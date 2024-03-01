Shawnee General Store
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Egg Sandwich$5.00
Egg & Cooper Cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Egg, Meat,Cheese
- Plates$9.00
2 Eggs,Meat,Toast,Hashbrowns
- Bagels$1.25
Plain,Everything,Sesame
- Toasties$6.00
- Parfait Boat$5.50
Banana Boat Parfait With Granola & Ff
- Pastries$3.00
Muffin, Scone, Bread
- Chocolate Cake$3.99
- Banana Bread$2.99
- Corn Bread$2.99
- Choclate Chip Cookies$2.25
- Fresh Fruit$0.99
Lunch
- The Waring$10.50
Grilled Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Russian, On Rye
- River Road$12.50
Roast Beef, American, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish on Grilled White Bread
- Club Court$10.50
Club Sandwich with your choice of Meat, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on your choice of bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwhich$8.50+
Chicken Salad Sandwich served on a Croissant
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50+
Tuna Salad Sandwich on a Croissant
- Italian
Cappacola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone
- Lenape$10.50
Grilled Chicken Breast on your choice of bread.
- BYO Sub$7.99+
Build Your Own
- BYO Sandwich$7.99
- BLT$7.99
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato
- Cheesesteak (Beef or Chicken)$12.50
Build Your Own
- Burger$10.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
- Veggie Crunch (V)$8.50
- Mozz Melt (V)$10.50
Mozz,Roasted Red Pepper,Balsa
- Veggie Burger(V)$11.50
Lett,Tom,Onion
- Lunch Special$8.99
Special of the day
- Egg Salad$6.99
Hot Coffee
Dipped Ice Cream
Drinks
- Bottle Soda
- Can Soda
- Boylan Bottling Craft Soda Ginger Ale$2.99
Boylan Bottling's Ginger Ale is a craft soda that offers a refreshing twist on a classic beverage. It's got a crisp and clean taste with the perfect hint of natural ginger.
- Boylan Orange Soda$2.99
- Icelandic Tahitian Lime Club Soda$2.25
- Icelandic Sicilian Lemon Club Soda$2.25
- Icelandic Classic Club Soda$1.50
- Bottle Water
- Fox Ledge Water$1.89
Fox Ledge Water is a refreshing, bottled water that's perfect to grab on the go. It's high-quality, filtered water that tastes clean and pure.
- Arizona Green Tea - 20 Oz$2.99Out of stock
The Arizona Green Tea is a refreshing, chilled beverage perfect for quenching your thirst. The 20 oz. size makes it a handy, on-the-go drink year-round.
- Arizona Blueberry White Tea - 20 Oz$2.99Out of stock
The Arizona Blueberry White Tea is a refreshing drink with a light, fruity taste. This 20 oz bottle is great to have on-the-go and perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Arizona Iced Tea, Lemon - 20 Oz$2.99
Arizona Iced Tea in Lemon flavor is a refreshing beverage served in a convenient 20 Oz size. It offers a perfect balance of sweet tea and tangy lemon, delivering a cooling drink ideal for any time of the day.
- Sweet Tea$2.99
Our Sweet Tea is a refreshing beverage with a delightful balance of sweetness and a hint of robust tea flavors. It's the perfect thirst-quencher for any occasion, served best over ice.
- Arizona Iced Tea, Mucho Mango - 20 Oz$2.99
The Arizona Iced Tea, Mucho Mango, comes in a convenient 20 oz size, perfect for on the go. Enjoy the sweet, tropical flavor of mango combined with a refreshing iced tea, ideal for cooling down on a hot day.
- Tropicana Pure Cocktail, Cranberry, 12 Ounce (Pack of 12)$2.99
The Tropicana Pure Cocktail in Cranberry is a pack of 12 refreshing, 12-ounce drinks. Ideal for feeling refreshed in the heat, this cranberry cocktail offers a tangy and sweet flavor.
- Tropicana Pure Premium Apple Juice, 12 Oz$2.99
Tropicana Pure Premium Apple Juice is a refreshing beverage in a convenient 12 Oz size. It's a high-quality drink made from pure apple juice for a natural, fruity taste.
