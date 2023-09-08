Shatila Bakery - Dearborn Hts. Shatila Dearborn Heights
FOOD
Baklava
Baklava Pistachio
$20.50+
Baklava Walnut
$15.50+
Baklava Almond
$1.10+
Ballourie
$21.50+
Basma
$21.50+
Burma
$32.00+
Bird Nest
$21.50+
Fingers
$15.50+
Mini Roses
$15.50+
Mixed Pastry Tray
$17.50+
Osmaliye with Nuts (per piece)
$1.50
Dozen baklawa mixed
$12.00
Fillo dough
$5.00
Sugar free baklava piece
$1.25
Shredded dough
$6.00
Burma fingers pistachio
$2.50
Burma fingers walnut
$2.00
lotus fingers
$1.75
oreo fingers
$1.75
pistachio fingers nutella
$2.00
cocoa baklawa
$4.00
pistachio roses
$2.50
walnut roses
$2.00
farashi baklawa
$1.50
toufi caramel
$2.00
Signature Box
$29.95
Half Elegant Gold Box
$25.00
Full Elegant Gold Box
$41.00
Small Mixed Pastry Tin
$23.50
Large Mixed Pastry Tin
$40.50
Regular Cakes
Wholesale Menu
Wholesale Baklava
Baklava Pistachio Full
$37.00
Baklava Pistachio Half
$20.00
Baklava Walnut Full
$29.00
Baklava Walnut Half
$15.00
Ballourie Full
$40.50
Ballourie Half
$21.00
Basma Full
$40.50
Basma Half
$21.00
Birdnest Full
$38.00
Birdnest Half
$21.00
Fingers/Mini Roses Full
$29.00
Fingers/Mini Roses Half
$15.00
Mixed Pastry Full
$32.95
Mixed Pastry Half
$17.00
Burma half
$31.50
Burma full
$63.00
Wholesale Meshabak
Wholesale Knafee
Shatila Bakery - Dearborn Hts. Shatila Dearborn Heights Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 618-1824
Open now • Closes at 9PM