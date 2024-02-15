Shamrock Coffee Pleasant Grove
Hot Signature Espresso Drinks
- Your Lucky Day$4.25
White Chocolate, Toffee, Cookie Dough
- Mocha Mojo$4.25
Chocolate, Caramel
- Good Karma$4.25
White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut
- Like It's Your Birthday$4.25
Cake Batter, White Chocolate
- Irish Charm$4.25
Irish Cream, Hazelnut
- Serendipty$4.25
Almond, Vanilla
- Blonde Roast Dirty Horchata$4.75
Signature Horchata with Blonde Roast Espresso Topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam
Signature Iced/Blended Espresso Drinks
- Iced Your Lucky Day$4.25
White Chocolate, Toffee, Cookie Dough
- Iced Mocha Mojo$4.25
Chocolate, Caramel
- Iced Good Karma$4.25
White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut
- Iced Like It's Your Birthday$4.25
Cake Batter, White Chocolate
- Iced Irish Charm$4.25
Irish Cream, Hazelnut
- Iced Serendipty$4.25
Almond, Vanilla
- Iced Blonde Roast Dirty Horchata$4.75
Signature Horchata with Blonde Roast Espresso Topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam
Regular Hot Menu Drinks
Regular Iced/Blended Menu Drinks
Power Up Energy Coolers
Hot Chai Tea
- Lucky Chai Latte$4.50
Regular or Spiced
- Horchata Chai Tea$4.50
House Made Horchata & Chai
- Cinnamon Roll Chai$4.50
Vanilla, Bown Sugar, Cinnamon
- Cloverfield Chai$4.50
Vanilla, Caramel
- Apple Butter Chai$4.50
Apple, Brown Sugar, Caramel
- Charmed Chai$4.50
Vanilla, White Chocolate
- Blonde Roast Dirty Chai$4.75
Signature Chai Tea with Blonde Roast Espresso Topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam
Iced Chai Tea
- Iced Lucky Chai Latte$4.50
Regular or Spiced
- Iced Horchata Chai Tea$4.50
House Made Horchata & Chai
- Iced Cinnamon Roll Chai$4.50
Vanilla, Bown Sugar, Cinnamon
- Iced Cloverfield Chai$4.50
Vanilla, Caramel
- Iced Apple Butter Chai$4.50
Apple, Brown Sugar, Caramel
- Iced Charmed Chai$4.50
Vanilla, White Chocolate
- Iced Blonde Roast Dirty Chai$4.75
Signature Chai Tea with Blonde Roast Espresso Topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam