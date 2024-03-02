Sesamo Food Truck 1431 South Mason Road
SHAWARMAS
- CLASSIC SHAWARMA$11.99
Marinated slices of the protein of your choice, lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, onions, garlic sauce.
- SPECIAL SHAWARMA$12.99
Marinated slices of the protein of your choice, tabbouleh salad, tomatoes, onions, hummus. Served with garlic sauce and tahini on the side.
- SHAWARMA & FRIES$12.99
Marinated slices of the protein of your choice, french fries, falafel, parsley, sweet plantain slices, tahini, garlic sauce.
- SWEET SHAWARMA$13.99
Marinated slices of the protein of your choice, french fries, sweet plantains, falafel, parsley, garlic sauce, hummus.
- FALAFEL SHAWARMA$12.99
3 Falafel, hummus, tahini, lettuce, onions, ENCURTIDO, parsley. Served with extra tahini on the side.
WRAPS
- AMERICAN CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
Grilled chicken, four blend cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo mustard. Wrapped on a tortilla flour.
- CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP$12.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, green sauce. Wrapped on a tortilla flour.
- CHICKEN CRISPY WRAP$12.99
Crispy chicken fingers, lettuce, bacon chunks, tex mex cheese, caesar dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- TEX MEX CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and homemade spicy mayo. Wrapped on a tortilla flour.
- STEAK & BACON WRAP$14.99
Grilled steak, bacon, lettuce, shaved parmesan, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, grilled red bell peppers, tomatoes and Dijon mustard. Wrapped on a tortilla flour.
- GRILLED CHEESE STEAK WRAP$14.99
Grilled steak, grilled fresh cheese, sweet plantains, bacon lettuce, Wrapped on a tortilla flour.
- MELTED STEAK WRAP$14.99
Steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, melted cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- THE VEGGIE WRAP$11.99
Grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, sweet corn, carrots, cucumber , green sauce. Wrapped on a tortilla flour.
SIDES & APPETIZERS
- KIBBEH SIDE$3.50
Dumplings made of bulgur with ground meat. Sold by the unit. Served with hummus on the side.
- FALAFEL SIDE$7.50
Deep fried chickpea croquettes. 5 units per serving. Served with hummus and tahini on the side.
- STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES$8.00
Grape leave rolls stuffed with ground beef. Served on a lettuce bed and lime on the side. 5 Units per serving.
- TEQUENOS$6.99
Fresh cheese stick wrapped on a dough. Fried to crispy. 5 Pieces. Served with green sauce on the side
- FRENCH FRIES$4.99
Crispy french fries.
SALADS
- SESAMO SALAD$11.99
Arugula, mix greens, bacon bits, sweet corn, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, chickpeas, balsamic dressing, sesame seeds.
- CESAR SALAD$11.99
Romaine lettuce, bread croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, bacon bites.
- CHICKEN CESAR SALAD$14.99
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, bread croutons, Caesar dressing, bacon bites.
- TACO SALAD$13.99
Lettuce, pico de gallo, chili beef, sour cream, four blend cheese, bbq sauce, avocado. Served on a crispy tortilla basket