- Tropicana Pure Premium Orange Juice - 12.0 Ounces$2.99
The Tropicana Pure Premium Orange Juice is a refreshing 12-ounce beverage perfect for breakfast or a midday snack. It's packed with Vitamin C and offers a deliciously tangy flavor that's both natural and delicious.
- Gatorade Perform 02 Thirst Quencher Fruit Punch - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.49Out of stock
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade's Fruit Punch flavor, perfect for rehydrating after a workout. It's part of their Perform 02 line, designed to help quench your thirst and replenish electrolytes.
- Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry 20oz$2.49
The Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry is a 20-ounce refreshing sports drink. It features a delicious cherry flavor and is designed to help replenish electrolytes after workouts.
- Diet Coca Cola$1.49
- Coca Cola 12 ounce$1.49
Iced Coffee
Retail
Medicine
- Advil$0.99
Individual Packet of two
- Tylenol$0.99
Individual Packet of two
- Tums$3.25
8 Chewable Tablets
- Halls Cough Drops$2.25
9 Drop Stick
- First Aid Pack$2.50
Band Aid with alcohol wipe
- Children's Tylenol$0.99
- Curad First Aid Portable band aids$1.99
The Curad First Aid Portable Pack is a convenient and compact kit, perfect for travel or on-the-go use. The kit comes with a variety of size bandages and alcohol swabs, all packed into a water-resistant pouch.
- CarePak First Aid 2 Pack Safety to Go Kit Bandaids Portable 21 Pieces in Each$2.99
The CarePak First Aid 2 Pack includes two portable safety kits, each consisting of 21 pieces. Perfect for on-the-go situations, these kits are equipped with essential items like band-aids and other first aid necessities.
- Rexall Hydrogen Peroxide 16oz$2.49
- TUMS Extra Strength Assorted Berries Antacid Chewable Tablets for Heartburn Relief 8 Count$2.49
The Tums Extra Strength Assorted Berries are chewable tablets that offer relief from heartburn. Coming in an eight-count pack, they provide a tasty berry flavor as they calm your stomach.
- Wholesale Emergen-C Dietary Supplement - Raspberry(60x$0.63)$0.99
This is a bulk pack of Emergen-C dietary supplement in a refreshing raspberry flavor. Each package comes loaded with 60 packets that are filled with vitamins and minerals to help boost your immune system.
- Emergen-C 1000mg Vitamin C Supplement Powder, Super Orange, 60/Pack (130213)$0.99
Emergen-C is a vitamin C supplement in powder form, providing 1000mg of vitamin C in a tangy Super Orange flavor. Each pack contains 60 servings, easy to mix into water for a daily health boost.
- Wholesale Emergen-C Dietary Supplement - Tangerine(30x$0.64)$0.99
The Emergen-C Dietary Supplement in Tangerine flavor is sold in a pack of 30. These individually-priced packets make it easy to bolster your vitamin intake, particularly when you're on the go.
- Halls Calm Honey-lemon Cukierki 33,5 G$1.99
The Halls Calm Honey-Lemon Candies are soothing, sweet candies with a balanced blend of honey and lemon flavor. They come in a 33.5 grams packet, ideal for carrying along to enjoy in times of throat discomfort or for a quick sweet treat.
- Triple Antibiotic Ointment$1.89
- Coralite Pain Relief Balm 0.63 Oz Wholesale (24 - Pack)$1.89
The Coralite Pain Relief Balm comes in a compact 0.63 oz size that's perfect for on-the-go pain relief. This wholesale pack includes 24 units, making it great for stock preparation or large households.
- Cold Flu Relief Multi-Symptom NiteTime Liquid Capsules 10 Softgels$1.99
The Cold Flu Relief Multi-Symptom NiteTime Liquid Capsules are small, easy-to-swallow softgels that help alleviate flu symptoms. They work overnight, targeting issues like cough, congestion, aches and pains, and can help you get a good night's sleep.
