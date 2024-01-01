Shantytown
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$9.50
Garlic Parmesan, barbecue, buffalo, Cajun, teriyaki or plain
- Chicken Fingers$8.00
Or try them tossed in buffalo sauce and served with bleu cheese
- Beef Nachos$10.25
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, onions and jalapeño peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Nachos$10.25
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, onions and jalapeño peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Beef Quesadillas$10.25
A flour tortilla folded and filled with melted cheese, jalapeños, diced onions, tomatoes and sprinkled with black olives
- Chicken Quesadillas$10.25
A flour tortilla folded and filled with melted cheese, jalapeños, diced onions, tomatoes and sprinkled with black olives
- French Fries$5.25
- Onion Rings$6.50
- Cheese Curds$8.25
- Battered Mushrooms$8.25
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.50
- Loaded Fries$7.50
- Loaded Tater Tots$7.50
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.00
- Smack-Yums$6.00
- Pretzel Sticks$4.50
- Frickles$5.00
Chicken Sandwiches
- Plain Chicken$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Barbecue Chicken$8.75
- Buffalo Chicken$9.25
Served with bleu cheese dressing
- Cajun Chicken$9.00
Cajun seasoning & seasoned sour cream
- Chicken BLT$9.75
Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and served with a side of 1000 island dressing
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$10.00
Layered with ham and melted Swiss cheese
- Teriyaki$10.25
Mushrooms, onions and peppers smothered in teriyaki glaze & melted Swiss
- Chicken Shanty$10.50
Burgers
- Burger$7.25
- Cheeseburger$7.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.25
Swiss, cheddar, American, mozzarella, or pepper cheese
- Bailey$8.25
Sliced green olives and sour cream
- Chili Cheeseburger$8.75
Homemade chili, shredded cheese, onions and sour cream
- Cool Ranch$8.00
Fresh raw mushrooms and ranch dressing
- Mexican$9.25
Seasoned sour cream, melted pepper cheese & sliced jalapeños
- Outback$9.50
Tender cactus, green salsa and pepper cheese
- Patty Melt$8.50
Sautéed onions, both American and swiss cheeses served on grilled rye
- Pepper$8.75
Pepper cheese, sautéed bell peppers and seasoned with cracked pepper
- Breakfast Burger$9.75
Fried egg, pepper jack cheese, and ham
- Shanty$9.50
Both cheddar and swiss cheese, guacamole and crisp bacon make this burger worthy of our home
- Shroom$8.50
Sautéed mushrooms and your choice of cheese
- Veggie$9.50
Black bean, brown rice and corn are just a few of ingredients for an alternative to the traditional burger. Served California style
- Special Burger$9.75
Sandwiches
- BLT$7.50
- Clubhouse$9.75
A toasted triple-decker with turkey, ham, bacon, American & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Shantyclub$9.75
The same triple-decker club with 1000 island dressing in place of mayo
- Fish Sandwich$8.75
A breaded cod fillet served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce
- French Dip$8.50
Sliced roast beef on a mini french roll served with au jus
- Grilled Cheese$5.75
American and Swiss cheese on your choice of white, wheat or rye
- Philly Beef$10.50
Sliced roast beef topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese
- Pork Tenderloin$8.25
Lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Rachel$9.25
Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
- Reuben$9.25
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
- Steak Sandwich$9.25
5 - ounce steak is served open faced on toast
- Walleye Fish Sandwich$10.75
A breaded fish served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce
- special chix melt$9.50
Platters
- Fish and Chips$10.25
Two breaded cod fillets served with french fries
- Shrimp Platter$11.00
Eight breaded shrimp served with french fries, coleslaw, toast and cocktail or tartar sauce
- Walleye Platter$15.00
Two breaded fish served with french fries
- Steak Platter$15.00
8 oz steak served with french fries or tots, coleslaw, toast
On the Lighter Side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
- Steak Wrap$10.50
- Club Wrap$10.00
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.50
- Bowl Soup of the Day$5.50
Bowl with a breadstick
- Cup Homemade Chili$5.25
Bowl with a breadstick
- Bowl Homemade Chili$6.25
Bowl with a breadstick
- Chef Salad$9.00
Ham, turkey, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, egg & croutons. Served with a breadstick
- Side Salad$4.75
A small salad topped with tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons
- Taco Salad$10.25
Seasoned beef or chicken in our fresh tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, shredded cheese and jalapeño peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream. $10.25 *add $1.00 guacamole
- Soup and Salad$7.00
A cup of soup side salad and your choice of dressing
- Soup and 1/2 Sandwich$7.50
A cup of soup served with your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef or corned beef with lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye
- Soup and a Whole Sandwich$8.50
Grilled cheese is also available for the whole sandwich combo
- Salad and 1/2 Sandwich$7.75
- Whole Sandwich with Chips$7.50
- bowl and 1\2sandwich$8.50