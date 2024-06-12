Shawarma Hazard
# 1 SHAWARMA CLASSICS
- Chicken Shawarma Classic
Marinated grilled chicken shawarma, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Fries and Creamy garlic sauce, Wrapped in a Arabic Pita bread.$10.00
- Beef Shawarma Classic
Thinly sliced marinated grilled Beef with Lettuce, Pickles, Sumac onions, Parsley, Tomato & Tahini sauce in Arabic Pita Bread,$10.00
- Gyro Classic
Gyro ,Hummus, Lettuce, Sumac Onions Parsley, Tomato & Tahini sauce in Arabic Pita bread.$10.00
- Falafel Classic
Falafel, Hummus, Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Tahini sauce in Arabic Pita bread.$10.00
# 2 SHAWARMA BITES
- Chicken Shawarma Bites
Marinated Grilled Chicken Fries & Creamy Garlic sauce - On the side (Pickles & Creamy Garlic Dip ) In Grilled Tortilla Bread$12.00
- Beef Shawarma Bites
Marinated Grilled Beef, Sumac Onions & Parsley and Tahini sauce- on the side ( Pickles & Tahini Dip ) In Grilled Tortilla Bread$12.00
- Gyro Bites
Gyro, Sumac Onions & Parsley and Tahini sauce- On the side ( Pickles & Tahini Dip) In Grilled Tortilla Bread$12.00
- Falafel Bites
Falafel, Hummus, Fries &Tahini Sauce- On the side (Pickles & Tahini Dip )In Grilled Tortilla Bread$12.00
# 3 SHAWARMA SUBS
- Chicken Shawarma Sub
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Pickles, Fries & Creamy Garlic sauce in Hoagie bread.$12.00
- Beef Shawarma Sub
Marinated Grilled Beef Hummus, Pickles, Sumac Onions Parsley, Tomato & Tahini sauce$12.00
- Gyro Sub
Gyro , Hummus, Tomato, Sumac Onions Parsley & Tahini sauce$12.00
- Falafel Sub
Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce ,Tomato, Pickles, Fries & Tahini sauce$12.00
# 4 SHWARMA CHEESESTEAK
- Chicken Shawarma Cheese Steak
Marinated Grilled Chicken Shawarma, Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper, American Swiss Cheese & Mayo. In Hoagie Bread.$13.00
- Beef Shawarma Cheese Steak
Marinated Grilled Beef Shawarma, Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper, American Swiss Cheese & Mayo. In Hoagie Bread.$13.00
- Gyro Cheese Steak
Gyro , Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper, American Swiss Cheese & Mayo. In Hoagie Bread.$13.00
# 5 SHAWARMA BURGERS
- Chicken Shawarma Burger
Marinated Grilled Chicken Shawarma, American Swiss Cheese, Lettuce ,Pickles, and Creamy Garlic sauce in Brioche Burger Bun$13.00
- Beef Shawarma Burger
Marinated Beef Shawarma, American Swiss Cheese, Lettuce ,Pickles, Tomato, Sumac onions & Tahini Sauce. In Brioche Burger Bun$13.00
- Gyro Burger
Gyro Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta cheese , Sumac onions parsley & Tahini sauce . In Brioche Burger bun$13.00
- Falafel Burger
FALAFEL, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Tahini sauce. In Brioche Burger Bun$13.00
# 6 SHAWARMA SLIDERS
- 2 Sliders Chicken
Marinated Grilled Chicken Shawarma, Pickles & Creamy Garlic sauce. In Mini Bun$7.00
- 2 Sliders Beef
Marinated Grilled Beef Shawarma Sumac onions parsley & Tahini sauce. In Mini Bun$7.00
- 2 Sliders Gyro
Gyro, Sumac onions parsley & Tahini sauce. In Mini Bun$7.00
- 2 Sliders Falafel
Falafel, Hummus, Pickles & Tahini sauce$7.00
- 4 Sliders Chicken Shawarma
Marinated Grilled Chicken Shawarma, Pickles & Creamy Garlic sauce$12.00
- 4 Sliders Beef Shawarma
Marinated Grilled Beef Shawarma, Sumac onions parsley & Tahini sauce. In Mini Burger Bun,$12.00
- 4 Sliders Gyro
Gyro, Sumac onions parsley & Tahini sauce. In Mini Bun$12.00
- 4 Sliders Falafel$12.00
# 7 SHAWARMA BOWLS
- BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
Choose your Proteins ( Chicken, Beef, Gyro, Falafel ) Choose your 3 Veggies Choose your topping Sauce$13.00
- Chicken Shawarma & Potato Bowl
Marinated Grilled Chicken Shawarma, Potato crispy cubes, Shredded Lettuce, Crispy bread topped with your choice of Creamy Garlic or Tahini sauce$13.00
- Beef Shawarma & Potato Bowl
Marinated Grilled Beef, Potato Crispy cubes, Lettuce, Crispy bread topped with your choice of Creamy Garlic or Tahini sauce. In 38oz bowl.$13.00
- Gyro Shawarma & Potato Bowl
Gyro, Potato crispy cubes, Shredded Lettuce, Crispy bread topped with your choice of Creamy Garlic or Tahini Sauce. In 38oz Bowl.$13.00
- Falafel & Potato Bowl
Falafel, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato ,Potato Crispy Cubes, Crispy bread & Tahini sauce. In 38oz Bowl.$13.00
- Chicken Rice Bowl
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Rice ,Crispy bread topped with your choice of creamy garlic or Tahini sauce$13.00
- Beef Rice Bowl
Marinated Grilled Beef, Rice ,Crispy bread topped with your choice of Creamy Garlic or Tahini sauce. In 38oz Bowl$13.00
- Gyro Rice Bowl
Grilled Gyro, Rice , Crispy bread topped with your choice of Creamy Garlic or Tahini sauce. In 38 oz Bowl.$13.00
- Falafel Rice Bowl
Falafel, Rice ,Crispy bread topped with your choice of Creamy Garlic or Tahini sauce. In 38oz Bowl.$13.00
HUMMS
- Small Hummus$6.00
- Large Hummus$12.00
- Chicken Shawarma over Hummus
Marinated Grilled Chicken Shawarma over Hummus served with Pita bread.$9.00
- Beef Shawarma over Hummus
Marinated Grilled Beef Shawarma over Hummus served with Pita bread.$9.00
- Gyro Shawarma over Hummus
Grilled Gyro Shawarma over Hummus served with Pita bread.$9.00
SALADS
- Small Salad
Mix of Fresh ( Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Sumac Onion Parsley, Crispy Bread ) with House Dressing on side.$4.00
- Large Salad
Fresh Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Sumac Onion Parsley, Crispy Bread with House Dressing on side.$7.00
- Small Chicken Shawarma Salad$7.00
- Large Chicken Shawarma Salad$12.00
- Small Beef Shawarma Salad$7.00
- Large Beef Shawarma Salad$12.00
- Small Gyro Shawarma Salad$7.00
- Large Gyro Shawarma Salad$12.00
SIDES & EXTRA
- Seasoned Fries$4.00
- Small Side Basmati Rice$4.00
- Large Side Basmati Rice$7.00
- Arabic Pita Bread$0.75
- Crispy Pita Bread
Deep Fried Crunchy Crispy Arabic Pita Bread$2.00
- Falafel Balls$0.75
- Side Meat$7.00
- Extra Veggie$0.50
- American Swiss Cheese$0.75
- Feta Cheese$0.75
- Creamy Garlic Sauce$0.50
- Tahini Sauce$0.50
- Spicy Garlic Sauce$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Chipotle Sauce$0.50
- Ketchup