- Valu Health Daytime Cold & Flu$1.99
Toiletries
- Toothbrush Pack$2.00
Individual toothbrush with paste
- Nail Clippers$1.50
Rose Gold
- Deodorant$3.25
Travel size
- Dude Wipes$0.99
Individual Flushable Wipe
- Q-Tips$2.50
Individual Pack of 50
- Shower Loofah$2.00
Individual Mini Shower Loofah
- Hairbrush$2.00
Individual Hair Brush
- Dove Soap$2.50
Travel size bar of soap
- Razor Kit$1.50
Individual with shaving cream
- Hand Cream$1.50
Travel Lotion Variety
- ChapStick$3.00
Individual Moisturizer Chapstick Pack
- Tampons
- Glad Sandwich Bags$2.50
- 4-Pack Finesse Dry Shampoo Hair Spray 2oz Each Fullness Control Travel Size$2.49
This 4-pack of Finesse Dry Shampoo Hair Spray is perfect for maintaining volume while on the go. Each travel-sized can contains 2oz of dry shampoo, designed to control fullness and refresh your hair in-between washes.
- DUDE Wipes Unscented XL Flushable Wipes 30 Individually Wrapped Wipes$0.99
DUDE Wipes are unscented, extra-large, flushable wipes that are individually wrapped for convenience. This pack includes 30 wipes, great for freshening up on-the-go or at home.
- Individual Pocket Deodorant,0.5 Oz.,PK36$2.75
The Individual Pocket Deodorant is a compact, 0.5 Oz size that easily fits into your bag or pocket. This pack contains 36 units, making it perfect for bulk buying or large groups.
- Bar Soap,2.6 Oz.,Unscented,PK36$2.29
This is a pack of 36 bars of unscented soap, each weighing 2.6 ounces. It's a great, simple choice for those who prefer a fragrance-free cleanse.
- Slant tip Tweezers$2.49
- Cleansing & makeup Remover Towelette$0.25
- Nail Polish Remover Pads 2 Pack$0.75
Nail Polish Remover Pads
- Skyn latex$2.49Out of stock
- Purell Hand Sanitizer$2.75
This Hand Sanitizer is an essential on-the-go product that helps to kill germs and bacteria on your hands. It's compact and easy to use, making it a must-have for maintaining hygiene in both indoor and outdoor settings.
- Cotton Balls$1.99
- Cotton Swabs Travel Pack$0.99
Cotton Swabs Travel Pack - Generic
- Q-tips Cotton Swabs 30 Count$2.49
Q-tips Cotton Swabs are versatile hygiene tools great for cleaning small areas, applying cosmetics, or for small crafting projects. This package contains 30 double-sided swabs made with pure cotton.
- U by Kotex Security Lightdays Natural Balance Absorbent Long Liners Offer Leak-proof Protection and Comfort on Your Light Days.$3.79
The U by Kotex Security Lightdays Long Liners are designed to offer leak-proof protection on your lighter days. They ensure comfort and natural balance, making you feel secure throughout the day.
- UByKotex Tampons Click Compact 8X15EA$3.99
The UByKotex Click Compact Tampons are a pack of 120 individual tampons that are easy to carry around due to their compact design. They provide a reliable and comfortable option for menstrual care.
- Colgate Total Clean Mint Toothpaste Whitening Travel Toothpaste 1 Pack 0.88 Oz Tube$1.19
This compact Colgate Total Clean Mint Toothpaste has whitening capabilities and comes in a travel-friendly 0.88 Oz tube. It boasts a refreshing mint flavor, leaving your mouth feeling clean and fresh.
- Toothbrush And ToothPaste$1.99
- Razor and Shaving Cream$1.19
- Floss, Mint Mini pack$0.99
Mint Floss
- Wet Ones Fresh Scent Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count$1.99
These Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes have a fresh scent and come in a compact pack of 20. They're perfect for on-the-go hygiene, effectively eliminating bacteria without needing water or soap.
- Diapers Fisher Price 4 pack$3.99
- Hand Cream Small$0.99
- Shower Cap 8 Ct$2.49
- Listerine Cool Mint PocketPaks Oral Care Breath Strips Breath Spray Alternative 24Ct 3 Pack$4.99
The Listerine Cool Mint PocketPaks are a set of oral care breath strips, intended to serve as an alternative to breath spray. Each pack contains 24 ct, and this offer includes 3 packs.
Beauty
- Makeup Remover Wipes$0.75
Individual Makeup Remover Wipe
- Nail Polish Remover Pad$0.75
Individual Nail Polish Remover Wipe
- Hair Tie Pack$5.99
5 Pack Hair Tie Set
- Sea & Ski sport 50 spf$8.99
- ChapStick Lip Moisturizer$2.69
This ChapStick Lip Moisturizer is perfect for keeping your lips hydrated and soft. It's a pocket-sized balm that you can always carry with you to prevent dry, chapped lips.
