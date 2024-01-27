Seven Sports Bar and Lounge - Austell- New 1025 East-West Connector
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- Beef Sliders$9.99
Fresh ground chuck sliders served with pickles and mustard.
- Calamari$12.49
Lightly breaded & seasoned with our VII house blend. Served with our VII Special Sauce.
- Catfish Bites$9.99
Freshly cut catfish seasoned with VII season and fried to perfection.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Served with Chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Hot Dogs$5.99
2 Beef Frank Hot Dogs. Add chili for a $1.00 upcharge.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Hand breaded mozzarella. Served with VII special marinara sauce.
- Pork Skins$5.49
- Potato Wedges$5.79
Seasoned potato wedges loaded with cheese, bacon, and sour cream add $1.50.
- Salmon Bites$9.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Served with Shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Spinach Dip$7.49
Spinach, artichoke hearts, sautéed onions blended with peppers, with Romano & Parmigiana cheeses. Served with warm crisp tostada chips.
- Steak Quesadilla$9.99
Served with Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Turkey Sliders$9.99
Fresh ground lean turkey served with pickles and mustard.
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
Served with vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
WINGS
SALADS
- Cobb Salad$8.00
Chopped chicken breast, over chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, and smoked bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Big House Salad$6.00
Chopped Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Big Ceasar Salad$6.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed Romano cheese creamy dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan, cheese and fresh ground black pepper. Served with VII Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$10.59
Lettuce, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar, ham, turkey, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES
- Cheeseburger$11.99
Fresh ground chuck, American or Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
- Steak Philly$11.99
Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Provolone.
- Chicken Philly$10.99
Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Provolone.
- Fish Sandwhich$9.99
Served Fried, grilled, or blackened, with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and special VII Tartar Sauce.
- Veggie Burger$10.99
Southwestern Chipotle Black Bean Burger, with green and red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted buttery bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Served grilled or fried, with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and fries.
- Pork Chop Sandwich$8.99
- Shimp Po Boi$14.99
- Fish Po Boi$12.99
- Turkey Burger$11.99
- BLT$7.99
Crispy bacon served with lettuce and tomato on Texas toast. Substitute Turkey Bacon for $2.00.
- Bologna Sandwich$8.99
- Impossible Burger$10.99
Plant based burger seasoned with VII seasonings. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted bun.
- Club Sandwich$11.95
Turkey, Ham, and Bacon served with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served in Texas toast. Substitute Turkey Bacon for $2.00.
ENTRÉES
- Chicken & Waffles$15.99
Hand bread chicken tossed in the chefs VII special seasoning.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Fresh cut, hand breaded inVII special seasonings. Served with fries.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$10.49
- Lamb Chops$35.99
Hand cut, marinated in zesty gourmet wine sauce. Served with 2sides of your choice.
- Pork Chops$17.49
Served grilled or fried with 2 sides of your choice.
- Ribeye$21.99
Hand cut in house, seasoned to perfection in our Secret VII seasonings with 2 sides of your choice.
- T-Bone$25.49
Hand cut Prime beef, seasoned in our chefs VII special ingredients. Served with 2 sides of your choice.
PASTAS
SEAFOOD
- Salmon$18.99
8oz. Salmon blackened, seasoned in our VII special seasonings then grilled to perfection. Served with 2 sides of your choice.
- Catfish$13.49
Served grilled or fried with 2 sides of your choice.
- Shrimp$15.39
Served grilled or fried with 2 sides of your choice.
- Lobster Tails$34.99
Two lobster tails freshly imported from Maine, served fried or grilled with shredded lettuce, corn, and potatoes.
- Shrimp & Grits$15.99
Rich, thick, creamy grits served with plump succulent shrimp.
- Fish & Grits$13.49
- Fish & Fries$7.00
RICE BOWLS
TACOS
SIDES
- Yellow Rice$3.29
- Fried Asparagus$5.29
Served grilled or fried and sautéed in lemon butter.
- Grilled Asparagus$5.29
- Fried Broccoli$3.49
Served steamed or fried. Freshly cut in VII Seasonings.
- Steamed Broccoli$3.49
- Red Potatoes$4.79
Home fries tossed with onions and peppers in VII Seasonings.
