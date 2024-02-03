SHEILAS KITCHEN 396 S Main St
Breakfast
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs Any Style$12.00
Served with bacon or sausage links, choice of potatoes, and choice of toast
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Served with 2 eggs any style, sausage gravy, choice of potatoes, and choice of toast
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
2 scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or veggies (onions, tomatoes, and green chili), potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Choice of toast topped with smashed avocados, tomatoes, and 2 eggs any style
- 2 Pancake Breakfast$14.00
Served with 2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, and choice of potatoes
- 1 Waffle Breakfast$14.00
Served with 2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, and choice of potatoes
- Steak & Eggs$20.00
- French Toast$15.00
- Omelette$15.00
- Tamale Benedict$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
- Breakfast Soft Tacos$11.00
Sides
- Side of Salsa$0.75
- Side of Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Side of Cottage Cheese$5.00
- Side of Fried Potatoes$3.00
- Side of Hashbrowns$3.00
- Side of Sausage$2.00
- Side of Bacon$2.00
- Side of 2 Eggs$4.00
- Side of 2 Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
- Side of 2 Pancakes$5.00
- Side of 1 Waffle$5.00
- Side of 1 Pancake$3.00
- Side of Sausage Gravy$3.00
- Side of 1 Biscuit & Gravy$5.00
- Side of 1 Egg$2.00
- Side of Toast$2.00
- Side of French Toast$4.00
Events
Lunch
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
- Cheesesteak$16.00
Roast beef, roasted bell peppers, sauteed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo
- Steakhouse$16.00
Roast beef, blue cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and mayo
- Roasted Turkey Ranch$14.00
Turkey, roasted peppers, red onion, Cheddar cheese, housemade ranch
- Pastrami$15.00
Pastrami, pickles, provolone cheese, mustard
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Housemade pickled cabbage, BBQ sauce
- Pulled Beef$14.00
Housemade pickled cabbage, BBQ sauce
- Pulled Chicken$13.00
Housemade pickled cabbage, BBQ sauce
- BLT$12.00
- Open Faced Turkey Sandwich$15.00
- Joe's Grilled Cheese$12.00
Starters (Copy)
- Fried Sea Scallops$15.00
4 panko-crusted fried sea scallops served with sweet chili sauce
- Stuffed Jalapeños$7.00
Halved peppers stuffed with cream cheese and chives, topped with Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon 4 halves
- Sweet Peppers$7.00
Halved peppers stuffed with cream cheese and chives, topped with Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon 4 halves
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
Warm tortilla chips served with house-made salsa. Hot or mild
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$8.00
Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers with mozzarella cheese wrapped in a crispy shell served with au jus
- Fried Pickles$6.00
Sliced pickles, breaded and fried served with ranch
- Fried Raviolis$10.00Out of stock
Choice of cheese, spinach, or mushroom stuffed ravioli, deep-fried and topped with housemade alfredo, marinara, or meat sauce
- Elote$6.00Out of stock
Grilled corn cut off the cob, with cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime served with warm tortilla chips
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
5 large shrimp served with mom's special cocktail sauce
- Pork Chimi$7.00Out of stock
- Chicken Chimi$7.00Out of stock
- Beef Chimi$7.00
- Cheese Curds$8.00Out of stock
- Thanksgiving Egg Rolls$10.00
Salads (Copy)
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cilantro, cucumbers, rainbow carrots, sweet peppers, constellation tomatoes, and avocados
- Strawberry Pecan Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, pecans, avocados, and blue cheese crumbles
- Taco Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cilantro, black beans, red onion, constellation tomatoes, black olives, avocado, and cotija cheese
Soup of the Day (Copy)
- Cup Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
- Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup$9.00
- Cup Chicken and White Bean Chili$5.00
- Bowl Chicken and White Bean Chili$9.00
- Cup Cheesy Chicken Chowder$5.00
- Bowl Cheesy Chicken Chowder$9.00
- Cup Beef Stew$5.00
- Bowl Beef Stew$9.00
- Cup Chili with Beans$5.00
- Bowl Chili with Beans$9.00
- Cup Italian Wedding Soup$5.00
- Bowl Italian Wedding Soup$9.00
Sides (Copy)
Extra Sauces (Copy)
Bulk Items
Burgers (Copy)
- Stuffed Burgers$17.00
1/2 Pound burger stuffed with blue cheese or cream cheese, green onion, and fresh jalapeños
- Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
- Burger Steakhouse$18.00
- Burger Southwest$19.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Classic$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Steakhouse$18.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Southwest$19.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Classic$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Steakhouse$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Southwest$19.00
