Seoul Street - Santa Maria 230 Betteravia Road Suite D
Korean Corndogs
- Original$5.20
All beef K-Dog (best seller)
- Half' N Half (BEEF)$5.70
Half beef and half mozzy cheese
- Mozzy$6.10
All mozzarella cheese for the perfect cheese pull
- Chedda$6.10
Mild cheddar cheese filling that tastes similar to a grilled cheese sandwich, on a stick
- Chedda Mozzy$6.10
half cheddar cheese and half mozzarella
- Half' N Half (Chedda & Beef)$5.70
Half beef hot dog and half cheddar cheese
- Hot link$6.70
Louisiana hot link K Dog
- Half' N Half (HOT)$6.20
Half hot link sausage with half mozzy
- Katsu Dog$7.20
Our Katsu Dog comes adorned with unagi sauce, sprinkled with Benito flakes and Furikake seasoning
- Pepperoni Pizza K-Dog$7.75
Pepperoni Pizza on a stick! Mozzarella cheese filling with pepperoni filling coated with marinara and parmesan cheese
- Elote K-Dog$8.20
The Elote Dog features corn-coated goodness, garnished with Parmesan, hot sauce, spicy mayo, and sprinkled with hot cheetos
Mochi Donut
Street Food
- Buldak Potstickers$7.88
- Kimchi Tater Tots$7.00Out of stock
- Plain Wings$9.88Out of stock
- Garlic Soy Wings$9.88Out of stock
Sweet and savory garlic flavored soy sauce
- Gochujang Wings$9.88Out of stock
Mild and savory korean Red sauce
- Buldak Wings$9.88Out of stock
spicy cream and cheesy chicken flavor
- Dried Kimchi Wings$9.88Out of stock
- Furakake Fries$4.88
- Dried kimchi Fries$4.88
- Fries$4.00
- Chocolate Strawberries$2.00Out of stock
Desserts
MilkT & IceT
Specialty
- Banana Milk Brulee$5.95+
- Blue Horizon$5.95+
- Brown Sugar Milk$5.95+
- Citrus Fusion$5.95+
- Coco Taro$5.95+
- Coconut Iced Milk$5.95+
- Coffee MilkT$5.95+
- Creme Brulee Milk Tea$5.95+
- Iced Matcha$5.95+
- Lemonades$5.95+
- Love Oolong Time$5.95+
- Lychee Berry$5.95+
- Matchas$5.95+
- Neon Nectar$5.95+
- Oreo Black MilkT$5.95+
- Strawberry Matcha$5.95+
- Strawberry Matcha Creme$5.95+
- Strawberry Ooyoo$6.25+
- Taro Milk Tea$5.95+
- TarOreo Creme$6.25+
- Thai Tea$5.95+
- The Milk Monster$5.95+
- Tiger Milk Tea$5.95+
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.95
Smoothies & Slushies
- Coconut Smoothie$5.50+
- Coffee Smoothie$5.50+
- Cookies 'n Cream$6.00+
- Honeydew Slushie$5.50+
- Honeydew Smoothie$5.50+
- Mango Slushie$5.50+
- Mango Smoothie$5.50+
- Mangonanda$6.00+
- Matcha Smoothe$5.50+
- Passionfruit Slushie$5.50+Out of stock
- Passionfruit Smoothie$5.50+Out of stock
- Pina colada smoothie$5.50+
- Peach Smoothie$5.50+
- Strawberry Lauau Smoothie$5.50+
- Strawberry Slushie$5.50+
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.50+
- Taro Smoothie$5.50+
- Thai Tea Smoothie$5.50+
- Tutti Fruity$5.50+
- Ube Dreams$6.00+Out of stock