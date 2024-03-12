Shakertins | Allen
Food
Appetizers
- Bomb Mac$12.00
Cavatappi pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, Alfredo sauce, 5 cheese blend, smoked gouda, topped with breadcrumbs and baked.
- Bone in Wings$14.00
8 to an order, mix of drums and flats. Choice of flavor: Naked, BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Habanero, Spicy Ranch, Garlic Parmesan or Sweet and Spicy Chili
- Macho Nachos$12.00
Stacked Chips, Queso, Pico, Black Beans, and Jalapeños, Sour Cream on Side, With Your Choice of BBQ Pulled Pork, Marinated Chicken or Beef.
- Onion Rings$7.00
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings Served with our Signature Awesome Sauce Dip.
- Shakertins Sampler$29.00
16" O.G. Pepperoni Pizza, Chips & Queso and 6 Wings of choice of sauce. Sub any pizza for only $2 more
- Spin Dip$11.00
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Warm Grilled Toast Crostinis.
- Truffle Fries$8.00
Crispy Fries with Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese.
- Cheeseburger Roll Ups$11.00
A Burger in a Bite! Ground Beef and Cheddar Cheese Packed Inside a Crunchy Roll. Served with Awesome Sauce Dip
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled Chicken, 5 Cheese Blend, Black Beans and Pico. Served with Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
- Chips and Salsa$5.00Out of stock
House Made Salsa and Tortilla Chips.
- Crispy Cheese Curds$9.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds Served with House Marinara and Ranch Dip.
- Fried Green Beans$11.00
Lightly breaded and seasoned green beans. Fried and topped with Parmesan cheese and served with awesome sauce dip.
- Hummus$12.00
Creamy red pepper hummus. Served with pita bread and mixed veggies.
- Loaded Tater Tots$13.00
Crispy tots, topped with queso, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño and bacon.
- Pretzel Bites$8.00
Bite sized pretzel bites with sea salt. Served with honey mustard and queso dip.
- Pulled Pork Poutine Bowl$13.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, served with breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, red onion, parsley, and gravy on a bed of French fries.
- Side of Fries$5.00
- Queso Dipper$8.00
House made queso topped with pico. Served with tortilla chips.
- Extra Chips$2.00
- Extra Crostinis$3.00
- Side Sauce$0.50
Belly Fillers
- BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos$11.00
3 to an order, flour tortilla with house made slaw, pico & red onion.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
3 to an order, housemade slaw, red onion, pickle. Served on toasted Hawaiian rolls. Served with choice of fries, slaw, tots (+$1), onion rings (+$2)
- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Topped with slaw, pickles, and awesome sauce. Grilled breast optional. Served with choice of fries, slaw, tots (+$1), onion rings (+$2)
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Jalapeño cheese wrap with lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons. Served with choice of fries, slaw, tots (+$1), onion rings (+$2)
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Tortilla wrapped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with choice of fries, slaw, tots (+$1), onion rings (+$2)
Dough C. Dough
- 16" Large Pizza Angry Porker New Yorker$19.00
Angry sauce base, bacon, jalapeños, mozz, pepperoni, and Parmesan confetti
- 16" Large Pizza Buffalo Chicken$17.00
Buffalo sauce base, mozz, Cheddar and ranch drizzle.
- 16" Large Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
Alfredo sauce base, mozz, bacon, and Parmesan confetti
- 16" Large Pizza The Basic$15.00
Red sauce base and 5 cheese blend.
- 16" Large Pizza The O.G. Pepperoni$16.00
The original! Red sauce base, mozz, pepperoni, and Parmesan confetti.
- Flatbread Angry Porker$14.00
Angry sauce base, bacon, jalapeños, mozz, pepperoni, and Parmesan confetti.
- Flatbread Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Buffalo sauce base, mozz, Cheddar and ranch drizzle
- Flatbread Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Alfredo sauce base, mozz, bacon, and Parmesan confetti
- Flatbread The Basic$10.00
Red sauce base and 5 cheese blend
- Flatbread The O.G. Pepperoni$11.00
The original! Red sauce base, mozz, pepperoni, and Parmesan confetti
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with crunchy croutons, creamy caesar dressing, and fresh parmesan cheese.
- House Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with fresh red onions, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and crunchy croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side Salad$6.00
Signature Burgers
- Barn Burner$17.00
Double patty, slow roasted bbq pork, slaw, topped with onion ring
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.00
Double patty, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato and awesome sauce
- Classic Tins Cheeseburger$14.00
Double patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato and awesome sauce
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$15.00
Double patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions & mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Sweet Tooth
- NY Original Cheesecake$9.00
Served with your choice of raspberry sauce or chocolate sauce.
- Turtle Cheesecake$10.00
NY Style Cheesecake with a layer of fudge, topped with caramel and pecans. Served with your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce
- Chocolate Cake$9.00
3 Layers of Chocolate mousse and chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache. Served with your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce.
Late Night Menu
N/A Beverages
- Cola$3.00
- Btl Water$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- EMP Red Bull$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemon Lime$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Red Bull$5.00
- SF Red Bull$5.00
- Soda$3.00
- Sweet & Sour$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Water
- White Red Bull$5.00
- Yellow Red Bull$5.00