Shawarma and Grill 438 West Diversey Parkway
platter
Two Skewers marinated Chicken Breast Served with Rice, Salad, Hummus, and Pita bread
Two Skewers marinated Beef Tender Served with Rice, Salad, Onion, Hummus, and Pita bread
Ground Sirloin Beef & Lamb with parsley & onion Served with Rice, Salad, Hummus, and Pita bread
Beef kabob, kufta kabob, Chicken Kabob & Chicken shawarma Served with Rice, Salad, Hummus, and Pita bread
Thinly sliced chicken cooked on a slow rotisserie Served with Rice, Salad, Hummus, and Pita bread
Thinly sliced beef & lamb, cooked on a slow rotisserie Served with Rice, Salad, Onion, Hummus, and Pita bread
Chicken Shawarma & Beef Shawarma Served with Rice, Salad, Onion, Hummus, and Pita bread
Shaved roast Lamb & Beef Served with onions, tomatoes, & Homemade Tzatziki sauce, Rice, Salad, Hummus, and Pita bread
3 Falafels, 3 Grape Leaves, Hummus, Tabouleh Salad & Jerusalem salad, Served with Pita bread
salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black olives & Feta Cheese
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black olives & Feta Cheese with Chicken Shawarma
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black olives & Feta Cheese with beef Shawarma
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black olives & Feta Cheese with Gyro
Diced tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley & Lemon
Diced tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Tahini sauce & Lemon
Fresh chopped Parsley, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Served with Lemon
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Black olives & Pita Chips
sandwiches
Fried Ground chickpeas with parsley, onion & garlic Served with hummus, tahini salad & pickles
Thinly sliced chicken cooked on a slow rotisserie, Served with tomatoes, pickles & Garlic sauce
Thinly sliced beef & lamb, cooked on a slow rotisserie, Served with tomatoes, pickles, Onion & Tahini sauce
Ground Sirloin Beef & Lamb with parsley & onion Served with pickle, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions & Tahini sauce
Shaved roast Lamb & Beef with onions, tomatoes, & Homemade Tzatziki sauce
sides
Fried Ground chickpeas with parsley & onions, Served with Tahini & Hot Sauce
Blend of chickpeas with Tahini sauce lemon & salt, Served with Pita Bread
Baked Eggplant blended with Tahini sauce & lemon, Served with Pita Bread
Homemade lentil soup with onions & spices, Served with Lemon
Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, onions & Olive Oil