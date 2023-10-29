Skip to Main content
Shakkar Shakkar
Shakkar Shakkar
Croissant
Pastry
Savory
Croissant
Butter Croissant
$5.75
Pain au Chocolat
$6.00
Almond Croissant
$6.75
Morning Bun
$5.00
Turkey Pesto
$8.00
Biscoff Cube
$6.25
Shakkar Boxes
$4.25
Charcoal Thai Tea
$7.25
Almond Chocolate
$6.75
Out of stock
Sausage Cheese
$8.00
Out of stock
Spinach and mushroom
$7.25
Pastry
Laminated Cinny Roll
$6.00
Chocolate Millionaires Tart
$7.20
Lemon Meringue Tart
$7.20
Seasonal Fruit Tart
$7.20
Sweet Potato Pie
$7.20
Vegan Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$4.20
Snickerdoodle
$4.20
Ginger Molasses Cookie
$4.20
Pumpkin Loaves
$4.25
Almond Lemon Tea Cake
$4.25
Spooky Cookies
$4.25
Savory
Quiche Lorraine
$9.25
Veggie Quiche
$9.25
The Fungi Sando
$12.00
BLT
$10.00
Breakfast Sando
$14.00
Vickie's Chips
$2.49
Bacon Breakfast Sando
$16.00
Shakkar Shakkar Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 672-9255
401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77201
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
