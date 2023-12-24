NexDine Shaw's Supermarket (272)
Popular Items
- QUESADILLA$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, onions, peppers and cheese. Grilled and served with guacamole and sour cream. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
- BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$7.99
Hand crafted deli sandwich made to your specifications. Served with Chips & a Pickle Spear.
- CHEESEBURGER$6.50
Classic Hand Formed burger made from fresh ground chuck with cheese of your choice and Served on a toasted Bulkie with lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
MORNING STARTERS
DELICATESSEN
FROM THE GRILLE
- BISTRO CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.50
Herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy taste, served on a toasted Bulkie roll with Green Leaf lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
- HAMBURGER$6.50
Classic Hand Formed burger made from fresh ground chuck and Served on a toasted, Bulkie with lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB$6.50
Thinly sliced steak cooked with onions and peppers topped with American cheese stuffed in a Sub Roll. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
- CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$6.50
Thinly sliced Chicken cooked with onions and peppers topped with American cheese stuffed in a Sub Roll. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
- VEGETARIAN BURGER$5.95
Black Bean Patty grilled and Served on a toasted, Bulkie with lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
- CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$5.00
- FRENCH FRIES$1.75