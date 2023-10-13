Shawarma Junction - Irving TX
Wraps
Falafel Wrap
$7.99
Freshly Homemade Falafels wrapped in choice of bread with Parsley, Tomato, Pickled Cucumber, Pickled Turnip and Tahini Sauce
Gyro Greek Pita Wrap
$9.99
Freshly Grilled & Sliced Gyro Stripes On Greek Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Original Tzatziki Sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap
$9.99
Premium Beef Shawarma filling with Onion, Fresh Parsley, Tomato, Pickle and Tahini Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$8.99
Premium Grilled Chicken Filling with Pickle, Fries and Garlic Sauce
Bowls
Shawarma Rice Bowl
$11.99
Choice of Chicken / Beef / Gyro on Zafrani Yellow Rice with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber with Choice of Sauces
Shawarma Salad Bowl
$10.99
Greek Salad Topped with Choice of Meat and Sauces
Falafel Rice Bowl
$9.99
Zafrani Yellow Rice Topped with Homemade Falafel with onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and choice of sauces
Shawarma on Hummus Bowl
$9.99
Choice of Chicken or Beef Over Hummer with Olive Oil, Seasoning serviced with Greek Pita
Shawarma Junction - Irving TX Location and Ordering Hours
(469) 312-2208
Closed