Shannon's Pub & Grille 4401 Annapolis Rd
Food
Soups
Starters
- Nachos$14.00
Crispy tortilla chips with jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions and green peppers, topped with melted cheddar cheese
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$15.00
House cut fries topped with Applewood smoked bacon & melted cheddar cheese
- Quesadillas$14.00
Crispy grilled tortilla filled with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, onions, green peppers & diced tomatoes served with sour cream & salsa
- Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
Fried golden brown & served with marinara sauce
- Potato Skins$15.00
Fried crispy, topped with bacon & melted cheddar cheese, served with sour cream
- Chesapeake Steak Fries$24.00
Topped with our signature crab dip & a dusting of Old Bay
- Crab Pretzel$24.00
Baked soft pretzel, topped with creamy lump crab dip, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses finished with Old Bay
- Crab Dip$24.00
Steaming crock of our classic crab dip served with toasted pita bread
- Pretzel Sticks$14.00
Freshly baked pretzel sticks, served with nacho cheese dipping sauce
- Steamed Shrimp$18.00
Large gulf shrimp steamed to perfection with onions & Old Bay, served with lemon & cocktail sauce add potatoes $1
Salads
- Shannon’s Garden Salad$15.00
Crisp salad greens with tomato wedges, pepperoncini peppers, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese with choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with herb croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
- Caprese Salad$18.00
- Greek Salad$17.00
Crisp salad greens with tomato wedges, pepperoncini peppers, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, Feta cheese & Kalamata olives
Dippers
- Jumbo Chicken Tenders$15.00
Five hand breaded tenders, fried golden brown
- Wings$15.00
Jumbo wings baked, then fried to perfection
- Shannon's Sampler$24.00
4 wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 2 chicken tenders, & 2 potato skins (no substitutions)
- Hots & Tots$17.00
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, served with tater tots
- Jumbo Gulf Shrimp$22.00
Breaded and fried to a golden brown
- Blackend Steak Bites$22.00
Grilled to your liking
- Jerk Chicken Tenders$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Tenders$15.00
Shannon's Specialties
Handhelds
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Buffalo sauce & Bleu cheese dressing
- Cheesesteak Panini$16.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
- Chicken Salad$15.00
Gulf Shrimp tossed with our Old Bay sauce
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
- Classic Club$18.00
Triple decker with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese with your choice of Virginia baked ham or roasted turkey
- Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, fried or broiled
- Fish Sandwich$16.00
- Gyro$16.00
Choice of lamb or marinated chicken breast served with diced tomatoes & red onions, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce
- Italian Coldcut$12.00
- Marinated Chicken Breast$16.00
Boneless chicken breast served grilled, Jerk or Cajun Style
- Philly Steak$15.00
8 oz. sliced sirloin with fried onions & green peppers
- Reuben$16.00
Corned beef or roasted turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread
- Shrimp Salad$20.00
Gulf Shrimp tossed with our Old Bay sauce
- Shrimp/Crabcake$22.00
- Soft Crab Sand$25.00
Burgers
Pizza & Strombolis
- Bourbon Pizza$26.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with chopped breaded chicken, barbeque sauce, bacon & mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Pizza$26.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with mozzarella cheese, chopped breaded chicken, hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
- Buffalo Stromboli$20.00
breaded chicken breast with a blend of cheeses served with marinara sauce
- BYO Pizza$20.00
- Cheese Pizza$20.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Cheesesteak Stromboli$20.00
Sliced Sirloin Steak with onions, green peppers and a blend of cheeses served with marinara sauce
- Chesapeake Pizza$38.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with our famous crab dip and jumbo lump crabmeat
- Hawaiian Pizza$25.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes
- Meat Lovers Pizza$28.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage and bacon
- Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
- Pepperoni Stromboli$20.00
- Shrimp Casino$28.00
- Taco Pizza$26.00
- Veggie Pizza$25.00
Our fresh dough crust topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes
Pasta
- Penne Ala Vodka$16.00
Penne pasta in a red vodka sauce, tossed with sauteed chicken or shrimp
- Cajun Alfredo Broccoli$17.00
Sauteed chicken or shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with broccoli over pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Breaded chicken baked with homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over pasta
- Shrimp Parmesan$28.00
Breaded shrimp baked with homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over pasta
- Fettuccine Chicken Broccoli$26.00
Sauteed chicken breast in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with broccoli over fettuccine noodles
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$35.00
Shrimp, crabmeat, mussels, clams & cherry tomatoes in a spicy red wine sauce over pasta
- Penne ala Vodka with Shrimp & Crab$32.00
Penne pasta in a red vodka sauce, tossed with sauteed shrimp & topped with crabmeat
- Steak & Shrimp Cajun Alfredo$32.00
Bistro steak & shrimp sauteed with broccoli & cherry tomatoes, tossed in alfredo sauce over fettucine
Sides
- Side Salad$8.00
- Side Caesar$8.00
- Xtra Dressing$0.75
- Spinach$5.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Steak Fries$5.00
- Side Tater Tots$5.00
- Side Rice$5.00
- Quart Ranch$10.00
- Side Potato Chips$5.00
- Side Onion Rings$5.00
- Side Mixed Veggies$5.00
- Side Mash Pot$5.00
- Side Bake Pot$5.00
- Side Broccoli$5.00
- Side Butter Noodles$6.00
- Side Cole Slaw$5.00
- Side Corn$5.00
- Side Garlic Bread$5.00
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Side Green Beans$5.00
Desserts
Bar
NA Beverage
Package Goods
- 6pk Amstel Lite$14.00
- 6pk Angry Orchard$14.00
- 6pk Blue Moon$12.00
- 6pk Bud Light$10.00
- 6pk Budweiser$10.00
- 6pk Coors Light$10.00
- 6pk Corona$14.00
- 6pk Corona Light$14.00
- 6pk Corona Premier$14.00
- 6pk Heineken$14.00
- 6pk High Noon$18.00
- 6pk Landshark$14.00
- 6pk Mich Ultra$10.00
- 6pk Miller Light$10.00
- 6pk Modelo$14.00
- 6pk Natty Boh$10.00
- 6pk Natural Light$10.00
- 6pk Smirnoff$14.00
- 6pk Stella$14.00
- 6pk Twisted Tea$12.00
- 6pk White Claw$14.00
- 6pk Yuengling$12.00
- 6pk Yuengling Flight$12.00