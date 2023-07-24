SOP FOOD

Sandwiches & Burgers

Turkey Jalepeno Cheddar Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey breast topped with pickled jalapeno and cheddar cheese on a sandwich roll spread with basil aioli. Served with fries

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Pastrami with provolone cheese, pickles and yellow mustard. Served with Fries

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

Sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and a side of au jus and horseradish sauce. Served with fries

Big Cluck Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast with colw slaw, povolone cheese and remoulade sauce. Served with fries

Pesto Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Toamato, basil and mozzarella with balsamic reduction and basil aioli on Facaccia bread. Served with fries.

Classic Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and 1000 Island dressing. Served with fries.

Three Layer Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Brie, whte cheddar, provolone with tomato and pesto on sourdough bread. Served with fries.

Starters

Shannon's Wings

$13.00

Choose Hot or BBQ and either bone-in or boneless. Served with carrots and celery with a choice of Ranch or Blue cheese on the side

Nacho Mama

$13.00

Chips, jalapeno, tomato, black beans, guacamole, cheese, salsa and soue creme.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

All-Beef chili and cheddar cheese on fries

Loaded Street Fries

$18.00

Mexican spiced fries with Carne asada, jalapenos, cotija cheese, rasdish slices, sour crean and guacamole

Mexican Street Corn

$11.00

Corn tossed with crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with salse and tortilla chips

French Fries

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Pub Favorites

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Beer battered Alaskan Cod with jalapeno tartar sauce. Served with fries.

Crispy Fried Chicken

$21.00

Fried chicken breast, gravy, sour cream mashed potatoes and galic-butter asparagus.

Salads

Hot Wing Salad

$13.00

Boneless Hot wings tossed in lettuce, carrots, tomato and cucumber. Choice of Ranch or blue cheese dressing

Taco Salad

$16.00

Fried Flour Tortilla with black beans, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, mexican cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream and cilantro. Choice of seasoned beef or chicken. Served with a side of salsa.

Something Cliente

Tacos (Three)

$16.00

Shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese. Served with Chips and Salsa

Fish Tacos (Three)

$17.00

Shredded cabbage, garlic, cilantro, chipotle sause. Served with Line, cips and salsa.

Quesadilla with Roasted Poblano

$12.00

Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and roasted poblano pepper. Served with cour cream, chips and salsa.

Chicken/Beef Burrito

$18.00

Rice, black beans, cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with sour cream, chips and salsa. choice of protein

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Sauteed onions and peppers, black beans, rice, guacamole, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream, chips, and salsa.

Breakfast Starters

Avacodo and Corn Toast

$14.00

Avocado smeared on baguette slices topped with mexican street corn, cotija cheese and spices.

Protein Toast

$12.00

Bananas, strawberries, peanut butter, honey and cocao nibs on toast.

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Berries, strawberries, bananas, with peanut butter, honey, granola, and cocao nibs.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Egg, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, chipotle aioli. Served with homestyle potatoes.

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Hamburger, smoked cheddar, bacon, garlic-basil aioli, fried egg with brioche bun. Served with homestyle potatoes.

Breakfast Sweets

French Toast with Berry Compote

$13.00

4 french toasted brioche bread with berry compote and orange zest whip.

Pancakes

Choice of two or three pancake stack. Served with maple syrup and butter.

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Served with maple syrup and whipped cream.

Hangover Remedy

$15.00

Homestyle potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, Sour cream and bacon.

Breakfast Main Plates

ABC Omelet

$15.00

Avacado, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with homestyle potatoes and toast.

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Homestyle potatoes, kilbasa, mixed veggies, shredded cheddar cheese and an egg.

Chicken N Waffle

$15.00

Three battered chicken strips and belgian waffle.

Shrimp N Grits

$15.00

Grits with bacon, chives and cheddar cheese.

Good Morning Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast Southwest Favs

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Three eggs over easy, ranchero sauce, jack-cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro on two corn tortillas. Served with black beans and mexican rice.

Chill-Ah-Key-Les

$12.00

Red sause, cotija cheese, scrambled eggs, cilantro and sour cream. Served with black beans and mexican rice.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Potatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and tomatos. Served with chips and salsa.

