Full Menu

Pancakes & More

One Pancake

$3.99

Short Stack

$5.59

Stack

$6.99

Belgian Waffle

$5.59

1/2 Waffle

$3.19

French Toast

$5.59

1/2 French Toast

$3.99

Add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, and/or whipped cream

Oatmeal

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Dollar Pancake

$1.00

Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fry & Two Eggs

$11.99

With hashbrowns & toast

Hamburger Steak & Two Eggs

$11.99

With hashbrowns & toast

The Hash Stack

The Hash Stack

$9.99

Two biscuits topped with hashbrowns & two eggs smothered in sausage gravy

Half of Hash Stack

$7.99

One biscuit topped with hashbrowns & one egg smothered in sausage gravy

Kids Corner

Kids#1

$6.29

Two dollar-size pancakes, 1 egg, 1 sausage patty or 1 slice of bacon

Kids#2

$6.29

One egg, one sausage patty or one bacon, hashbrowns and one slice of toast

Kids#3

$5.69

Grilled cheese sandwich with fries or tots

Kids#4

$5.79

Corn dog with fries or tots

Kids#5

$6.49

Two chicken strips with fries or tots

Kids#6

$6.49

Hamburger with fries or tots

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.19

Kids

$1.19

Coffee

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Ice Tea

$1.99

Small chocolate milk

$1.99

Small milk

$1.99

Large milk

$2.39

Large chocolate milk

$2.39

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$6.69

Double Hamburger

$8.69

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

BBQ Beef

$6.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.69

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

BLT

$7.09

Reuben

$8.39

Patty Melt

$7.39

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.79

Club

$8.99

Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, swiss & American cheese

Lunch & Dinners

Hamburger Steak

$10.19

Cheeseburger Steak

$10.59

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.69

Chicken Strips

$10.19

3 strips

Liver & Onions

$8.99

1/2 Order Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Full Order Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.39

1/2 Order Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$5.99

Full Order Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$8.39

Salads & More

Small Chef

$6.69

Large Chef

$7.89

1 Trip Salad Bar

$6.29

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$8.89

In Season Cup of Soup

$3.49

Bowl of Soup

$4.09

In Season Fresh Fruit

$5.59

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

1/2 Hashbrowns

$1.99

S/ Gravy

$0.99

S/ 2 Eggs

$3.99

S/ Veggie

$2.39

S/ mashed potato

$3.59

S/ 1/2 Sausage

$2.89

Side of Sausage

$3.99

S/ 1/2 Bacon

$2.89

Side of Bacon

$3.99

S/ Ham

$3.99

S/ Polish

$3.99

Chicken Leg

$2.69

Chicken Thigh

$2.69

Chicken Wing

$1.98

Chicken Breast

$3.39

Side Salad

$4.99

Cake

$1.99

S/ 1/2 Tst

$1.29

strawberries "glazed"

$1.50

Meat loaf

$3.99

Fish

$3.99

Roast beef

$3.99

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Fruit

$3.59

Breakfast

Eggs & Omelets

1 egg

$4.99

1 Egg w/ bacon or sausage

$7.99

1 egg w/ ham or polish

$8.99

2 egg w/ ham or polish sausage

$9.99

2 eggs

$5.99

2 Eggs w/ bacon or sausage

$8.99

3 Meat Omelet

$10.99

Sausage, bacon and ham

4 eggs

$11.99

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Ham, sausage, green peppers, onions & cheese

Omelet w/ bac,saus or ham

$9.99

Spanish Omelet

$9.99

Ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños & cheese

Veggie Omelet

$9.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers & cheese

Western Omelet

$9.99

Ham, green peppers, onions & cheese

Sides

Biscuit

$1.99

Gravy

$0.99

Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Ham

$3.99

Polish Sausage

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

1 Egg

$1.99

Hashbrown

$2.99

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Beans

$2.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

1 extra egg

$1.00

Extra cheese

$0.29

Corn tortillas

$1.99

Flour tortillas

$1.99

Beans

$2.99

1/2 bacon

$2.89

1 piece bacon

$1.29

1/2 grits

$1.99

Home fries

$2.99

1/2 home fries

$1.99

1/2 sausage patty

$2.89

1/2 sausage links

$2.89

1 sausage link

$1.89

1/2 toast

$1.29

1/2 hashbrowns

$1.99

Specialties

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, mixed with Mexican sausage & cheese with toast

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

2 eggs on corn tortillas covered with salsa and toast

Burrito

$9.99

Ham, bacon, or sausage with 2 scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions & cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Huevos a La Mexicana

$8.99

2 scrambled eggs mixed with tomato, onion & jalapenos. Served with refried beans

Favorites

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Old Time Favorite

$7.99

1 egg, 1 cake & 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Bacon or sausage with 1 egg & cheese on a biscuit or a muffin

"The Big Boy"

$11.99

3 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, ham, sausage, hashbrowns & choice of toast or pancake

Home Baked Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Daily Special

Tuesday Special

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy w 1 Egg 1/2 meat

$7.59

Wednesday Special

1/2 Hashstack

$6.99

Thursday Special

3 Dollar Cake, one egg, your choice of 1/2 meat bac, sau or ham

$7.59

Friday Special

Western scrambled

$7.59

Saturday special

Scrambled Egg w Ham

$7.59

Thursday Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.99