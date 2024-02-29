Shahs of Kabob Kendall 13299 Sw 124 ST
Appetizers
- Hummus (8 oz)$8.00
Mixture of mashed chick peas, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic and olive oil (V)
- Kashk Bademjan (8 oz)$8.00
Eggplant Pan-Fried with Mint and Onion with Whey dressing
- Salad Shirazi (12 oz)$10.00
Chopped cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs and onion served with house dressing.
- Mast-o Khiar (12 oz)$7.00
Homemade yogurt with chopped cucumbers and flavored with diced mint
- Mast-o Musir (12oz)$8.00
A Blend of Yogurt & Shallots Ingredients: Plain Yogurt, Lebni Yogurt, Dry Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Pepper
- Joojeh with Bone Kabob (5pics)$14.00
5 Pieces marinated chicken with bone kabob comes with a choice of sauce on the side
Large Plates
- Joojeh Large Plate$17.00
1 Skewer of Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Chenjeh Large Plate$21.00
1 Skewer of Chenjeh Kabob (Seasoned Tenderloin Chunks). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Shrimp Large Plate$19.00
1 Skewer of Shrimp Kabob (Marinated Shrimp). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Barg Large Plate$26.00
1 Skewer of Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Joojeh Sultani$24.00
1 Skewer of Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken). 1 Skewer of Koobideh Kabob (Ground Beef & lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Barg Sultani$32.00
1 Skewer of Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon). 1 Skewer of Koobideh Kabob (Beef & Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- Chenjeh Sultani$27.00
1 Skewer of Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Tenderloin). 1 Skewer of Koobideh Kabob (Beef & Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.
- MiX Grill (2 to 3)$55.00
1 Skewer of Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken). 1 Skewer of Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Chunks of Fillet Mignon). 2 Skewers of Koobideh Kabob (Beef & Lamb). Served with Basmati Rice, Loaded House Salad and your Choice of Sauce.
- Koobideh Large Plate$17.00
Small Plates
Wraps
- Hummus Wrap$12.00
Hummus wrapped in lavash bread served with; tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with your choice of sauce.
- Joojeh Wrap$12.00
Chicken marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
- Koobideh Wrap$12.00
Kubideh marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with; tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.
- Double Koobideh Wrap Persian Style$18.00
2 Skewers of Koobideh, served with raw onion mixed with sumac powder, fresh basil, Grilled Tomato, Papita chips & our New Shahs Diddy Sauce! *Not No substitutions on this wrap- Comes as stated*
- Koobideh Persian Style Wrap$12.00
1 Skewer Koobideh in Wrap Bread with Grilled Tomato, Raw onion with Sumac Powder, Basil, And our Shahs Diddy Sauce** No Substitutions ** No Substitutions **
- Joojeh Persian Style Wrap$12.00
1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob served as wrap with diced onion with Sumac Powder, Grilled tomato and. No Substitutions **
Stews
- Fesenjoon$16.00
A sweet- and- tart walnut puree and pomegranate sauce, served over halal braised chicken 16 once
- Gheymeh$16.00
Sautéed discret beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes. 16 once
- Ghormeh Sabzi$16.00
Ghormeh Sabzi is an incredibly delicious Persian stew that is served over steamed basmati rice. It has tender cooked meat in intensely fragrant, rich and lemon herb gravy along with kidney Popularly known as the national dish of Iran, this stew is packed with protein and fiber. 16once
Sides
- Barg side$20.00
1 Skewer Barg
- Shrimp Side$16.00
1 skewer Shrimp ( 5 pieces )
- Chenjeh Side$18.00
- Joojeh Side$10.00
1 Joojeh Chicken Kabob Skewer 12 onces
- Koobideh Side$8.00
1 Skewer Koobideh (lamb and beef)
- Grilled Tomato Skewer$5.00
- Grilled Onion Skewer$5.00
- Salad Loaded with Everything Small$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cranberry, feta, Walnuts with house salad dressing
- Side House Salad$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion
- House Bread$2.00
- Rice$5.00
- Zereshk Polo (Barberry Rice) 24 oz$8.00
- Plastic Utensil$1.00
- Joojeh with Bone Kabob (5 pics)$13.99
Family Platters
- Family Platter (3-4) People$55.00
3 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 1 Skewer Barg Kabob served with rice, 4 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 onces of Mastokhair and 16 onces shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
- Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People$85.00
4 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 2 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 2 Skewer Barg Kabob served with rice, 5 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 once of Mastokhair and 16 once of shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.
- All Chicken Family Platter (4-5) People$55.00
4 Skewers Joojeh (12 Onces each skewer), served with rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad No substitutions of meat.
- All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People$55.00
8 Skewers Kubideh Kabob served rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad.