Shakers Public House 480 E Wilson Bridge Rd
FOOD
SHAREABLES
- CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Lightly breaded wisconsin cheese curds. Served with marinara.
- CHIPS & DIPS$5.00
Warm tortilla chips served with sides of beer cheese and salsa.
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$9.00
Battered and fried crispy. Served with wesside ranch
- FRIED PEPPERONI$6.00
Crispy, cup 'n char pepperoni. Served with ranch and marinara.
- MINI CORNDOGS$8.00
10 honey battered corn dogs. Served with honey mustard. Chicken based, not beef or pork.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00Out of stock
6 breaded, Wisconsin cheese sticks. Served with warm marinara
- ONION RINGS$8.00
Large beer-battered onion rings. Served with wesside ranch.
- PEPPERJACK CUBES$9.00
Chunks of pepperjack cheese, battered and fried crispy. Served with wesside ranch and warm marinara.
- PICKLE FRIES$9.00
Thinly sliced (like fries!) and lightly battered with a lil' kick. Dill pickles. Served with wesside ranch.
- POTATO SKINS$11.00Out of stock
- PRETZELS$10.00
- TRAY OF DRUNKEN FRIES$6.00Out of stock
A large serving of either handcut or steak fries covered in beer cheese.
- TRAY OF FRIES$5.00
A side serving of either handcut or steak fries.
- TRAY OF SPIKED FRIES$6.00
A large serving of either handcut or steak fries tossed in dry rub of choice.
- TRAY OF VAMPIRE FRIES$7.00
- TRAY OF WASTED FRIES$7.00Out of stock
A large serving of either handcut or steak fries coved in beer cheese and beef chili.
- ULTIMATE NACHOS$10.00
Warm tortilla chips covered in beer cheese, beef chili, sour cream drizzle, jalapenos, and side of salsa.
WINGS
- 6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$9.00
Lightly breaded, jumbo, always fresh, bone-in chicken wings
- 12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$18.00
Lightly breaded, jumbo, always fresh, bone-in chicken wings
- 18 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$27.00
Lightly breaded, jumbo, always fresh, bone-in chicken wings
- 24 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$36.00
- 6 NAKED BONE-IN WINGS$9.00Out of stock
Jumbo, always fresh, un-breaded, bone-in chicken wings
- 12 NAKED BONE-IN WINGS$18.00Out of stock
Jumbo, always fresh, un-breaded, bone-in chicken wings
- 18 NAKED BONE-IN WINGS$27.00Out of stock
Jumbo, always fresh, un-breaded, bone-in chicken wings
- 24 NAKED BONE-IN WINGS$36.00Out of stock
- HALF LB BONELESS WINGS$8.00
Half lb of white meat chicken chunks. Choice of sauce. About 8 chunks per order.
- WHOLE LB BONELESS WINGS$16.00
Whole lb of white meat chicken chunks. Choice of sauce. About 16 chunks per order.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- O.G. ANGUS BURGER$12.00
1/2lb. fresh, local to Ohio, Angus beef burger served on a toasted potato roll bun. Served standard with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of handcut or steak fries.
- BACON & BLUE BURGER$11.00
1/2lb. fresh, local to Ohio, Angus beef burger served on a toasted potato roll bun. Also topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Choice of handcut or steak fries.
- SMOKE STACK BURGER$13.00
1/2lb. fresh, local to Ohio, Angus beef burger served on a toasted potato roll bun. Topped with cheddar cheese, large onion ring, O.G. BBQ sauce, and bacon. Choice of side
- PATTY MELT$12.00
- BLT$9.00
Texas toast grilled with stacks of lettuce, tomato, bacon, side of mayo. Choice of handcut or steak fries.
- GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
Texas toast grilled with three slices of gooey American cheese. Choice of handcut or steak fries.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic parm wing sauce, served on toasted potato roll bun. Choice of SIDE
- SELLOUT REUBEN$13.00Out of stock
PLATES
- HALF LB BONELESS WINGS$8.00
Half lb of white meat chicken chunks. Choice of sauce. About 8 chunks per order.
- WHOLE LB BONELESS WINGS$16.00
Whole lb of white meat chicken chunks. Choice of sauce. About 16 chunks per order.
- SQUEAKY BIRDS$16.00
1/2 lb boneless wings tossed with 1/2 lb cheese curds in choice of wing sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
- PORK WINGS$14.00
3 fall-off the-bone, smoked, pork wings tossed in O.G. BBQ or choice of wing sauce. Served with housemade coleslaw and choice of handcut or steak fries.
- SINGLE PORK WING$4.00
Single, fall-off the-bone, smoked, pork wing. Tossed in O.G. BBQ, or choice of wing sauce.
- CAULIFLOWER$8.00
Half lb of fried cauliflower chunks, very light buffalo breading. Choice of sauce.
SALADS
- CLASSIC SALAD$10.00
Large portion of romaine mix greens, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, croutons, hard boiled egg. Served with dressing of choice.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Large portion of romaine mix greens, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, croutons, hard boiled egg. Whole grilled chicken breast, tossed in wing sauce if desired. Served with dressing of choice.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Large portion of romaine mix greens, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, croutons, hard boiled egg. Crispy, boneless wings, tossed in wing sauce if desired. Served with dressing of choice.
- ORANGE & BLUE SALAD$14.00
- CHILI$5.00
Simmered with beef, beans, tomato, onion, and spices. Served with oyster crackers.
SIDES
- SIDE OF FRIES$3.00
A side serving of either handcut or steak fries.
- SIDE OF DRUNKEN FRIES$4.00Out of stock
A side serving of either handcut or steak fries covered in beer cheese.
- SIDE OF WASTED FRIES$5.00Out of stock
A side serving of either handcut or steak fries covered in beer cheese and beef chili.
- SIDE OF SPIKED FRIES$4.00
A side serving of either handcut or steak fries tossed in dry rub of choice.
- SIDE OF ONION RINGS$4.00
- HALF CLASSIC SALAD (SIDE)$4.00
ADDITIONS
DESSERTS
- PHAT ROLL$6.00
Local, homemade, Phat roll, Varying cake flavor rolled with creamy filling. Individually packaged for a hefty single serving or perhaps to save some for a second serving as a late night snack. Seasonal and rotating flavors may include Pumpkin, Swiss Cake, Buckeye, Red Velvet, Carrot Cake.
- BROWNIE$4.00
- CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE$6.00Out of stock
Local, homemade, flavors vary
- PRETZELS$10.00