- Nail Polish, Small$2.29
Nail Polish, Small
Apparel
- Snowflake Glove - Gray$8.99
Snowflake pattern gloves
- Snowflake Glove - Black$8.99
Snowflake pattern gloves
- Snowflake Glove - Navy$8.99
Snowflake pattern gloves
- Snowflake Glove - Brown$8.99
Snowflake pattern gloves
- Snowflake Glove - Maroon$8.99
Snowflake pattern gloves
- Beanie & Glove Set$14.99
- Touchscreen Glove$3.99
- Slipper Socks$2.99
Slipper Sock with double white lines
- Shawnee Hooded Sweatshirt - XS$45.00
- Shawnee Hooded Sweatshirt - S$45.00
- Shawnee Hooded Sweatshirt - M$45.00
- Shawnee Hooded Sweatshirt - L$45.00
- Shawnee Hooded Sweatshirt - XL$45.00
- Shawnee Hooded Sweatshirt - XXL$45.00
- League Pocono Mtns T shirt Yellow$30.00
- Hatley Little Blue House Buffalo Plaid Women's Long Sleeve Pajama Tee$21.75
This is a comfortable long-sleeve pajama tee for women from Hatley's Little Blue House line. The design features a classic buffalo plaid pattern.
- Baseball Cap$29.99
Legacy Baseball Cap
- League Pocono Mtns T Shirt Green$30.00
- Yacht & Smith Winter Beanies & Gloves for Men & Women$5.99
The Yacht & Smith Winter Beanies and Gloves set is ideal for both men and women, offering great protection against the cold. These ensure you remain cozy through the season.
- Winter Hat Grand Sierra Eskimo Hat Furry Ears$29.99Out of stock
- Bandana Hankercheif$2.99
Blue or Red
- Hatley Women's Flannel Nightdress Retro Christmas Plaid - None$32.99
The Hatley Women's Flannel Nightdress comes in a fun, retro Christmas plaid pattern. Made from comfortable flannel, this nightdress is perfect for keeping warm during the holiday season.
- Hatley Baby Union Suit$36.00
The Hatley Baby Union Suit is a one-piece outfit perfect for keeping your little one cozy and comfortable all day long. It's easy to put on and take off, making it great for diaper changes.
- Bucket Hat$3.88
Bucket Hat
- Rain Poncho$1.49
- Laid Back Appalachian Trail T Shirt$30.00
- League Shawnee Patch Sweat Shirt$47.50
Maroon Shawnee Sweat Shirt
- League Branded Hoodie Sweatshirt$45.00
- Lucky T Shirt$19.99
Lucky St Pattis Day T Shirt
- St Patti's Day T Shirt$19.99
Arts & Entertainment
Kids Toys
- Coloring Books$2.00
Mini Farm Animal Coloring Books
- Mini Puzzle$3.99
Colorble Puzzle Kit
- Mini Magnetic Drawing Board$3.99
Mini Magnetic Drawing Board
- Sport Design Neon Rainbow Football$7.99
The Sport Design Neon Rainbow Football is a vibrant, multicolored ball that's perfect for daytime play. Its bright colors ensure it stands out, making it easy to spot during a fast-paced game of football.
- JetFire Balsa Glider Plane$1.19
The JetFire Balsa Glider Plane is a lightweight, easy to assemble toy plane made out of a type of wood called Balsa. It's perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and can glide smoothly through the air for a long distance.
- Amloid Kid's Baseball Bat Set$7.99
The Amloid Kid's Baseball Bat Set is a fully equipped package for young budding baseball enthusiasts. It comes complete with a lightweight bat and ball, perfect for teaching beginners how to get their first home run.
- Bubbles$0.99
- Cartilage Crayons$0.99
- Crayola Crayons Pencils Twistables$0.99
The Crayola Twistables Crayons Pencils are a fun and unique take on traditional crayons and pencils. They offer high-quality, vibrant color that is easy to use and no mess - just simply twist up when you want more color.
