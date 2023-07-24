Shannon’s 201-209 Pine Avenue
Sandwiches & Burgers
Turkey Jalepeno Cheddar Sandwich
Turkey breast topped with pickled jalapeno and cheddar cheese on a sandwich roll spread with basil aioli. Served with fries
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami with provolone cheese, pickles and yellow mustard. Served with Fries
Prime Rib Sandwich
Sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and a side of au jus and horseradish sauce. Served with fries
Big Cluck Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast with colw slaw, povolone cheese and remoulade sauce. Served with fries
Pesto Caprese Sandwich
Toamato, basil and mozzarella with balsamic reduction and basil aioli on Facaccia bread. Served with fries.
Classic Burger
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and 1000 Island dressing. Served with fries.
Three Layer Grilled Cheese
Brie, whte cheddar, provolone with tomato and pesto on sourdough bread. Served with fries.
Starters
Shannon's Wings
Choose Hot or BBQ and either bone-in or boneless. Served with carrots and celery with a choice of Ranch or Blue cheese on the side
Nacho Mama
Chips, jalapeno, tomato, black beans, guacamole, cheese, salsa and soue creme.
Chili Cheese Fries
All-Beef chili and cheddar cheese on fries
Loaded Street Fries
Mexican spiced fries with Carne asada, jalapenos, cotija cheese, rasdish slices, sour crean and guacamole
Mexican Street Corn
Corn tossed with crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with salse and tortilla chips
French Fries
Chips and Salsa
Pub Favorites
Salads
Hot Wing Salad
Boneless Hot wings tossed in lettuce, carrots, tomato and cucumber. Choice of Ranch or blue cheese dressing
Taco Salad
Fried Flour Tortilla with black beans, mexican rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, mexican cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream and cilantro. Choice of seasoned beef or chicken. Served with a side of salsa.
Something Cliente
Tacos (Three)
Shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese. Served with Chips and Salsa
Fish Tacos (Three)
Shredded cabbage, garlic, cilantro, chipotle sause. Served with Line, cips and salsa.
Quesadilla with Roasted Poblano
Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese and roasted poblano pepper. Served with cour cream, chips and salsa.
Chicken/Beef Burrito
Rice, black beans, cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with sour cream, chips and salsa. choice of protein
Veggie Burrito
Sauteed onions and peppers, black beans, rice, guacamole, and jalapenos. Served with sour cream, chips, and salsa.
Breakfast Starters
Avacodo and Corn Toast
Avocado smeared on baguette slices topped with mexican street corn, cotija cheese and spices.
Protein Toast
Bananas, strawberries, peanut butter, honey and cocao nibs on toast.
Acai Bowl
Berries, strawberries, bananas, with peanut butter, honey, granola, and cocao nibs.
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried Egg, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, chipotle aioli. Served with homestyle potatoes.
Breakfast Burger
Hamburger, smoked cheddar, bacon, garlic-basil aioli, fried egg with brioche bun. Served with homestyle potatoes.
Breakfast Sweets
French Toast with Berry Compote
4 french toasted brioche bread with berry compote and orange zest whip.
Pancakes
Choice of two or three pancake stack. Served with maple syrup and butter.
Belgian Waffle
Served with maple syrup and whipped cream.
Hangover Remedy
Homestyle potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, Sour cream and bacon.
Breakfast Main Plates
ABC Omelet
Avacado, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with homestyle potatoes and toast.
Breakfast Bowl
Homestyle potatoes, kilbasa, mixed veggies, shredded cheddar cheese and an egg.
Chicken N Waffle
Three battered chicken strips and belgian waffle.
Shrimp N Grits
Grits with bacon, chives and cheddar cheese.
Good Morning Breakfast
Breakfast Southwest Favs
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs over easy, ranchero sauce, jack-cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro on two corn tortillas. Served with black beans and mexican rice.
Chill-Ah-Key-Les
Red sause, cotija cheese, scrambled eggs, cilantro and sour cream. Served with black beans and mexican rice.
Breakfast Burrito
Potatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and tomatos. Served with chips and salsa.
Kids
Shareables
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels Sprouts with pistachio dukkha. Served with tahini schmear and grilled lemon.
Brie-utiful Crostini
Baked brie, pesto and sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, caramelized onions and baguette slices.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichoke and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
Charcuterie and Cheeseplank
Chef selected cheese and charcuterie
Flat Iron Bistro Steak
Crusted seasoned 8oz steak, pico dengallo and lemon wedge.
Bistro Mac and Cheese
Cheddar cheese sause, poblanos and corkcrew pasta. Crusted with bread crumbs and white truffle pil.
Chz Burger Slider
SD. Fries
Salads and Soup
Southwestern Caesar Salad
Diced Avocado, red pepper, corn, pepitas and cotija cheese topping a heart of romaine with poblano-cilantro dressing.
Surf the Wedge
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Veggie Bowl
Brown Rice, quinoa, tomatoes, mixed veggies, parmesan reggiano with balsamic vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad
Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese and lemon-oregano dressing.
French Onion Soup
SD Veggie
Pasta and Pountlry
Meats
Prime Rib
Roasted Prime Rib. Served with au jus, horseradish sauce and sour cream mashed potatoes.
Ribeye
14oz Ribeye. Served with garlic-butter asparagus and rosemary mash potatoes.
Filet Mignon
8oz Steak sauteed with herb-butter. Served with grilled asparagus, rosemary mashed potatoes and peppercorn-brandy sauce.
Butcher's Block
8oz each: Filet Mignon, Rib-Eye, Flat Iron. Served with family style: rosemary mashed potatoes and garlic-butter broccoli.
Fish Specialities
Burgers and Sandwiches
Smoked Cheddar Burger
Hamburger, smoked cheddar. pickles. lettuce, tomato, garlic-basil aioli. Served with Fries
Pulled Pork Slider
BBQ Pork Sliders with coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Brunch
Ribeye Steak and Eggs
Served with toast and homestyle potatoes
Three Eggs Any Style
Bacon or Sausage. Served with Toast
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs over easy, ranchero sauce, jack-cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro on two corn tortillas. Served with black beans and mexican rice.
Eggs Benedict
Two eggs, sliced ham on an English Muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Shimp and Grits
Grits with bacon, chives and cheddar cheese.
Avacodo Bread
Avocado smeared on baguette slices topped with mexican street corn, cotija cheese and spices.
Acai Bowl
Berries, strawberries, bananas, with peanut butter, honey, granola, and cocao nibs.
Chicken and Waffle
Three battered chicken strips and belgian waffle. Served with side salad or fruit.
Breakfast Burger
Beef or veggie burger, fried egg, tomato, and avocado.
Kauai French Toast
Brioche churro style, macadamia nut cream and berries.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Pancakes with banana, chocolate chips or blueberries.
Breakfast Burrito
Potatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and tomatos. Served with chips and salsa.