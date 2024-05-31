Tackers Shake Shack Wynne 805 Falls Blvd South
Burgers
Classic Burgers
Famous Burgers
- Baby Burger$3.99
- Breakfast Burger
Hamburger topped with bacon, a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese$7.40
- Burning Love Burger
Hamburger draped with jalapeño/pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressing.$7.30
- Chili Cheese Burger
Hamburger smothered with Memaw's chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips.$7.30
- Hawaiian Burger
Hamburger with pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce topped with Swiss cheese.$7.30
- Italian Stallion Burger
Hamburger topped with mozzarella sticks and pepperoni draped with provolone cheese and covered with Marinara sauce.$7.50
- John Wayne Burger
Hamburger on top of pork BBQ with cheddar cheese, bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with onion rings.$7.30
- Jumbo Sliders
These must all be dressed the same.$5.50
- Mac & Cheese Burger
Macaroni and cheese with bacon and optional tomato. Delicious!$7.30
- Meat Maniac Burger
Hamburger with bacon, ham, turkey, pepperoni, a hot dog, topped with American cheese.$7.50
- Muscadine Bacon Burger
Cheeseburger with house-made muscadine jelly, cream cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg.$7.30
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hamburger covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit of chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.$7.30
- Philly Cheesesteak Burger
Hamburger topped with shredded Philly cheesesteak, grilled onion and bell peppers and provolone cheese$8.00
- Ultimate BC Burger
Hamburger with bacon topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Colby Jack.$7.20
- Waverley Burger
Cheeseburger with cheddar and provolone, caramelized red onion, bacon, Waverley Sauce with pickle, lettuce and tomato.$7.20
- Western Burger
Hamburger with Colby Jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon, fried Texas toothpicks and topped with A-1 sauce.$7.40
Entrees
Grilled Chicken Specialties
- The Rooster Cogburn
Grilled chicken embedded on pork BBQ with cheddar and bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with cheese and onion rings$7.50
- The Early Bird
Grilled chicken with bacon topped with a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese.$7.50
- Hen-A-Lu-Lu
Grilled chicken covered with pineapple and BBQ sauce topped with bacon and Swiss cheese$7.30
- Hot Chick
Grilled chicken draped jalapeño/pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressings$7.40
- The Mac & Chick
Mrs. Lisa's Homemade macaroni and cheese with bacon$7.40
- Swissy Chicky on a Shroom
Grilled chicken covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.$7.40
- Cheesy Chick
Grilled chicken with bacon, topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Swiss.$7.40
- The Three-Legged Chicken
There is a story that foes with this one if you time, ask. Meanwhile this grilled chicken is a bit of Italian with cheese sticks, pepperoni, provolone and marinara sauce.$8.00
Sandwiches
- Fried Bologna Sandwich
For years A.B. Tacker served Bologna to many in Heafer...ask us for stories$5.50
- B.L.T. Sandwich
Our crispy bacon, mayo, fresh tomato and lettuce on Texas toast or a hoagie.$4.50
- BBQ PORK Sandwich
Quarter-pound of pulled pork BBQ with slaw$6.00
- SMOKED CHICKEN Sandwich$6.00
- Club Sandwich
Grilled ham, turkey and bacon covered with cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread$6.00
- Corn Dog
Deep fried corndog$2.30
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce tomato and mayo$4.80
- Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of our famous fish on a toasted bun with tartar sauce and lettuce$6.00
- Grilled Cheese$2.30
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun$6.00+
- OUT OF STOCKHam Sandwich
Grilled ham on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- Hot Dog
A grilled hot dog$2.30
- OUT OF STOCKMuscadine Monte Cristo
Grilled ham and Swiss cheese served on our Texas toast with our house-made muscadine jelly and dusted with powdered sugarOUT OF STOCK$6.90
- Pizza Burger
Old-fashioned, deep fried sandwich with mozzarella on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato$6.00
- Patty Melt
Half pound burger on your choice of wheat toast or Texas toast, grilled onions and cheese$7.00
- Sweet Phoenix
Our house-smoked chicken with sauteed red onion and jalapenos in brown sugar, pepper jack and colby jack cheese and smothered in BBQ and Waverly sauce on a hoagie, topped with crushed red peppers$7.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Grilled turkey on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato$4.50
Mac & Cheese
- Mac Cup
8 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese$2.99
- Mac Bowl
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese$4.59
- Veggie Mac
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and sour cream$4.59+
- Loaded Mac
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon, sour cream, and chives$3.99+
- Mark's BBQ Mac
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with Mark's BBQ and sauce$5.49+
- Mac Melt
Macaroni and cheese with bacon on Texas toast$5.49
WINGS
Dinners
Favorite Dinners
- 2 Pc Fish
2 pc fish only - you must select the sides and add ons$6.06
- 3 Pc Fish
3 pc of fish only - you must select the sides and add ons$7.15
- 4 Pc Fish
Half-pound of fish only - you must select the sides and add ons$8.00
- 6 Pc Fish$11.51
- Chicken Filet Dinner
Half-pound of fried chicken strips, fries, slaw, roll, and your choice of dipping sauce$8.00
- 3-Piece Chicken
Served with fries or tots$6.30
- BBQ Plate Dinner
Pulled pork BBQ - please select your desired sides.$8.20
- Plate Lunch$9.08
- OUT OF STOCKFriday Lunch PlateOUT OF STOCK$10.49
- OUT OF STOCKVeggie PlateOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKChicken and waffleOUT OF STOCK$10.99
Fresh Salads
Kids
Veggie Choices
A La Carte
Sides
Solo Sides
Appetizers
Chili Cheese Sides
Nachos and Chips
Sauce Cup
Drinks
Fountain and Teas
Water/Ice To Go
Ice Bag
Shakes, Floats, Frosties & Shivers
Classic Shakes
Valentine's Shakes
Premier Shakes
Specialty Shakes
- Around the World Shake
Strawberry, pineapple, chocolate syrup & coconut$4.07+
- Banana Pudding Shake$4.07+
- Blueberry Parfait Shake$4.07+
- Caramel Turtle Shake$4.07+
- Chocolate Extreme (triple threat!)$4.07+
- Lemon Ice Box Shake$4.07+
- Nutella, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Shake$4.07+
- Peanut Butter Lover's Shake$4.07+
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.07+
Floats & Frosties
Shivers
Extreme Sundaes
Ice Cream & Pie
Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones & Cups
Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
Other sweets
- Ice Cream Cake
Ice cream sandwich covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, crushed Butterfinger and Heath bar$5.50
- Strawberry Shortcake
Sponge cake covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and strawberries$5.50
- Bread Pudding$3.49
- Banana Pudding$3.49
- Fried Oreos$3.49
- Buddy Pack of Oreos (10)$9.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Pup Cup Whipped Topping 4 oz$0.50