- Crayola Crayons Pencils Twistables$0.99
Crayola Twistables are a fun take on traditional colored pencils, using a twist-up design that eliminates the need for sharpening. They're vibrant and easy to use, perfect for artists of all ages.
Snacks
- Golden Oreo Mini$0.99
The Golden Oreo Mini is a bite-sized version of the popular cream-filled biscuit but with golden, vanilla-flavored wafers. It's great for snack time on the go, or just enjoying a small treat.
- Nabisco Oreo Cookies-single Serve Mini 1x1.5 Oz$0.99
These Nabisco Oreo Cookies are mini-sized and individually served for the perfect snack on the go. Each convenient pack contains 1.5 oz of your favorite sandwich cookie.
- Quaker Mini Caramel Rice Snacks, 0.91 Oz. Bag, 60 per Case$1.09
These are Quaker Mini Caramel Rice Snacks, a delightful mix of sweet and crunchy! Each case contains 60 bags, with each bag filled with 0.91 oz of rice snacks.
- Buttermilk Ranch Rice Crisps, Buttermilk Ranch$1.09
These Buttermilk Ranch Rice Crisps are a tangy, crunchy snack perfect for any time of the day. The deep flavor of ranch pairs perfectly with the light, crisp texture of the rice.
- Quaker Rice Crisps, Cheddar Flavor$1.09
These are Quaker Rice Crisps that come in a savory cheddar flavor. The pack includes 60 individually wrapped rice crisps, making them perfect for grabbing on the go.
- Cereal Bar Various Flavors$1.29
The Blueberry Cereal Bar is a delicious and convenient snack option with a fruity twist. It's filled with crunchy cereal grains and a generous helping of sweet blueberry filling.
- Tender Bites Teriyaki Beef Sticks$2.99
Tender Bites Teriyaki Beef Sticks are a flavorful snack perfect for on-the-go or at home munching. They pack a punch with a savory teriyaki glaze on tender, high-quality beef.
- Snickers Candy Bar 1.86 Oz (pack of 48)$1.89
This is a pack of 48 Snickers candy bars, each weighing 1.86 ounces. Perfect for when you need a quick, satisfying snack or a mini treat to quell your hunger.
- Skittles Original Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$1.89
This is a full-size, 2.17 oz bag of Skittles original gummy candy. Perfect for a snack, this bag is filled with colorful, fruit-flavored chewy candies.
- Nature Valley Granola Bars Sweet and Salty Nut Peanut$1.99
Nature Valley's Sweet and Salty Nut Granola Bars are packed with savory peanuts and a touch of sweetness. These bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking and provide a healthy amount of fiber.
- Roasted & Salted Sunflower Seeds$1.99
- Brookside Dark Chocolate Acai and Blueberry$0.89
Brookside Dark Chocolate Acai and Blueberry is a delicious treat that mixes the richness of dark chocolate with the fruity flavors of acai and blueberry. The pack offers bite-sized morsels that are perfect for a light snack or indulgent dessert.
- Dark Chocolate Fruite$0.89
Dark Chocolate Fruite is a melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate confection infused with real fruit flavors. A delicious treat perfect for those who enjoy the combination of rich cocoa and juicy fruit notes.
- Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky - 1.25 Oz$2.99
This Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky gives the satisfaction of a hearty snack in a compact 1.25 oz packet. Known for its robust flavor and tender texture, it's the perfect quick protein fix on the go.
- Pop-Tarts Frosted Blueberry Toaster Pastries, 4 Pack$4.49Out of stock
Pop-Tarts Frosted Blueberry Toaster Pastries are a delicious and convenient breakfast or snack option. This pack contains four boxes of these sweet, fruity pastries that can be quickly heated up in your toaster.
- Pop Tarts Toaster Pastries, Frosted Brown Sugar Frosted Brown Sugar - 13.5 Oz$4.49Out of stock
These Frosted Brown Sugar Pop Tarts are a deliciously sweet option for breakfast or a snack. Each box contains 13.5 Oz of these toaster pastries, perfect for a quick and tasty treat.
- Pop Tarts Toaster Pastries, Frosted Strawberry Frosted Strawberry - 13.5 Oz$4.49
These are Pop Tarts Toaster Pastries with a delicious frosted strawberry filling. The box comes with 13.5 Oz, perfect for a hearty and convenient breakfast or snack on the go.