- Beyond Burger Classic$17.00
- Beyond Burger Steakhouse$19.00
- Beyond Burger Southwest$20.00
Dinner
Starters
- Beef Chimi$7.00
- Chicken Chimi$7.00Out of stock
- Pork Chimi$7.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
5 large shrimp served with mom's special cocktail sauce
- Elote$6.00Out of stock
Grilled corn cut off the cob, with cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime served with warm tortilla chips
- Fried Raviolis$10.00Out of stock
Choice of cheese, spinach, or mushroom stuffed ravioli, deep-fried and topped with housemade alfredo, marinara, or meat sauce
- Fried Pickles$6.00
Sliced pickles, breaded and fried served with ranch
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$8.00
Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers with mozzarella cheese wrapped in a crispy shell served with au jus
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
Warm tortilla chips served with house-made salsa. Hot or mild
- Sweet Peppers$7.00
Halved peppers stuffed with cream cheese and chives, topped with Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon 4 halves
- Stuffed Jalapeños$7.00
Halved peppers stuffed with cream cheese and chives, topped with Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon 4 halves
- Fried Sea Scallops$15.00
4 panko-crusted fried sea scallops served with sweet chili sauce
- Cheese Curds$8.00Out of stock
- Fried Avocado$7.00
Salads
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cilantro, cucumbers, rainbow carrots, sweet peppers, constellation tomatoes, and avocados
- Strawberry Pecan Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, pecans, avocados, and blue cheese crumbles
- Taco Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cilantro, black beans, red onion, constellation tomatoes, black olives, avocado, and cotija cheese
Soup of the Day
- Cup Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
- Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup$9.00
- Cup Chicken and White Bean Chili$5.00
- Bowl Chicken and White Bean Chili$9.00
- Cup Cheesy Chicken Chowder$5.00
- Bowl Cheesy Chicken Chowder$9.00
- Cup Beef Stew$5.00
- Bowl Beef Stew$9.00
- Cup Chili with Beans$5.00
- Bowl Chili with Beans$9.00
- Cup Italian Wedding Soup$5.00
- Bowl Italian Wedding Soup$9.00
Sides
Burgers
- Stuffed Burgers$17.00
1/2 Pound burger stuffed with blue cheese or cream cheese, green onion, and fresh jalapeños
- Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
- Burger Steakhouse$18.00
- Burger Southwest$19.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Classic$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Steakhouse$18.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Southwest$19.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Classic$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Steakhouse$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Southwest$19.00
- Beyond Burger Classic$17.00
- Beyond Burger Steakhouse$19.00
- Beyond Burger Southwest$20.00
Seafood
- Shrimp$18.00
2 skewers of shrimp seasoned and grilled
- Fried Cod$14.00
Beer battered and fried golden brown served with mom's special tartar sauce
- Halibut$30.00
Baked with butter, lemon, garlic, and pepper
- Sea Bass$30.00
Baked with butter, lemon, garlic, and pepper
- Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops$30.00
6 jumbo sea scallops wrapped in crispy bacon
- Dungeness Crab ½ Lb$30.00
Dungeness crab legs and tender belly meat served with drawn butter
Italian-Sheila's Style
- Stuffed Shells$18.00
Shells filled with mushrooms, onions, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses topped with housemade marinara or meat sauce
- Michael's Favorite Spaghetti$14.00
Pasta topped with housemade marinara or meat sauce
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Fettuccine with grilled chicken topped with housemade alfredo sauce
Mexican-Sheila's Style
- Tacos$15.00
3 crispy or 2 soft tacos with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and black olives with choice of beans, potatoes, carnitas, ground beef, shredded beef or chicken breast
- Quesadilla$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and choice of grilled veggies (bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes), beans, potatoes, carnitas, ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken breast
- Fish Tacos$18.00
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of grilled or fried cod, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and Baja sauce
Homestyle Dishes
- Johnny's Favorite Chicken$15.00
Chicken breast baked with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs topped with a special sauce made with fresh red onions and constellation tomatoes
- Aunt Karen's Meatloaf$15.00
Karen's special meatloaf is served with beef gravy
- Mom's Fried Chicken$15.00
Choice of one breast or one leg and one thigh served with chicken gravy
- Sheila's Chicken Strips$15.00
Spicy or mild marinated, hand cut, breaded and fried crispy
- Daniel's Favorite Pork Chops$16.00
Thick, center-cut pork chop topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, ginger, and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Fried Steak$18.00