Kids

SOP Retail

Men's Tshirt

Women's Tshirt

Hoodie

SOP Gift Card

Game/Fight Ticket

$15.00

CVY FOOD

Shareables

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts with pistachio dukkha. Served with tahini schmear and grilled lemon.

Brie-utiful Crostini

$17.00

Baked brie, pesto and sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, caramelized onions and baguette slices.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Spinach, artichoke and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.

Charcuterie and Cheeseplank

$27.00

Chef selected cheese and charcuterie

Flat Iron Bistro Steak

$29.00

Crusted seasoned 8oz steak, pico dengallo and lemon wedge.

Bistro Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Cheddar cheese sause, poblanos and corkcrew pasta. Crusted with bread crumbs and white truffle pil.

Chz Burger Slider

$5.00

SD. Fries

$8.00

Salads and Soup

Southwestern Caesar Salad

$16.00

Diced Avocado, red pepper, corn, pepitas and cotija cheese topping a heart of romaine with poblano-cilantro dressing.

Surf the Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.

Veggie Bowl

$18.00

Brown Rice, quinoa, tomatoes, mixed veggies, parmesan reggiano with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese and lemon-oregano dressing.

French Onion Soup

$9.00

SD Veggie

$6.00

Pasta and Pountlry

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, capellini pasta, tomato sauce, basil and parmesan cheese.

Crispy Fried Chicken

$23.00

Fried chicken breast, gravy, sour cream mashed potatoes and galic-butter asparagus.

LBC Fried Chicken

$23.00

Meats

Prime Rib

$44.00

Roasted Prime Rib. Served with au jus, horseradish sauce and sour cream mashed potatoes.

Ribeye

$47.00

14oz Ribeye. Served with garlic-butter asparagus and rosemary mash potatoes.

Filet Mignon

$46.00

8oz Steak sauteed with herb-butter. Served with grilled asparagus, rosemary mashed potatoes and peppercorn-brandy sauce.

Butcher's Block

$120.00

8oz each: Filet Mignon, Rib-Eye, Flat Iron. Served with family style: rosemary mashed potatoes and garlic-butter broccoli.

Fish Specialities

Spicy Marmalade Glazed Salmon

$30.00

Served with asparagus and sour cream mashed potatoes

Miso Mahi

$24.00

Miso marinated mahi. Served with lemongrass brown rice and asparagus.

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered Alaskan Cod with jalapeno tartar sauce. Served with fries.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Smoked Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Hamburger, smoked cheddar. pickles. lettuce, tomato, garlic-basil aioli. Served with Fries

Pulled Pork Slider

$15.00

BBQ Pork Sliders with coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and a side of au jus and horseradish sauce. Served with fries

Three Layer Grilled Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Brie, whte cheddar, provolone with tomato and pesto on sourdough bread. Served with fries.

Pesto Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Toamato, basil and mozzarella with balsamic reduction and basil aioli on Facaccia bread. Served with fries.

Brunch

Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$31.00

Served with toast and homestyle potatoes

Three Eggs Any Style

$13.00

Bacon or Sausage. Served with Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Three eggs over easy, ranchero sauce, jack-cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro on two corn tortillas. Served with black beans and mexican rice.

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Two eggs, sliced ham on an English Muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Shimp and Grits

$14.00

Grits with bacon, chives and cheddar cheese.

Avacodo Bread

$12.00

Avocado smeared on baguette slices topped with mexican street corn, cotija cheese and spices.

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Berries, strawberries, bananas, with peanut butter, honey, granola, and cocao nibs.

Chicken and Waffle

$15.00

Three battered chicken strips and belgian waffle. Served with side salad or fruit.

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Beef or veggie burger, fried egg, tomato, and avocado.

Kauai French Toast

$16.00

Brioche churro style, macadamia nut cream and berries.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Pancakes with banana, chocolate chips or blueberries.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Potatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and tomatos. Served with chips and salsa.

SD Toast

$5.00

Grit Plate No Shrimp

$6.00

SD Bacon

$5.00

SD 2 Eggs

$5.00

Dessert

Hot Lava Cake

$8.00

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Buttermilk Cake

$8.00

Bday Cake

Kids

CVY Retail

Men's Tshirt

Women's Tshirt

Hoodie

CVY Gift Card