- HI Grandmas Choc Brownie Cookie 2.875oz$1.99
This is Grandma's Chocolate Brownie Cookie, sized at 2.875 ounces. It's a rich and delicious treat, with the perfect blend of brownie and cookie flavors.
- Grandma's Cookies Chocolate Chip - 81.5 G$1.99
Enjoy a delicious treat with Grandma's Cookies Chocolate Chip, a pack that weighs 81.5g. These classic homemade style cookies are filled with chocolate chips, making every bite a sweet delight.
- HI Grandmas Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 2.875oz$1.99
"Grandma's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie" is a delicious, hearty snack that weighs 2.875 ounces. It's filled with chewy raisins and oats, delivering a taste as comforting and inviting as grandma's homemade cookies.
- Grandma's Cookies Peanut Butter - 2.88 Oz$1.99
Check out Grandma's Cookies Peanut Butter, a scrumptious little treat weighing in at 2.88 ounces. They have a delightful peanut butter flavor, perfect for those who love a sweet and savory snack.
- Frito Lay Original Stax Chips - 5.75 Oz$2.99
Frito Lay Original Stax Chips come in a convenient 5.75 oz container that's perfect for on the go snacking. These tasty, crispy potato chips are full of classic savory flavor that pairs well with any occasion.
- Lay's Stax Potato Crisps Cheddar - 5.5 OZ$2.99
Lay's Stax Cheddar Potato Crisps are a delicious, crunchy snack with a cheesey twist. They come in a convenient 5.5-ounce container, perfect for munching on the go or sharing with friends.
- Welch's Island Fruits Fruit Snacks, 2.25 Oz.$2.49
These are Welch's Island Fruits snacks, which are fruit-flavored gummies in a 2.25 oz package. They're tasty and fun to eat, with a tropical twist from flavors like kiwi, pineapple, and dragon fruit.
- Welch S Fat-Free Mixed Fruit Snacks 2.25 Oz.$2.49
The Welch's Fat-Free Mixed Fruit Snacks are a delicious, healthy snack option. In a convenient 2.25 oz packet, these mixed fruit gummies provide a fat-free treat that's perfect for on-the-go.
- Ddi Welch's Fruit Snacks 2.25 oz$2.49
This pack includes 96 individual packs of Welch's Fruit Snacks. They're perfect for packing in lunchboxes, enjoying at home, or handing out at events.
- Doritos Munchies Nacho Cheese Sandwich Crackers 1.38 Oz. Wrapper$1.49
These are Doritos Munchies Nacho Cheese Sandwich Crackers, perfect for those who love a cheesy crunch. Each 1.38 oz wrapper contains bite-sized snacks that make satisfying your cravings on the go a breeze.
- Munchies Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers, 1.42 Oz Bag$1.49
These Munchies Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers are the perfect size for a quick and satisfying snack. Each 1.42 oz bag is packed with crunchy crackers filled with rich, creamy peanut butter.
- Lay S Classic Potato Chips 8 Oz Bag$5.99
The Lay's Classic Potato Chips is an 8 oz bag of light and crispy chips that are perfect for snacking. They have a simple, savory flavor that everyone can enjoy.
- Ruffles Regular Regular - 8.5 Oz$5.99
These Ruffles Regular chips come in an 8.5 oz bag, perfect for sharing or snacking on your own. They continue to rank as a favorite for their perfectly wavy crunch and classic flavor.
- Tostito's Scoops, 10 Oz$5.99Out of stock
Tostito's Scoops are a type of tortilla chip perfect for dipping, shaped into a small, curved bowl to hold salsa or other dips. The 10 Oz bag is a great size for snacking on your own or sharing at a small gathering.
- Popcorners Snacks White Cheddar - 7.0 OZ$5.99
Popcorners White Cheddar Snacks are a flavorful, cheesy twist on traditional popcorn. Each 7.0 oz bag is packed with crispy, cheddar-infused bites that are perfect for on-the-go snacking.
- Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips Cool Ranch - 9.25 Oz$6.49
These are Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips, weighing in at 9.25 ounces per bag. They have a distinctive tangy flavor that's a favorite among chip lovers everywhere.