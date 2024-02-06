Shhh Up Cafe 1283 North University Avenue
Food
Bento Box
- Pork Chop 排骨$10.99
White Rice, Pork Chop, Egg, Corn, Chinese Pickle, Seasonal Vegetables, Bamboo, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Fried Chicken 炸雞排$11.99
White Rice, Fried Chicken, Egg, Corn, Chinese Pickle, Seasonal Vegetables, Bamboo, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Popcorn 鹹酥雞$11.99
White Rice, Popcorn Chicken, Egg, Corn, Chinese Pickle, Seasonal Vegetables, Bamboo, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Pork Belly 叉燒$10.99
White Rice, Chashu(Japanese Braised Pork Belly), Egg, Corn, Chinese Pickle, Seasonal Vegetables, Bamboo, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Fried Pork 炸豬排$11.99
White Rice, Fried Pork Chop, Egg, Corn, Chinese Pickle, Seasonal Vegetables, Bamboo, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Curry 咖喱$12.99
White Rice, Japanese curry, Your Choice of Meat, Egg, Corn, Chinese Pickle, Seasonal Vegetables, Bamboo, Green Onion, Red Ginger
Ramen
- Tonkotsu豚骨拉麵$10.99
Pork Broth, Galic, Chashu (Japanese Braised Pork Belly), Egg, Bamboo, Chinese Mushroom, Seaweed, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Akamaru (Spicy)辣味豚骨$10.99
Pork Broth, Chashu (Japanese Braised Pork Belly), Egg, Bamboo, Chinese Mushroom, Seaweed, Green Onion, Red Ginger, Spicy Paste
- Curry 咖喱拉麵$10.99
Pork Broth, Curry Paste, Chashu (Japanese Braised Pork Belly), Egg, Bamboo, Chinese Mushroom, Seaweed, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Super Meaty$13.00
Pork Broth, Galic, 4-5 Extra Chashu (Japanese Braised Pork Belly), Egg, Bamboo, Chinese Mushroom, Seaweed, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Dumpling 水餃$10.99
Pork Broth, Japanese Pork Dumpling, Egg, Bamboo, Chinese Mushroom, Seaweed, Green Onion, Red Ginger
- Taiwanese style chicken 台式風格$10.99
Pork Broth, Taiwanese Braised Pork, Porncorn Chicken, Egg, Green Onion
- Shilake(Veg)素食$10.99
Veggie Broth, Seasonal Vegetables, Egg, Bamboo, Chinese Mushroom, Mushroom, Seaweed, Green Onion, Corn
Fried Snacks
Drinks
Top Drinks
- Heavenly Mango$5.50
Ingredient: Real mango Topping: Cheese foam
- Duble_Taro$5.50
Base: Fresh Milk Topping: Pudding and Real Taro
- Shhh! Love$5.50
Base: Guava and Yogurt Ingredients: Fresh Grapes
- Brown Sugar Milk$5.50
Base: Fresh milk Ingredients: Brown sugar Topping: Boba
- Super Fruit Cup$5.50
Base: Mixed Fruit Herbal Tea Ingredients: Fresh Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, and Lemon
- Shhh! Sunset$5.50
Base: Peach Juice Ingredients: Fresh Mango and Strawberry
- Heavenly Pink Matcha$5.50
Base: Japanese Matcha Power Ingredient: Fresh Milk Topping: Strawberry Cheese Foam
- Shhh! Too Much$5.50
Base: Winter Melon and Passion Fruit Juice Ingredients: Fresh Blueberry Topping: Mango and strawberry Popping Boba
Milk Tea
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.50
Ingredients: Non-dairy Creamer and Earl Grey Tea
- Carmel Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.50
Ingredients: Non-dairy Cremer and Earl Grey Tea Topping: Carmel Drizzel
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.50
Ingredients: Non-dairy Cremer and Roasted Oolong Tea
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.50
Ingredients: Non-dairy Cremer and Jasmine Green Tea
Smoothies/ Slush
Coffee
Fruit Tea ( No Tea)
- White Peach Berry Bliss$5.50
Ingredients: Berry Base: White Peach Juice