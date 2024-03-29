Sharkies Bar & Grill 1307 W Jefferson Ave
Appetizers
- Nachos$11.99
Cheese, jalapeños, olives, tomatoes, bacon crumbles, and shredded mozzarella
- Golden Fried Calamari$14.00
- Quesadilla$13.99
- Cheese Sticks$9.99
- Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers$9.95
- Fried Pickles$9.99
- Boudain Balls$9.99
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
- Chips & Queso$6.99
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
- Frog Legs$13.99
- Loaded Fries$8.99
- Double Loaded Fries$14.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
- Alligator Bites$14.99
- Shrimp Jammers$10.99
- Hush Puppies$4.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Basket Of Chips$2.99
- 12 Raw Oysters$15.99
- 12 Fried Oysters$15.99
Salads
- Chef Salad$13.99
Ham, turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, & croutons
- Sharkies Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and bacon crumbles
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Mixed lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
- Small Garden Salad$3.99
- Large Garden Salad$8.99
Baskets
- Top Hand Burger$15.99
1/2 lb Angus beef patty, apple wood bacon, and pepper Jack cheese topped with fried egg
- Big Jetty$15.99
1/2 lb Angus beef patty, applewood bacon, and thick slice of cream cheese topped with jalapeños
- Hamburger$11.99
1/2 lb angus beef patty
- Cheese Burger$12.99
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.99
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Topped with grilled onions & peppers, pepper Jack, shredded mozzarella, and au jus dip
- Fish Basket$19.99
- Shrimp Basket$19.99
- Oyster Basket$19.99
- Poboys$16.99
Seasonal
- BYOF$14.99
Chicken
Steaks (Sat @ 6pm)
Boils (Fri @ 6pm)
Wings
Drinks
Misc
- Togo Box/Cup$0.25
- Ranch$0.25
- 1000$0.25
- French$0.25
- HoneyM$0.25
- Balsamic$0.25
- Bluecheese$0.25
- Italian$0.25
- Caeser$0.25
- Tartar$0.50
- Red Sauce$0.50
- Side Of Jalapeno$0.99
- Side Of Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side Of BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Of Pickles$0.50
- Side Of Lemons$0.25
- Side Of Limes$0.25
- Orange Slice$0.50
- Side Of Gravy$0.75
- Small Salsa$0.50
- Sharkie Seasoning$5.99
- extra Agu$0.50
Sharkies Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(361) 983-2200
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM