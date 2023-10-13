Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Freshly Homemade Falafels wrapped in choice of bread with Parsley, Tomato, Pickled Cucumber, Pickled Turnip and Tahini Sauce

Gyro Greek Pita Wrap

$9.99

Freshly Grilled & Sliced Gyro Stripes On Greek Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Original Tzatziki Sauce

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Premium Beef Shawarma filling with Onion, Fresh Parsley, Tomato, Pickle and Tahini Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Premium Grilled Chicken Filling with Pickle, Fries and Garlic Sauce

Bowls

Shawarma Rice Bowl

$11.99

Choice of Chicken / Beef / Gyro on Zafrani Yellow Rice with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber with Choice of Sauces

Shawarma Salad Bowl

$10.99

Greek Salad Topped with Choice of Meat and Sauces

Falafel Rice Bowl

$9.99

Zafrani Yellow Rice Topped with Homemade Falafel with onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and choice of sauces

Shawarma on Hummus Bowl

$9.99

Choice of Chicken or Beef Over Hummer with Olive Oil, Seasoning serviced with Greek Pita

Drinks

Tea Bottle

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.99

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Kids

Tenders & Fries

$6.99

5 Chicken Tenders + Fries and Kids Juice

Meat & Rice

$7.99

Zafrani Yellow Rice + Choice of Chicken/Beef/Gyro and Kids Juice

Desserts

Walnut Baklawa

$1.99

Pistachios Baklawa

$1.99

Sides

Zingy Cauliflower

$3.99

Pita Bread

$0.99

Mixed Veg Pickle

$2.99

Hummus

$2.99

Spicy Hummus

$2.99

Baba Ganush

$3.99

3 Falafel

$4.00

6 Falafel

$6.00

12 Falafel

$10.00

Greek Salad

$4.99

French Fries

$1.99

Zafrani Yellow Rice

$1.99

Junction Potato

$3.99

Pita Chips

$2.99

Cajun Fries

$2.99

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Red Junction Sauce

$0.50

Tandoori Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Junction Sauce

$0.50

Ziki Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Ziki Sauce

$0.50

Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Chili Sauce

$0.50

Additional Items

Extra Meat

$3.99

Make it Combo

$2.99

Extra Greek Pita

$0.99

Extra Rice

$1.99

Meat By The Pound

$24.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Platters

Wrap Platters

$13.99

Rice Platter

$13.99

Build Your Own

Lavash Wrap

$12.99

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Salad Bowl

$12.99