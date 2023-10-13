Seven Sports Bar & Lounge
Food
Appetizers
Sliders
Fresh ground chuck, lean turkey ground, fresh cut chicken breast
Spinach Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, sautéed onions blended peppers, with Romano & parmigiana cheeses served with warm crisp tosada chips
Jumbo Hot Dog
Plump all beef frank
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded mozzarella topped with parmesan & Romano cheeses, served with marinara sauce
Quesadillas
Mozzarella Sticks
Calamari App
Salads
Cobb
Chopped chicken breast, over chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, and smoked bacon with a choice of dressing
House
Chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheese
Ceasar
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed Romano cheese, creamy dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & fresh ground black pepper with ceasar dressing
Greek
Tomatoes, red and green peppers, black olives, feta cheese, pita bread, & vinaigrette
Pasta
Entrées
T-bone
Hand, cut prime beef, seasoned in our chef's special ingredients & served with your choice of two sides
Lamb Chops
Hand cut, marinated in zesty gourmet wine sauce, served with your choice of two sides
Chicken & Waffles
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in the chef's special seasoning
Pork Chop
Served with your choice of two sides
Ribeye
Seafood
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
Fresh ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sweet Hawaiian bun
Steak Sandwich
Beef Philly
Chopped steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone
Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone
Fish Sandwich
Fried, grilled or blackened. Lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle with special aioli sauce on a sweet Hawaiian roll
Veggie Burger
Southwestern chipotle black bean burger, green & red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on toasted buttery bun
Pork Chop Sandwich
Chicken Sandwhic
Turkey Burger
Rice Bowls
Sides
Rice
Yellow
Asparagus
Sautéed in lemon butter
Broccoli
Freshly cut & seasoned
Red Potatoes
Home fries tossed with onions, peppers & seasoned
Corn on the Cobb
Hand-picked, sweet Georgia corn
Rice & Gravy
Mac & Cheese
A chef fantastico creation
Mixed Vegetables
Zucchini, squash, broccoli, onions, & lemon sauce