- Corn on the Cobb$4.00
2 hand picked sweet Georgia corn.
- Mac & Cheese$5.49
A chefs fantastico creation.
- Mixed Vegatbles$4.00
Zucchini, squash, broccoli, and onions in a special VII Lemon sauce.
- French Fries$3.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Sauteed Spinach$4.00
Sautéed to perfection in our special VII Seasoning.
- Baked Potato$3.49
- Mashed Potatoes$3.49
- Small Side Salad$3.49
- Small Grits$3.49
NACHOS
DRINKS MENU
BEERS
- Amstel Light$5.00
- Angry Orchard Crisp$4.00
- Angry Orchard Sour Apple$4.00
- Becks$4.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$4.00
- Budlight Platinum$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Domestic Bucket$20.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Guinness$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Import Bucket$20.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Michelon Ultra Gold$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Odouls$3.00
- Red Apple$4.00
- Red Stripe$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Wild Leap Strawberry Mango$5.00
- Heineken Zero$4.00
COCKTAILS
- Apple Martini$8.00
- Bahama Mama$7.00
- Blue MotherFker$8.00
- Blue MotherFker Pitcher$26.00
- Blueberry Lemon Drop$8.00
- Bob Marley$9.00
- Clit Tickler$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Dirty Martini$8.00
- Get Right$10.00
- Grand Margarita$15.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- Henny Rita$12.00
- Hunch Punch$5.00
- Incredible Hulk$14.00
- Jamaican Me Crazy$22.00
- Jolly Rancher$10.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Liquid Marijuana$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Long Island Pitcher$26.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Margarita
- Mimosa$5.00
- Paradise$12.00
- Peach Martini$8.00
- Pink Pussy$10.00
- Royal Flush$12.00
- Seven Islands$12.50
- Seven Shades of Grey$10.00
- Seven Sins$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise
- Texas Margarita$20.00
- Thug Passion$12.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$15.00
- Top Shelf Long Island Pitcher$45.00
- Tropical Hurricane$9.00
- Vegas Bomb$14.00
- Washington Apple$10.00
- Patron Flights$60.00+
LIQUORS
- Amaretto$8.00
- Champagne$5.00
- Champagne Bottle$45.00
- Disaronno$8.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hpnotiq$9.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Liqueur 43$8.00
- Midori$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Hendrix$12.00
- Bacardi Gold$8.00
- Bacardi Silver$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 11$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- MaCallan$20.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- bulliet$14.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- 1800 Coco$10.00
- 1800 Silver$10.00
- Casamigos$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Cuervo Gold$9.00
- Cuervo Silver$9.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio$13.00
- Don Julio Reposado$25.00
- Herradura$11.00
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Teremana$13.00
- Teremana Reposado$18.00
- Patron$13.00
- Herradura repo$14.00
- 1800 repo$11.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Circo Apple$9.00
- Circo French Vanilla$9.00
- Circo Pineapple$9.00
- Ciroc$9.00
- Ciroc Berry$9.00
- Ciroc Coco$9.00
- Ciroc Mango$9.00
- Ciroc Peach$9.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Titos$9.00
- Crown$9.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Gentlemen Jack$12.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Uncle nearest 1856$12.00
- Uncle nearest 1884$11.00
- Uncle nearest rye$12.00
- Jack Honey$9.00
- Courvoisier$10.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Remy$12.00
- Remy 1738$14.00
- Dusse$14.00
- White Hennessy$14.00
- House Gin$7.00
- House Rum$7.00
- House Tequila Gold$7.00
- House Tequila Silver$7.00
- House Vodka$7.00
- House Whiskey$7.00
SOFT DRINKS
- Coke$2.49
- Diet Coke$2.49
- Fanta Orange$2.49
- Ginger Ale$2.49
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$2.49
- Iced Tea$2.49
- Mountain Dew$2.49
- Mr. Pibb$2.49
- Sprite$2.49
- Red Bull$5.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Fiji Water$5.00
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Cranberry Juice$3.49
- Pineapple Juice$3.49
- Tonic Bottle$3.00
- Pineapple Bottle$6.00
- Cranberry Bottle$6.00
- Orange Juice Bottle$6.00