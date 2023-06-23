ShakeMan Verona 467 Bloomfield Avenue
Italian Ice
milkshakes
Milkshakes
$7.00
Vanilla
$7.00
Chocolate
$7.00
Strawberry
$7.00
black & white
$7.00
malted (van or choc)
$7.00
Oreo cookies & cream
$7.00
espresso
$7.00
dolce de lèche
$7.00
choc chip Mint
$7.00
strawberry banana
$7.00
cheesecake
$7.00
strawberry cheesecake
$7.00
birthday cake
$7.00
smores
$7.00
peanut butter
$7.00
banana
$7.00
peanut butter banana
$7.00
chocolate peanut butter
$7.00
cotton candy
$7.00
bubble gum
$7.00
SpoonShakes
Refreshers
Specialty Dessert
Soda Float
Drinks
ShakeMan Verona 467 Bloomfield Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 239-7444
467 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044
Closed • Opens Saturday at 1PM