Shake Shop Cafe at Equinox- DC Anthem Row
Protein Shakes
- Berry Vanilla$10.49+
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Vanilla Protein, choice of milk
- Salted Caramel Mocha$10.49+
Espresso, Sugar Free Salted Caramel, Chocolate Protein, choice of milk
- Chocolate PB Banana$10.49+
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Protein, choice of milk
- Cookies And Cream$10.49+
Banana, Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract, Cookies and Cream Protein, choice of milk
- Green Boost$10.49+
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Banana, Vanilla Protein, choice of milk
- PB Chocolate Berry$10.49+
Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Blueberries, Chocolate Protein, choice of milk
- Recovery Fuel$10.49+
Strawberries, Blueberries, Oats, Kahl, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Honey, choice of milk
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$10.49+
Banana, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein, choice of milk
- Peppermint Mocha$10.49+
Smoothies
Acai Bowls
Barista Station
Beverages
Breakfast
Grab and Go
Prepared Meals
- Mexican Chicken Bowl$12.99Out of stock
Grilled Chicken, Steamed Corn, Peppers, Brown Rice, Spicy Vegetarian Tomato Sauce
- Chicken Teriyaki$12.99Out of stock
Low Sodium Teriyaki Chicken, Peppers, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Brown Rice, Teriyaki Sauce
- Southwest Turkey Bowl$12.99
Chickpeas, Mushrooms, Carrots, Peppers, Baby Green, Slaw Mix, Brown Rice, Soy-Lime Vinaigrette
- Turkey Meatballs$12.99Out of stock
Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles in a Marinara sauce
- Low Fat Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
Tuna, Low Fat Mayo, Celery, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, in a Whole Wheat Wrap
- Kale Salad$9.99
Kale, pecans, craisins, cucumber, tomatoes, goat cheese, honey mustard dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken, red onion, celery, light mayo, craisins
- Egg Salad$4.99
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
grilled chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, lettuce, (choice of balsamic vinaigrette or honey mustard)