Food

Appetizers

Sliders

$12.99

Fresh ground chuck, lean turkey ground, fresh cut chicken breast

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Spinach, artichoke hearts, sautéed onions blended peppers, with Romano & parmigiana cheeses served with warm crisp tosada chips

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.99

Plump all beef frank

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Hand breaded mozzarella topped with parmesan & Romano cheeses, served with marinara sauce

Quesadillas

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Calamari App

$8.99

Salads

Cobb

$8.00

Chopped chicken breast, over chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, and smoked bacon with a choice of dressing

House

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheese

Ceasar

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed Romano cheese, creamy dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese & fresh ground black pepper with ceasar dressing

Greek

$8.00

Tomatoes, red and green peppers, black olives, feta cheese, pita bread, & vinaigrette

Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Shrimp Pasta

$21.99

Lobster Pasta

$21.99

Lobster/Shrimp pasta

$27.99

Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Salmon Pasta

$23.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Beef Tacos

$10.00

Entrées

T-bone

$28.99

Hand, cut prime beef, seasoned in our chef's special ingredients & served with your choice of two sides

Lamb Chops

$35.99

Hand cut, marinated in zesty gourmet wine sauce, served with your choice of two sides

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

Hand-breaded chicken tossed in the chef's special seasoning

Pork Chop

$15.99

Served with your choice of two sides

Ribeye

$23.99

Seafood

Salmon

$21.99

Blackened

Catfish

$17.99

Grilled or fried

Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled or fried

Lobster Tails

$35.99

2 pieces

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Calamari

$14.99

Shrimp Po Boi & Fries

$14.99

Fish Po Boi & Fries

$12.99

Crab Legs

$27.99

Wings

10 Pieces Wings

$14.99

15 Pieces Wings

$18.99

20 Pieces Wings

$22.99

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Beef Nachos

$13.99

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Fresh ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sweet Hawaiian bun

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Beef Philly

$12.99

Chopped steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & provolone

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried, grilled or blackened. Lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle with special aioli sauce on a sweet Hawaiian roll

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Southwestern chipotle black bean burger, green & red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on toasted buttery bun

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwhic

$12.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowls

$12.99

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Yellow

Asparagus

$7.00

Sautéed in lemon butter

Broccoli

$6.00

Freshly cut & seasoned

Red Potatoes

$6.00

Home fries tossed with onions, peppers & seasoned

Corn on the Cobb

$4.00

Hand-picked, sweet Georgia corn

Rice & Gravy

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

A chef fantastico creation

Mixed Vegetables

$5.99

Zucchini, squash, broccoli, onions, & lemon sauce

Regular Fries

$5.99

Sweet Fries

$6.99

Creamed Spinach

$5.99

Add Shrimp

$6.99

Add Chicken

$5.99

Add Salmon

$7.99

Add Catfish 1Pc

$6.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Mash potatoes

$5.00

Side salad

$4.00

Side Salad Up Charge

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

$2 Tuesday

Food

3 Tacos

$6.00

6 Wings

$2.00

Drinks

House Gin

$2.00

House Rum

$2.00

House Tequila Gold

$2.00

House Tequila Silver

$2.00

House Vodka

$2.00

House Whiskey

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$2.00