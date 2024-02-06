Share Away 448 Cayuga Road
FOOD
Salads
Sliders
- Slider Lunch Combo$16.95
Choice of (2) sliders served with small fries and your choice of apple walnut or chopped romaine salad
- Classic Sliders$15.95
(3) Ground ribeye, bacon, white cheddar, pickled jalapeños
- Steakburger Sliders$15.95
(3) Ground ribeye, white cheddar, steakhouse dijon, pickles
- Bison Sliders$16.95
(3) Blueberry BBQ, goat cheese, onion jam
- Impossible Sliders$16.95
(3) Tomato chili jam, charred scallions
Tacos
- Taco Lunch Combo$16.95
Choice of (1) large taco served with small fries and your choice of apple walnut or chopped romaine salad
- Crispy Mahi Tacos$16.95
(2) Battered mahi, guacamole, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro lime crema
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.95
(2) Cajun grilled shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, cabbage, sriracha aioli
- Spicy Pad Thai Tacos$15.95
(2) Spicy slow cooked chicken, peanut sauce, red cabbage, scallions, wonton
- Philly Cheesesteak Tacos$15.95
(2) Shaved sirloin, mozzarella, sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeno mayo
- Falafel Tacos$15.95
(2) Falafel, cabbage, red pepper chimichurri
Flatbread
BEVERAGES
Soda
- Poland Springs Water (20oz)$2.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16.9oz)$3.00
- Coca Cola (16.9oz)$3.00
- Diet Coke (16.9oz)$3.00
- Sprite (16.9oz)$3.00
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale (16.9oz)$3.00
- A & W Root Beer (16.9oz)$3.00
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea (16.9oz)$3.00
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea (16.9oz)$3.00
- Gatorade Orange (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade Lemon Lime (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade Fruit Punch (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade Glacier Freeze (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade Arctic Blitz (20oz)$3.00
- Gatorade Glacier Cherry (20oz)$3.00
Share Away 448 Cayuga Road Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 631-2400
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM