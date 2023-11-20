Shattering Cuisine 340 Misty Creek Dr
Brunch
- Original BK Bowl$10.50
grits, eggs, cheese & bacon
- Meaty BK Bowl$11.50
3 meats, grits, eggs, cheese & bacon
- Cajun BK Bowl$12.50
Hot smoke sausage, hot link, hot Italian sausage, grits, eggs, cheese & bacon ,
- Fish BK Bowl$12.75
grilled or fried fish, grits, eggs, cheese & bacon
- Shrimp BK Bowl$13.50
grilled or fried shrimp, grits, eggs, cheese & bacon
- Seafood BK Bowl$14.00
crawfish, shrimp, fish, grits, eggs, cheese & bacon
- Simple BK Plate$11.50
grits, eggs, 1 meat comes with toast or grilled biscuit
- Porkchop BK Plate$10.50+
grilled or fried porkchop, grits, eggs, comes with toast or grilled biscuit
- Da Stack BK Plate$12.50
3 meats, grits, eggs, 1 meat comes with toast or grilled biscuit
- Chicken & Waffles BK Plate$14.50+
5 wings tossed or battered, 8 triangle waffles, strawberries, strawberries drizzle & powder sugar
- Original Omelet$10.50
just cheese & eggs
- Meaty Omelet$10.50
3 meats, egg & cheese
- Cajun Omelet$10.50
3 spicy meats, egg & cheese
- Shrimp Omelet$10.50
grilled shrimp, egg & cheese
- Seafood Omelet$10.50
shrimp, crawfish, egg & cheese
- Cajun Breakfast Potato$2.50+
- Hashbrown$4.50+
- (2) Pancake$4.50
- Grilled Biscuit$1.50
- Toast$1.50
- (4 halves) French Toast$5.50
- Grits$2.50+
- Tots$2.50
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.50+
Grilled Texas Toast, Eggs, Cheese & meat of your choice