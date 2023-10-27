SHAKEDOWWN STREET EATS
SHAKEDOWN MENU
SOUP
SALADS
SHARES
Choose Roja, Verde or Seasonal Fruit. Mild; Medium; Hot; Fire
Traditional Guac. Cilantro,. Onions. Tomato. Tortilla Chips.
Mini "Cocktail Style" Meatballs. Spicy BBQ Sauce.
Choose Fried Cauliflower or Fried Chicken Ranch Aioli. Choice of Sauce.
Creamy Cheese. Chilies. Tortilla Chips.
Six Crispy Fried Chicken Wing Lollipops. Choice of Sauce.
Korean Fried Dumpling Veggie or Pork. Thai Chili Dipping Sauce.
Poke Tuna. Four Crispy Tostadas.
Corn on Cob. Cilantro. Chili Lime Salt. Pimento Cheese.
Guacamole. Three Salsas. Spiced Chickpeas. Street Corn. Tortilla Chips.
SIGNATURE EATS
SIDES
DRINKS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SAKE & SOJU
150 ml Sake Pot. Brewed in Japan using a 250-year-old traditional technique which creates a mellow flavor and rich mouthfeel.
180 ml Bottle. Fruity yet dry in a classic Japanese style. Aromas of sweet rice, nuts and barely-ripe pear, with green melon, young coconut and light cream on the palate. Vibrant, light, fresh and smooth.
300 ml bottle. Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish.
300 ml Bottle. Tempting flavors of tropical fruits, banana cream, hazelnut, vanilla and honeycomb with floral, fruity and mellow rice aromas.
300 ml Bottle Rich, genshu style sake that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety dense body featuring melon cherry and pepper finish.
300ml bottle. Asian-Pear I Coconut-Lemongrass I Plum The first of its kind, Moonstone begins with premium Junmai Ginjo sake and is transformed into a delicious treat with the infusion of aromatic and bright natural flavors. Delicately sweet.