Shawn O'Donnell's Butte
Pick Up Menu Everett
Traditional Irish Favorites
- Shepherd's Pie Boxty (New)$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, onions, Irish white cheddar cheese, served inside a traditional Irish potato pancake, topped with pan gravy, seasonal vegetables on side.
- Corned Beef Reuben Boxty (New)$18.99
Family recipe corned beef, Havarti, sauerkraut, secret sauce, served inside a traditional Irish potato pancake, served with seasonal vegetables on the side.
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.99
Tender chicken breast, peas, carrots, celery, pearl onions and creamy gravy between a home baked puff pastry.
- Irish Beef Stew$19.59
Braised beef, carrots, parsnips, celery, onion, thick broth, topped with colcannon mashed potatoes
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.99
Corned beef slow cooked in Guinness and secret spices. Served traditionally with juicy cabbage, colcannon potatoes, and side of horseradish sauce.
- Irish Whiskey Mac n' Cheese$19.99
A brilliant combination of macaroni noodles, red onion, and our famous corned beef drowned in a Dubliner cheese and whiskey cream sauce.
- Bangers and Mash$20.99
Irish sausages, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, market vegetables
- Shepherd's Pie$19.59
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese
- Dublin Broil$22.99
Marinated flank steak, flame-broiled and served traditionally in a thin cross-sliced cut. Broiled to order and served with colcannon mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
- Northwest Salmon (GF)$22.99
Wild caught northwest salmon, topped with herb butter, served with colcannon mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Famous Fish n' Chips
- 3 piece Fish n' Chips$17.99
Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
- 4 piece Fish n' Chips$20.59
Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
Gourmet Burgers
- Gorgonzola BBQ Burger$17.99
Gorgonzola cheese, scratch BBQ sauce, whiskey caramelized onions, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, ranch, pretzel bun Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.99
Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
- Rasher Bacon Burger$17.99
Angus Beef, rasher Irish bacon, Dubliner cheese, fried egg, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, pretzel bun. Served with gourmet fries.
- Guacamole Bacon Burger$17.59
Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, house guacamole, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a pretzel bun. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
- Pub Burger$14.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, secret sauce served on a pretzel bun. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Reuben Sandwich$16.99
Our family recipe corned beef, secret sauce, Havarti cheese, and plenty of sauerkraut piled high on marbled rye. Served with French fries.
- Prime Rib Dip$19.99
Finely sliced prime rib, caramelized onion, havarti, toasted French roll, au jus. Served with French fries.
- Dubliner Toastie Sandwich$16.99
Turkey, dubliner cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, secret sauce on grilled French bread. Served with French fries.
- Monte Cristo Sandwich$17.59
Turkey, Irish rasher bacon, cheddar, havarti , egg battered French bread, raspberry jam. Served with French fries.
- Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap$16.99
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa tortilla. Served with gourmet fries.
- Blackened Salmon Caesar Wrap$18.99
Blackened salmon, power greens, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing wrapped in tortilla. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$18.99
Diced chicken breast, power greens, parmesan, Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.
- Molly's Chicken Wrap$18.99
Grilled chicken with mixed emerald greens, diced crisp tomatoes, green onions, almond slivers, shredded Parmesan cheese and chopped apples tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.
- Emerald Chicken Wrap$18.99
Mixed emerald greens, diced grilled chicken breast, candied nuts, fresh seasonal berries and craisins served with balsamic vinaigrette, wrapped in a tortilla wrap. Served with fries. Additional sides can be substituted.
Gourmet Salads
- Emerald Chicken Salad$17.99
Mixed emerald greens topped with grilled chicken breast, apples, candied nuts, Craisins, seasonal berries with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
- Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$21.99
Grilled wild Coho Salmon, house made spice rub, kale-romaine blend, Caesar dressing on the side, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
- Black and Bleu Salad$21.99
A marinated flank steak, sliced thin, and placed atop mixed greens. Blue cheese crumbles, fresh diced tomatoes, and red onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine-kale blend, housemade croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
- Molly's Chicken Salad$17.59
Grilled chicken atop emerald greens with tomatoes, green onion, fresh Tillamook cheddar, apple slices, and almond slivers served with honey mustard dressing on the side.
Appetizers
- Irish Boxty Cakes$14.99
Corned beef, potatoes, Dubliner cheese packed in golden fried cakes. Served with horseradish on the side
- Irish Poutine$12.99
French fries, white cheese curds, pan gravy and bacon
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
Breaded to order, 3 chicken strips and fries, served with ranch
- Side of Soda Bread$3.99
With whipped honey butter
- Donegal Bay Clam Chowder$6.99
8 oz Cup of New England style chowder with an Irish twist – clams, cockles, potatoes, cabbage, bell peppers, and a touch of Cajun spice
- Drunken Wings$13.99
One pound wings, tossed in spiced drunken sauce, served with fries.
Sides
- Side Salad$6.99
A house salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.
- Side of Fries$6.99
6 oz side of french fries
- Side of Tater Tots$7.99
Side of Tater Tots 6 oz