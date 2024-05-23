Shahs of Kabob - Ft. Lauderdale 2703 East Commercial Blvd.
Individual TOAST (CHANGE MENU HERE)
Small Plates
Wraps
- Falafel Wrap$10.00
Falafel wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce
- Joojeh Wrap$13.00
1 Joojeh Kabob (Chicken marinated in house seasoning) wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
- Koobideh Wrap$13.00
1 Koobideh Kabob marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
Stews
- Fesenjoon$17.00Out of stock
12 Once sweet- and- tart walnut puree and pomegranate sauce, served over halal braised chicken served over Basmati rice.
- Gheymeh$17.00
(12once stew) Sautéed discret beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes. Served over Basmati Rice
- Ghormeh Sabzi$18.00Out of stock
Ghormeh Sabzi is an incredibly delicious Persian stew that is served over steamed basmati rice. It has tender cooked meat in intensely fragrant, rich and lemon herb gravy along with kidney Popularly known as the national dish of Iran, this stew is packed with protein and fiber. 12once
Sides
- Barg side$20.00
1 Skewer Barg (1 Skewerof Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon)
- Shrimp Side$16.00Out of stock
(1) Shrimp Kabob - 1 Skewer Marinated Shrimp ( 5 pieces )
- Chenjeh Side$18.00
(1) Chenjeh Kabob Skewer ( 1 Skewer Marinated FIlet Chunks)
- Joojeh Side$10.00
1 Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer)
- Koobideh Side$8.00
(1)Koobideh Kabob (Skewer Mixed with Ground Beef and Ground Lamb and spices)
- Grilled Tomato Skewer$5.00
4 Half Tomato Plum - Charbroiled.
- Grilled Onion Skewer$5.00
- Zereshk Polo$8.00
Zeresk Polo- Basmati Rice mixed with Saffron & Barberries.
- Rice$5.00
- House Bread$2.00
- Plastic Utensil$1.00
- Kibbeh$5.00
- Shahs French Fries$6.00Out of stock
- Avocado$3.00Out of stock
- Raw Onions
- Basil
- Butter
Desserts
Drinks
- Mexican Coke Bottle$4.00
- Mexican Sprite Bottle$4.00
- Mexican Fanta Bottle$4.00
- Abali Dough Plain$4.00
- Abali Dough with Mint$4.00
- Abali Sparking Dough$4.00
- Abali Sparking Dough with Mint$4.00
- Water Bottle$3.00
- Perrier Sparkling Water$4.00Out of stock
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Homemade IcedTea$4.50
- Tap Water ( Cup )
- Coke Zero ( Can )$3.00
- Diet Coke ( Can )$3.00
- Coca Cola ( Can )$3.00
- Sprite ( Can )$3.00
- Fanta ( Can )$3.00
Family Platters and Catering
Family Platters
- Family Platter (2-3) People$59.00
3 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 1 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 4 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 onces of Mastokhair and 16 onces shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
- Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People$89.00
4 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 2 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 2 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 5 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 once of Mastokhair and 16 once of shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
- All Chicken Family Platter (4-5) People$59.00
4 Skewers Joojeh (12 Onces each skewer), served with rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad No substitutions of meat.
- All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People$59.00
8 Skewers Kubideh Kabob served rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad.