml 진로 복숭아$14.99
- Jinro - Plum 375ml 진로 자두$14.99
- Jinro - Strawberry 375ml 진로 딸기$14.99Out of stock
- Soon Hari - Apple Mango 375ml 순하리 애플망고$14.99Out of stock
- Soon Hari - Citron 375ml 순하리 유자$14.99
- Soon Hari - Grape 375ml 순하리 포도$14.99
- Soon Hari - Strawberry 375ml 순하리 딸기$14.99Out of stock
- Soon Hari - Yogurt 375ml 순하리 요거트$14.99