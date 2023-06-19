Quiznos & Taco Del Mar 482
Online Ordering Unavailable
2750 North US Highway 98
0
Quiznos & Taco Del Mar 482
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
2750 North US Highway 98
Taco Del Mar
Quiznos
Taco Del Mar Carlos Classics
Taco Del Mar Sides
Taco Del Mar Sweets
Taco Del Mar Breakfast
Drinks
Taco Del Mar
Taco Del Mar Carlos Classics
1 Rippin' Fish Taco
$4.29
2 Rippin' Fish Tacos
$8.29
1 Classic Taco
$3.99
2 Classic Tacos
$7.79
Quesadita
$8.49
Burrito
$8.99
Diablo Burrito
$8.99
Burrito Bowl
$8.99
Taco Del Mar Sides
Taquitos
$4.99
Plantain Chips
$2.99
Chips & Dip
$1.99
Rice & Beans
$2.99
Taco Del Mar Sweets
Churros & Dip
$3.99
Mexican Chocolate Shake
$4.99
Vanilla Horchata Shake
$4.99
Taco Del Mar Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
$5.99
Breakfast Taco (1)
$3.49
Breakfast Taco (2)
$6.79
Crispy Tots
$1.99
Loaded Potatoes
$4.99
Breakfast Quesadita
$5.49
Drinks
Regular Drink
$1.99
Large Drink
$2.99
Quiznos
Quiznos Subs
Classic Italian
$8.95+
Spicy Monterey
$8.95+
Turkey Ranch & Swiss
$8.95+
Turkey Bacon Guac
$8.95+
Veggie Guacamole
$8.95+
Steakhouse
$9.49+
Steak And Eggs
$9.49+
Philly Cheesesteak
$9.49+
Spicy Philly Cheesesteak
$9.49+
Southwest Chicken
$9.49+
Chicken Fajita
$9.49+
Cubano
$8.95+
Miami
$8.95+
Quiznos Salads
The Italian Salad
$9.29
Chef Salad
$9.29
Quiznos Sides
Fries
$2.49
Tots
$2.49
Quiznos Desserts
Donut Holes
$1.99
Chocolate Shake
$4.99
Oreo Shake
$4.99
Quiznos Kids Meals
Ham & Cheese Kids Meal
$4.99
Grilled Cheese Kids Meal
$4.99
Drinks
Regular Drink
$1.99
Large Drink
$2.99
Quiznos & Taco Del Mar 482 Location and Ordering Hours
(863) 661-5182
2750 North US Highway 98, Lakeland, FL 33804
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by